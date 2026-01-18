Disney+ and Hulu bundle now $9.99 for the first month

One of the strongest streaming values this week comes from Disney, which is offering the Hulu?aid=a-d64cwes9″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $9.99 for the first month to new and eligible returning subscribers. The deal applies to the ad-supported “Duo” plan and undercuts the standard $12.99 monthly bundle price, making it an easy win for anyone eyeing a low-cost month of big-name shows and movies.

Why this limited-time Disney+ and Hulu deal stands out

Bundling Disney+ and Hulu already trims a big chunk off buying both services separately. Individually, each service lists at $11.99 per month, so the usual $12.99 bundle price represents about 46% savings versus subscribing à la carte. Drop that first month to $9.99 and the opening-month discount climbs to roughly 58% compared with paying for both individually. With streaming prices steadily creeping up across the industry, a sub-$10 entry point for two major libraries is rare.

What you get with Disney+ and Hulu in this bundle

Disney+ anchors the family-friendly side of the bundle with pillars like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and Disney Animation. That covers everything from franchise tentpoles to documentary deep-dives—an easy fit for households that want new releases and evergreen classics under one roof.

Hulu fills in the adult-leaning stories and buzzy originals, plus next-day network TV. FX on Hulu is a standout pipeline, with prestige hits that routinely dominate awards conversations. Recent cycles saw series like The Bear and Reservation Dogs rack up critical acclaim and hardware, while Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale remain perennial watercooler favorites.

Note that this promotional price is for ad-supported plans. Downloads aren’t available on ad-supported tiers, and some premium features may be limited. For most viewers who stream primarily on living room TVs and don’t need offline viewing, the tradeoff is a few ad breaks in exchange for a steep price cut.

The savings math at a glance for this Disney+ and Hulu deal

Individual monthly cost: Disney+ $11.99 + Hulu $11.99 = $23.98

Regular bundle price: $12.99 (about 46% less than buying both separately)

First month with this deal: $9.99 (about 58% less than buying both separately)

Put simply, you’re paying less for two platforms than you would for a single month of either one alone. If you plan your watchlist—say, catching up on an FX drama on Hulu while working through a Marvel series or a new Star Wars drop on Disney+—you can extract a lot of value in 30 days.

Eligibility and fine print for the Disney+ and Hulu offer

The $9.99 rate applies to new sign-ups and eligible returning subscribers on the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle. After the introductory month, the plan renews at the current list price unless you cancel. Availability can vary by region, and this promo typically can’t be stacked with other discounts or student offers. If you’re sampling, set a reminder to reassess before it renews.

How it compares in a price-hike era across streaming

Across the streaming landscape, most services have raised rates and pushed more viewers toward ad tiers. Research firm Antenna has reported that ad-supported plans account for a growing share of new sign-ups as households look to simplify costs. Nielsen’s The Gauge shows streaming remains the largest slice of U.S. TV time, which means competition for your monthly budget is fierce and promos like this carry outsized impact.

Against rivals, a sub-$10 month for two platforms is tough to beat. While single-service ad tiers can dip below that price point, they rarely match the combined depth of Disney’s franchise catalog plus Hulu’s award-winning series and next-day TV. If you’re between seasons on other services, this is a smart pivot without inflating your overall spend.

Who should jump on this Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal

Families and franchise fans will get immediate mileage from Disney+, while anyone chasing prestige dramas, comedies, and network catch-up TV will lean on Hulu. Cord-cutters looking to rebuild a lean bundle around must-watch shows can also treat this as a one-month sprint: line up a few Disney+ originals, plug into an FX hit on Hulu, and decide whether the $12.99 renewal fits your ongoing budget.

Bottom line on the $9.99 Disney+ and Hulu bundle offer

If you want maximum content for minimal spend this week, the Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle at $9.99 for the first month is the standout pick. It’s a low-risk way to sample two heavyweight libraries, capitalize on nearly 58% savings versus paying for both separately, and decide if the regular $12.99 bundle earns a spot in your rotation.