Disney And Hulu Bundle Drops To $9.99 For One Month

New and returning streamers have a rare chance to cut their monthly bill, with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle briefly available for $9.99 for the first month. It’s the ad-supported tier, but at this price, it’s one of the most compelling short-term streaming deals on the market, especially for anyone catching up on buzzy series or stacking family-friendly options without stacking costs.

What You Get With The Disney+ And Hulu Deal

The promo combines Disney+ Basic and Hulu (With Ads) under a single monthly charge. You’ll get Disney’s flagship catalog—Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and the Disney vault—alongside Hulu’s deep library of current-season network shows, FX prestige dramas, originals, and an oversized film collection.

In practical terms, that means four simultaneous streams on Disney+ and two on Hulu, plenty for a household juggling a Marvel rewatch and a late-night comedy binge. Downloads are not available on ad-supported tiers, and you’ll see commercial breaks, but ad loads on Disney+ are notably lighter than traditional TV. Hulu’s ad frequency is higher, though it remains one of the most content-rich services for the price.

How The Savings Stack Up On This $9.99 Bundle

The standard monthly price for this two-service bundle is typically listed higher, so $9.99 represents a straight $3 drop and roughly 23% off the usual rate. Compared with subscribing to Disney+ Basic and Hulu (With Ads) separately—commonly priced around $7.99 each—you’re looking at an effective combined discount of about 37% for your first month.

That kind of short-term price relief matters. Recent industry tracking from firms like Antenna shows streaming churn remains elevated as consumers rotate in and out of services to chase marquee shows and manage rising fees. Bundles are a proven antidote: Antenna’s analyses have found bundled subscribers churn less than standalone users, thanks to perceived value and broader content variety.

Eligibility And Fine Print Explained For The Offer

This offer targets new and returning customers. Current subscribers generally must cancel and wait out any remaining billing cycle before they can snag the promotional rate. After the discounted first month, the bundle auto-renews at the then-standard monthly price unless you cancel. Regional pricing can vary, and taxes may apply.

Because this is the ad-supported tier, expect brief commercial breaks on both services. Disney+ maintains family profiles and robust parental controls; Hulu supports multiple profiles as well. If you need downloads for offline viewing or want to remove ads, you’ll have to upgrade after the promo period—though that eliminates the primary savings angle driving this deal.

What To Watch First On Disney+ And Hulu Right Now

On Hulu, award magnets like The Bear and FX’s Shogun sit alongside Only Murders in the Building, Fargo, and next-day episodes from major networks—ideal if you cut the cord but still want current-season TV without a live bundle. Hulu’s film shelves rotate frequently, pulling from major studios and indies alike.

On Disney+, tentpoles carry the load: Loki and Ahsoka for franchise diehards, The Mandalorian for a comfort rewatch, Bluey for households with kids, and the ever-reliable Pixar and Disney Animation catalogs. National Geographic documentaries add a premium nonfiction layer you won’t get on most competitors.

Why This Is The Standout Short-Term Play

For cost-conscious viewers, one-month promos are the tactical way to binge strategically without committing to higher recurring costs. Nielsen’s streaming trend reports consistently show that a handful of hit series can drive the bulk of monthly viewing time; grabbing a discounted bundle when your must-watch list is full maximizes value within that window.

The $9.99 Disney+ and Hulu month is exactly that kind of tactical window. It’s not a life-changing discount, but it’s real money back on two of the broadest catalogs in streaming. If you line up a few can’t-miss series and set a calendar reminder to reassess before renewal, this one’s an easy win.

Bottom Line: Should You Grab This $9.99 Bundle Now

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to return to Hulu’s prestige TV pipeline or revisit Disney’s biggest franchises, this $9.99 first-month bundle is the moment to jump in. It undercuts solo subscriptions, reduces churn risk with variety, and delivers enough premium programming to justify a one-month sprint—without wrecking your streaming budget.