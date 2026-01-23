Disney And Hulu Debut Wonder Man And New Premieres

Disney+ and Hulu are closing out the month with a stacked slate that leans into three crowd-pleasers: a gonzo survival spinoff, a high-stakes assassin drama, and Marvel’s latest meta-hero swing. With Hulu now fully accessible inside Disney+ for bundled subscribers—and the standalone Hulu app slated to sunset later this year per company guidance—this drop is a tidy snapshot of how the combined platform plans to balance family fare, genre-forward drama, and big-brand IP.

The Three Headliners To Queue Up First This Week

Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse on Hulu turns the franchise dial to scorched earth, literally. Veterans of the format are dropped into a post-civilization setting and tasked with scavenging shelter, water, and calories in a sun-beaten African landscape. If the original series is about competence under pressure, Apocalypse adds improvisational grit—think bushcraft meets scrapyard engineering. Reality survival remains a streaming workhorse; researchers at Samba TV and Nielsen have repeatedly shown unscripted comfort-viewing spikes during winter months, and this title fits that behavior perfectly.

Memory of a Killer, a new Fox drama streaming on Hulu, casts Patrick Dempsey as Angelo Flannery, a mob hitman whose early-onset Alzheimer’s erodes the very memory discipline his double life requires. The twist—his pregnant daughter becomes a target as his recall falters—aligns with a broader TV trend: weaponizing unreliable memory to fuel suspense. It’s inspired by a celebrated 2003 Belgian film, and the series’ hook is tailor-made for weeknight binges, with performances from Odeya Rush and Ian Matthews anchoring the family stakes.

Wonder Man on Disney+ is Marvel’s self-aware pivot, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a working actor who discovers that cinematic heroism and actual hero work don’t rhyme. With episodes directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and James Ponsoldt and scene-stealing turns promised from Ben Kingsley, the show plays with fame, franchise culture, and the gap between image and impact. It’s also a release-pattern bellwether: Marvel has increasingly favored all-at-once drops to reignite conversation, a strategy that’s proven to spike completion rates according to internal streaming benchmarks discussed by industry analysts.

What Else Is New This Week On Disney+ And Hulu

For families, Disney+ adds Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel and new episodes from the Disney Jr. Ariel universe, giving younger viewers fresh short-form bursts that perform well in repeat-heavy households. On Hulu, midweek brings a wave of true-crime and mystery staples—Evil Lives Here, See No Evil, and fresh seasons of Expedition Unknown—solid options for background viewing that still deliver narrative payoff.

Anime fans get Digimon Fusion Seasons 1–2 (dubbed), while film lovers can check out Wicked Little Letters, including a Spanish-language version, rounding out the movie side of the carousel. Late-week unscripted additions such as Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, Booked: First Day In, and a new season of Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid broaden the docu-reality mix.

Why This Drop Matters For Disney And Hulu

The slate underscores the bundle’s positioning: Disney+ supplies tentpoles and family brands, while Hulu carries adult-leaning series, true crime, and reality. That balance is strategic. Disney reported more than 110 million Disney+ Core subscribers and roughly 50 million Hulu subscribers in its most recent fiscal disclosures, and consolidating discovery under one roof is designed to reduce churn by giving households a reason to stay inside the app ecosystem regardless of mood or time of day.

It also reflects a pragmatic read on audience behavior. Parrot Analytics and other firms have charted cooling demand for traditional superhero fare, but genre hybrids with a wink—like Wonder Man—can re-energize lapsed viewers. Meanwhile, survival and true-crime series retain durable engagement curves, often driving high completion and multi-episode sessions. That’s where Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse and Memory of a Killer slot in: reliable watch-time engines that counterbalance the buzz cycle of a Marvel launch.

Quick Watchlist Recap For Disney+ And Hulu Releases

Disney+: Wonder Man Season 1; Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel; Disney Jr. Ariel content

Hulu: Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse; Memory of a Killer; Evil Lives Here; Expedition Unknown; See No Evil; Digimon Fusion Seasons 1–2 (dubbed); Wicked Little Letters; Accused: Guilty or Innocent?; Beyond Skinwalker Ranch; Booked: First Day In; Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid; I Love You… But I Lied: After Dark

The takeaway: cue up Wonder Man for the conversation, lean on Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse for adrenaline, and let Memory of a Killer supply the weeknight tension. The rest of the lineup fills in the gaps—exactly how a converged Disney+/Hulu is meant to work.