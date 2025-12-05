Disney+ and Hulu add Percy Jackson, Star Wars, Inheritance

Disney+ and Hulu head into the week with a trio that spans the household: a young-adult quest in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, a preschool-friendly High Republic return in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3, and an R-rated globe-trotting thriller on Hulu, Inheritance. It’s a window into Disney’s two-app strategy in action — event TV for families, gentle on-ramps for new fans, and grown-up genre fare under one combined login.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Levels Up

Disney’s follow-up to Rick Riordan’s myth-based series doubles down on fealty and pacing. Season 2 adapts “The Sea of Monsters” arc, bringing Percy back to Camp Half-Blood only for him to find it besieged — and setting up a quest for the Golden Fleece that raises the stakes without undercutting this show’s sense of humor. Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries are all back, and the core that made Season 1 work as well.

Why it’s worth your time: Riordan’s presence in the writers’ room remains the show’s secret weapon, keeping character motivations sharp and letting its set pieces gasp for air. The first season’s performance was solid for a youth-skewing fantasy, including an IMDb rating of about 7.0/10 and landing in the top-10 list often across discovery platforms such as Reelgood and JustWatch. Look for the usual weekly rollout of a Disney+ original, which tends to keep conversation and search interest alive longer than an all-at-once release.

For families considering the time investment, it strikes a balance of serialized storytelling with episodic arcs — which can come in handy for co-viewing with different ages. And yes, book readers will pick up roots of deeper Greek lore planted earlier than in the novels, a signal that the showrunners are playing for keeps.

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Returns for Season 3

Young Jedi Adventures continues as the most easily digestible entry point for young Padawans. Small, self-contained episodes focus on teamwork, patience and problem-solving over lightsaber duels, with cameos and ship designs that subtly reinforce the larger Star Wars canon. The show is still rated TV-Y and features the voice talent of Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker and Jecobi Swain.

Why it’s significant: Preschool Star Wars is a strategic upper. Lucasfilm has employed this format to create early brand affinity without piling on the lore — a strategy that has helped other Disney Junior titles punch above their weight in engagement. So its IMDb rating slots in the mid-5s, but it does what counts: finishing and rewatching for those under 7, according to kids’ content trackers and Common Sense Media-style parent feedback. For parents, it’s safe, bite-sized and quietly educational, with High Republic world-building that older siblings will recognize.

Inheritance: Some Kind of Spy Thriller on Hulu

The curveball of the week is Hulu’s Inheritance, a lean and dirty little espionage thriller that was shot guerrilla-style across several countries on an iPhone. The director Neil Burger (of “Limitless” and “The Illusionist”) takes advantage of mobility in telling this chase-fueled tale, with Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans and Jose Alvarez. This premise — estranged father reveals he’s an international operative — gives Dynevor a chance to pivot from wide-eyed shock to hard-edged resolve, and the phone-first filmmaking is something you feel immediately.

Why it’s interesting: Yes, phone-shot features have come before (see Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane and High Flying Bird). But this, for a sprawling spy story, is something else entirely. The iPhone workflow has a small footprint, enabling Burger to snatch locations without permits and maintain the camera directly atop wherever tension reaches its peak. Early audience reception lands it in the middle of the pack — its IMDb rating is currently around 5.7/10 — but thrillers frequently overperform in streaming completion versus what early scores would suggest. If you need a world tour’s worth of handheld urgency, cue it up.

Also New on Disney+ and Hulu Worth a Look This Week

Disney+ presents Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, broadening its animated version of Jeff Kinney’s best-seller. The seasonal programming pops, with the debut of a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight and Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs, a low-effort (but highly cheering) queue builder. Sports-curious families can tune into Monsters Funday Football, a kid-forward NFL simulcast concept that got solid use in its ESPN crossover.

For anime and animation fans, it’s Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, while documentary and nonfiction buffs have Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny. Meanwhile, the synergy machine that is Disney keeps chugging along with a Phineas and Ferb recap paired with Percy Jackson, a surprisingly intelligent entryway for viewers new to Season 2.

How to Watch on Disney+ with Hulu and Why It Matters

Hulu is represented as a tile on Disney+ with unified discovery and a single login — less app-hopping means reduced churn. The company has also telegraphed further Hulu integration; industry trackers like Nielsen’s The Gauge show the duo of Disney+ and Hulu together usually take a mid-single-digit share of US TV usage — evidence that cross-pollination inside one interface can meaningfully alter what gets watched.

This week’s menu is a study in that approach: Percy Jackson puts down roots for family prime time, Young Jedi Adventures stakes out morning and after-school slots, Inheritance calls late at night — but not too late.

That’s a 24-hour programming loop of three headliners for streamers. It’s an easy plan, as far as your viewing goes — one package, three moods, no viewing fatigue.