Disney Plus And Hulu Betting On Virgins And Star Wars

Anime energy collides with reality TV as Hulu?aid=a-d64cwes9″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Disney+ and Hulu bring out a small lineup with some big talking points this week: a new volume of Star Wars Visions from some of Japan’s best animation studios, the debut of the long-awaited Disney Twisted-Wonderland adaptation, and Hulu’s buzzed-about docu-reality show Virgins.

It’s a surprisingly cohesive schedule built around bold animation swings and conversation-starter unscripted fare.

Star Wars Visions: Japanese Talent Doesn’t Get Any Better

The anthology that rethinks a galaxy far, far away via global animation houses returns, and this time it’s Japan under the spotlight. Studios like Production I.G, Studio Trigger and Kamikaze Douga — a group known for its dynamic action, stylized art and imaginative camera work — contribute self-contained shorts that aren’t homework for casual viewers but that reward the brand’s deep-cut fans with tonal variety and mythic riffs on the Force.

Volumes I and II received rave reviews from critics and fans, with aggregated reviews commending Visions specifically for taking the Star Wars brand beyond constraints of canonized storytelling. Look out for kinetic sakuga sequences, experimental soundscapes and all-new characters who are sure to inspire the same feverish fan enthusiasm that Volume 1’s immediate favorites drew when they were first unveiled. To time-pressed viewers, the bite-size format is perfect for sampling across styles and discovering a standout.

This push also lines up with a larger streaming truth: As always, in Nielsen’s The Gauge time spent streaming averages out to ~40% of total U.S. TV usage and animation continues to be among the stickiest genres for repeat viewing and younger demos. Visions smartly answers that need with a repeatable, short-form entry.

Disney Twisted Wonderland Is Not Another Fairytale

Disney’s anime pipeline continues to level up with Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation, based on the hit mobile game from Aniplex. The premise: a schoolboy named Yuken is spirited away to Night Raven College, whose dorms are inspired by iconic Disney villains — an irresistible hook for fans who grew up on the classics and now desire a stylized, character-first series with a darker edge.

Look for polished production values, careful costume and dorm design, and an all-star Japanese voice cast including Natsuki Hanae, Seiichiro Yamashita and Kent Ito. In its game iteration, the series was chart-busting in Japan upon release and has maintained a vigorous merch, cosplay, and fan art presence globally — signs that often translate into strong completion rates for serialized anime. For Disney, it’s a synergy play as well: a franchise simultaneously spanning mobile, animation and consumer products.

Hulu’s Virgins Finds Empathy In A Taboo Subject

On Hulu, Virgins follows four people figuring out intimacy in adulthood. It’s the type of high-concept premise that could easily veer sensational, but early reactions peg a more gentle, character-led approach that gives time to vulnerability, culture and personal history. With sex education and dating norms mutating over generations, the series bottles a real-world discourse about consent and compatibility and the pressure to “catch up.”

There’s a bigger audience-grabby incentive behind reality series with obvious emotional stakes — platforms where short clips and quotables travel quickest, including the confessionals filled with state-of-the-art bitterness. Assuming Hulu rolls out Weekly Drops, anticipate solid buzz as each subject’s arc plays out.

Also New This Week On Disney Plus And Hulu

Family corner: Disney+ adds LEGO Frozen Operations Puffins, a kid-friendly special that takes up where the brick-built spin on Arendelle’s world left off. Those one-offs may not be big, but this LEGO-verse is tight: joke-dense and easy rewatch fuel for families.

Live TV energy: Dancing With the Stars remains on its live run on Disney+, keeping a more or less appointment-viewing beat in an otherwise choose-your-own-adventure ecosystem. Sports fans also receive College GameDay via the Disney bundle, a reliable pregame staple that maintains viewership interest throughout weekend windows.

Genre on Hulu: The Exorcism (2024) arrives for horror diehards; Bachelor Pad Season 2 resurfaces for what-if/remember that reality binging. Unscripted mainstays grow with the season drops of Ghost Adventures and Evil Lives Here, as well as new batches of true-crime releases and outdoors fare including Swamp People and Swamp Mysteries.

Holiday head start: Rebuilding a Dream Christmas and Sincerely Truly Christmas roll up for early siege-laying — wise programming that historically subjugates discovery and background watching as precipitation falls.

How To Watch And What To Expect Across Disney+ And Hulu

In the U.S., Disney+ has introduced a Hulu bundle within its app along with its existing standalone Hulu app, greatly simplifying the shifting back and forth between brands and adult-friendly episodic content. Company execs have been touting the integrated experience as a churn reducer on earnings calls and this week’s releases demonstrate why: you can go from an anime short to a live competition show to a reality doc without ever leaving that sweet, pre-purchased bundle.

If you need a cheat sheet, cue up two Visions shorts to gauge the volume’s range, dabble in the Twisted-Wonderland pilot for tonal and world-building purposes, then switch gears to an episode of Virgins. Fill it out with a live DWTS night, or a comfort-view holiday title. That combination gives you discovery, conversation pieces and an easy family choice — all in the space of a week.