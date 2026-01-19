Disney+ and Hulu add Twinless, The Beauty, and Venom

Disney+ and Hulu roll into the week with a sharp mix of buzzy originals, franchise heavyweights, and comfort-TV staples. The headliners are a darkly funny indie in Twinless, Ryan Murphy’s runway-nightmare series The Beauty, and the superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage landing on Disney+. With the combined login continuing to blur the line between the two apps ahead of Hulu’s standalone sunset, this slate shows how Disney is programming for both edgy nights and family days—often in the same week.

Top picks to stream now on Disney+ and Hulu this week

Twinless on Hulu is the under-the-radar gem. Written, directed by, and starring James Sweeney, the R-rated dark comedy follows two strangers who meet at a support group for people who’ve lost a twin, only to spiral into increasingly risky intimacy. Sweeney’s deadpan rhythms (fans of his debut Straight Up will recognize the precision) meet Dylan O’Brien’s nervy charm and Aisling Franciosi’s steel, pushing the story beyond a grief premise into something braver and stranger. IMDb users currently peg it at 7.4/10, which tracks with how smart genre-benders build word of mouth on streaming.

The Beauty, a Hulu original from Ryan Murphy, leans into high-gloss horror. Two FBI agents touch down in Paris to investigate a string of model deaths and uncover a sexually transmitted virus that grants “perfection” at a cost. Expect opulent visuals and anxious satire—Murphy’s wheelhouse—anchored by Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall. The TV-MA series slots neatly alongside the creator’s stylized thrillers; Parrot Analytics has repeatedly noted strong initial demand spikes for Murphy-led launches, which typically convert into robust week-one completion rates when episodes arrive in bingeable blocks.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives on Disney+, expanding the platform’s Marvel-adjacent catalog under the Sony-Disney licensing framework established in 2021. Andy Serkis directs, Tom Hardy again wrestles hilariously with his symbiote alter ego, and Woody Harrelson turns up the menace as Cletus Kasady. It’s a breezy PG-13 sprint—the action is splashy more than weighty—but Hardy’s two-voice patter is still the hook. IMDb currently lists it at 5.9/10, yet the film’s brisk 97-minute runtime and franchise familiarity make it an easy add to superhero queues. Strategically, its arrival reinforces how Disney+ complements the core MCU with Sony’s Spider-Man Universe entries.

Everything else arriving this week on Disney+ and Hulu

Family-friendly drops are plentiful on Disney+. New batches of short-form animation include Agent P Undercover: Shorts for quick-hit laughs and Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts for preschoolers. Library expansions continue with fresh seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos and the ever-rewatchable Phineas and Ferb, which reliably spikes engagement among multigenerational households who mix nostalgia streams with kid co-viewing.

Hulu leans into unscripted volume and light comedies with Animal Control season 4 and Going Dutch season 2, plus marathon-ready factual staples like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (seasons 51–52) and How It’s Made (seasons 10–11). True-crime and neighborhood voyeurism continue to perform in binge clusters, hence new runs of I Killed My BFF and Neighborhood Wars, alongside The 600-lb Diaries with Dr. Now for medical-transformation devotees.

On the film side, Hulu adds the Liam Neeson thriller Retribution and the franchise crowd-pleaser Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in both English and Spanish, plus Safe House for a punch of action to anchor movie night. The sports-tinged Hoops, Hopes & Dreams offers documentary counterprogramming for viewers toggling between drama and real-life stakes.

Why these streaming drops matter for Disney+ and Hulu

This schedule exemplifies Disney’s two-lane strategy: franchise gravity on Disney+ and adult-skewed variety on Hulu. Nielsen’s Gauge reports have consistently shown that familiar IP and kids’ animation drive repeat minutes, while true crime, reality, and twisty originals fuel Hulu’s late-night sessions. By clustering a conversation starter like The Beauty with comfort series and a superhero sequel, the bundle captures different viewing “missions” without forcing a single tone.

The distribution choreography also matters. Sony-licensed Marvel titles arriving on Disney+ extend the MCU halo effect, a pattern analysts at MoffettNathanson have argued reduces churn when paired with steady unscripted drops. Meanwhile, Hulu’s volume approach—stacking new seasons of evergreen cable hits—keeps background viewing high even between prestige premieres.

What to watch first on Disney+ and Hulu this week

If you want a tight three-hour window, queue Twinless for its sly gut-punch, sample The Beauty’s pilot for the hook, then cleanse the palate with Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s fast, funny chaos. Families can flip the order: start with Phineas and Ferb or Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, then save Venom for after bedtime. Unscripted fans should dive into Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ latest runs; few shows are better for “just one more” autoplay sessions.

Bottom line: whether you’re chasing glossy horror, indie audacity, or symbiote banter, this week’s Disney+ and Hulu slate delivers a well-calibrated spread—and a reminder that the bundle’s real superpower is giving every viewer a quick path to something that fits the moment.