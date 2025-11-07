Disney Is the #1 Must-Have YouTube TV Channel, Survey Says

Disney’s channels have disappeared from YouTube TV in a standoff over a carriage agreement, and according to a new reader poll, the void of those networks has left the set of users’ lost Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and ESPN events worse than any other blackout.

The portfolio is also the one set of networks that more than half of respondents could not live without on the service, which underscores how important ESPN, ABC, and the company’s multiplex of entertainment brands are to loyalty in over-the-top TV streaming.

Why Most YouTube TV Users Choose Disney as Essential

In the survey, 53.8 percent of voters cited Disney’s portfolio as the most essential on YouTube TV. That group comprises ESPN, ABC, Disney Channel, National Geographic, and related networks — 21 channels in all — that aren’t available on the platform today. The runner-up was far behind: Fox’s portfolio received 17% of the votes, followed by Warner Bros. Discovery in the low double digits. Paramount had 8.1%, whereas NBCUniversal and AMC Networks came in at 7.2% and 3.6%.

The findings are consistent with viewing behavior observed elsewhere. Nielsen ratings have also long demonstrated that live sports bring the biggest linear audiences, and even now ESPN continues to be among cable’s most-watched when its marquee events are on. Subscribers immediately take note when those fixtures dry up.

How Sports and News Raise the Stakes in This Blackout

The blackout has already denied YouTube TV viewers some key tentpoles: ESPN’s Monday Night Football wasn’t available, and ABC’s coverage of major political events disappeared for subscribers. With college football, the NBA, and the NHL, and a packed slate of marquee matchups between them airing across ESPN and ABC, carriage gaps are also inherently missed opportunities to catch must-see moments — not to mention frustrated fans.

Disney’s value extends beyond sports. Local ABC affiliates continue to be a key news source in many markets, while National Geographic provides prestige nonfiction and Disney Channel is the hub for family programming. That breadth has contributed to more than a majority of respondents ranking Disney higher than competitors that have their own particular strengths — Fox’s sports depth, Warner Bros. Discovery’s March Madness on TNT, TBS, and truTV, and Paramount’s CBS presence.

Why This Carriage Rift Hurts YouTube TV Even More

YouTube TV has had high-profile negotiations before, having held out in contracts with NBCUniversal, Fox, and Paramount. But Disney’s oversized footprint in sports and local broadcast coverage makes this standoff particularly disruptive. With over 10 million subscribers, the platform can cause collateral damage by removing an extensive portfolio from its lineup, not only on live feeds but also in cloud DVR libraries — recorded games and shows associated with the missing channels may be rendered temporarily unreachable as well.

The ripple effects are not limited to one app. Problems continue to cascade, with users noticing knock-on disruption to Google TV recommendations, Play Store listings, and YouTube’s serving of network-owned clips. It’s a sign of how complicatedly intertwined distribution, discovery, and rights management have become across streaming ecosystems.

Churn Risk and How YouTube TV Rivals Stack Up

Comments from survey respondents indicate that some subscribers are poised to jump ship if the standoff continues — a familiar narrative in the cable era and one that increasingly applies to streaming bundles as well. That risk is exacerbated by the concentration of channel ownership: Six media companies own more than 50 channels that appear on YouTube TV, so if any one of them drops out, whole genres of content may vanish overnight.

The gaps in voter turnout also sketch a more realistic hierarchy of leverage. Fox’s 17 percent is representative of how tentpole sports has lifted FS1, FS2, and Big Ten Network. Warner Bros. Discovery’s portion mirrors spring bumps around the N.C.A.A. tournament. Paramount and NBCUniversal have huge broadcast assets but could be seen as easier to replace in sports-first math. AMC Networks has niche strength to spare, but does not have the live tentpoles that make churn an emergency.

What to Watch Next as Disney and YouTube TV Negotiate

All signs suggest there are strong incentives for a quick deal. Disney desires wide distribution — especially for high-profile sports — and YouTube TV can ill afford erosion in the competitive category where it’s as easy to switch cable operators as changing a pair of socks. And with a higher-profile slate of games and events on the schedule, extended outages would ratchet up subscriber angst and exacerbate DVR pains.

If the poll is a leading indicator of broader sentiment, the message to both sides is clear: get Disney’s channels back on first. In the age of streaming bundles, the list of must-haves is relatively short, and this one suggests that YouTube TV subscribers seem to think Disney is at the top.