Disney Plus and Hulu Add Taylor Swift, Chevalier, American Sweatshop

New arrivals on Disney+ and Hulu featuring a global stadium phenomenon, a long overdue musical icon and timely tech drama all at the front of the queue.

A behind-the-scenes Taylor Swift doc series leads the week, but Chevalier finally gets wide distribution and American Sweatshop addresses the human cost of moderating the internet. Through the whatever-it-is Disney+/Hulu experience (which is supposed to be far more unified by the time you read this), you’ll want these three drops first.

Taylor Swift Doc Series Owns the Spotlight

The Swift juggernaut shows no sign of losing steam, and Disney+ rides the wave with a new six-part documentary series that provides rare behind-the-scenes access to Eras. Directed by Sam Wrench, who also helmed the record-breaking concert film, the series releases in two-episode chunks and has a TV-PG rating, so expect a crowd-friendly watch that pledges neutral thoroughness for diehards.

Context matters here. The Eras Tour was declared by Pollstar the top-grossing tour of all time, with projections that would take it past a billion dollars and forever alter the economics of live music. The concert film itself established new yardsticks in event cinema, forcing exhibitors to rejig programming around demand that usually belongs to superhero tentpoles. This series turns the focus from the spectacle to the system, illuminating the logistics — production crews, choreography labs, quick-change wizardry and nightly resets — that turn a three-hour set into a moving behemoth. Look there for candid interviews, the tour’s often-morphing artistic choices and a more nuanced read of how Swift’s team scales operations with near-zero tolerance for error.

Chevalier Restores a Virtuoso to View on Hulu

For some, Hulu’s acquisition of “Chevalier” (PG-13) is a victory — if you didn’t catch this at the theater. Stephen Williams directs Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a charismatic portrayal of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the 18th-century composer and fencer whose life straddled art, race and revolution. The film drew praise from critics for Harrison’s performance and its cool, stylized overlay of period drama with contemporary resonance.

The story arrives at a time when classical programming is re-evaluating the canon. As research cited by the League of American Orchestras demonstrates, works by Black composers have historically accounted for a sliver of orchestral seasons as that slice has ticked up in recent years. Chevalier frames Bologne’s accomplishments without sanding off the politics — which makes the entertaining film as educational as it is delightful. The no-brainer stream for viewers who prefer their biopics served with verve and a couple of sharp elbows.

American Sweatshop Investigates Cost of Moderation

Over on Hulu, American Sweatshop (TV-MA) offers a down-to-earth, creepy view of content moderation. Lili Reinhart is the contractor trying to filter humanity’s worst impulses out of your feed until a disturbing case pushes her beyond the screen and into the real world. The drama, directed by Uta Briesewitz, functions like a procedural swaddled around a psychological profile — less about the platform than about those whose labor sustains platforms.

The premise isn’t speculative. Labor issues and concerns about moderators’ well-being are established: In 2020, a legal settlement forced a big internet corporation to pay $52 million to its contractors in trauma claims; academic studies from teams such as the Oxford Internet Institute have outlined elevated rates of stress and PTSD among this labor force. American Sweatshop hopes to filter those headlines through character-driven stakes. Tough, but (unfortunately) relevant.

What Else Is New This Week on Disney Plus and Hulu

Hulu rotates in action favorite Plane for a speedy, pulpy rewatch.

Reality standbys Sister Wives, Rock the Block and House Hunters International deliver new seasons for housebound binge satisfaction.

Music lovers can get their iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special.

New episodes for anime enthusiasts and families appear across Disney+ and Hulu’s shared slate, with a season finale for Disney Twisted-Wonderland and new kid-forward series installments inside the Disney+ hub.

How the Disney Plus Hulu Bundle Is Changing

If you’ve noticed a slicker handoff between the two services, it’s by design. Disney has relaxed its grip, allowing subscribers to authenticate using one login and watch Hulu programming within the Disney+ interface, while the standalone Hulu app is scheduled to become defunct next year. The integration combines the offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, prestige FX fare and Hulu Originals into one navigable home, merging watchlists and profiles. Industry watchers like Antenna have demonstrated that bundles can reduce churn by double digits, and this tighter product strategy is designed to do just that.

For the best experience:

Look for flags on title detail pages when searching for 4K titles or content that could be available in HDR.

Confirm audio settings through your streaming device.

Pay attention to ad-tier limits, which can impact downloads and video quality.

The takeaway: Hunker down with Taylor Swift for something cultural and hot, as well as tight; cue up Chevalier for a spirited historical drama that resonates here and now; save American Sweatshop for an intimate and very focused night of conversation. The rest of the lineup fills in a week for variety but hasn’t skimped on substance.