Disney+ Jumps Into Six Months Free DashPass Perk

Disney+ has launched a new way to sign up in a Perks program offering six whole free months of DashPass for eligible members and a slate of giveaways, discounts, and members-only experiences added on top.

It’s a smart play to drive value (during peak sign-up season) and provide reasons for subscribers to stick around after the credits roll.

What You Get With a Disney+ Perks Membership Now

The banner perk is the six-month DashPass trial for Disney+ subscribers who have not recently had an active DashPass. A DashPass membership usually costs $9.99 a month, so the benefit can provide meaningful savings for those who order takeout, groceries, and other retail items with DoorDash. In addition to a $0 delivery fee and lower service fees on eligible orders of $12 or more, DashPass members also benefit from partner offers, exclusive promotions for members, and savings on Lyft rides through select partnerships.

Food, food, and more food show up in this perk drop. Subway locations are offering Disney+ members a free footlong when they sign up and link with the sandwich chain’s Sub Club rewards. The freebie appears in the member’s account as soon as it has been activated — an easy win for anyone eyeing a family movie night.

Perks reach beyond the takeout lane, too. Subscribers are eligible to win a vacation to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai‘i, including experiences on property and a Disney gift card. Broadway fans can get up to 30% off select performances of Aladdin (Mon–Thu evenings and Sun), with tickets priced at $99–$109. Offers continue to churn every 24 hours for a brief campaign window, along with multiple redemptions into the new year.

How to Register for Disney+ Perks and What It Costs

Current subscribers can sign in at the Disney+ Perks page to opt in. New to the service? The ad-supported tier is only available in the $11.99 monthly form right now, with more aggressive bundles popping up occasionally — most prominently Disney+ and Hulu as a pair for just a dollar more than Disney+ alone. For most homes, the bundle ensures more comprehensive coverage of content beyond what you’re willing to pay incrementally, and this is where it’s supposed to lead us.

Always read confirmation details on a perk before signing up. Some benefits auto-apply to linked accounts (think Sub Club), while others require a promo code or checkout step (such as third-party services or tickets). If you redeem the DashPass trial, keep in mind that typical DashPass billing reactivates once the free period is up unless you cancel first.

The streaming wars have evolved from pure growth to retention and profitability. Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends indicates that U.S. households typically balance some four streaming services, and churn is a continual headwind. Subscriber-only benefits — particularly those that have tangible, everyday value like savings on delivery — can help curb cancellations by giving people reasons to stick around beyond the launch of a single hit show or film.

And bundled benefits have long been a tried-and-true acquisition strategy for media and commerce. Amazon has been following a similar playbook, linking Prime to food-delivery memberships, and telecom carriers have been offering streaming alongside mobile plans for some time. The Perks program is another way for Disney to package content drops, such as unrated movies and original cuts, or price increases with a real-world benefit that can offset the cost of a subscription. For partners such as DoorDash and Subway, it’s a high-intent audience ready to try services they might continue to use after the promo expires.

The Fine Print That Matters for These Limited Perks

Eligibility guardrails apply.

The DashPass offer is only available to subscribers who haven’t had an active DashPass for a specified amount of time, and it requires a DoorDash account in good standing.

Subway’s free footlong requires a Sub Club account linked to your Disney+ Perks profile.

Theater discounts are capacity controlled, subject to blackout dates, and may limit how many tickets you can buy in a short window.

Many benefits are U.S.-only and may differ by region.

Like all limited-time deals, the offer could change (which seems to be happening a lot these days) and stock may run out. If you know you’ll want to use more than one offer, sign up for Perks now and redeem the deals you’re interested in, as well as adding any renewal dates to your calendar. For anyone who’s a regular delivery user, the DashPass savings alone could more than cover a month (or, depending on how often you eat broccoli bowls and cupcakes) of a Disney+ subscription — making this one of the season’s savvier streaming sign-ups.