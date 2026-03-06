DiligenceSquared Launches AI Voice Agents for M&A Diligence

DiligenceSquared is pushing commercial due diligence into the AI era, rolling out voice agents that interview customers and synthesize findings at a fraction of the cost of traditional consultancies. The startup says its model can deliver consultant-grade analysis for about $50,000, compared with the $500,000 to $1 million PE shops often pay for large-scale studies from firms like McKinsey, Bain, or BCG. The company has raised a $5 million seed round led by Relentless, the new venture firm founded by former Index Ventures partner Damir Becirovic.

Founded by Frederik Hansen, formerly a principal at Blackstone, and Søren Biltoft, who spent seven years in BCG’s private equity practice, alongside ex-Google engineer Harshil Rastogi, DiligenceSquared is betting that voice-native AI and human-in-the-loop review can compress timelines, widen funnel coverage, and keep investment committees satisfied on quality.

How the AI Interviews Work in DiligenceSquared’s Platform

The platform uses AI voice agents to schedule and conduct structured conversations with a target’s customers, partners, and former employees—an activity that normally absorbs weeks of analyst time. Calls follow sector-specific guides to probe switching triggers, win-loss dynamics, budget cycles, contract terms, and perceived differentiation.

Transcripts are processed by large language models tuned for commercial analysis. The system clusters themes, quantifies sentiment signals (for example, renewal risk drivers and purchase criteria), and cross-references findings with market data. DiligenceSquared says the output includes benchmarks, customer cohorts, and evidence-backed theses rather than generic summaries.

Why the Human-in-the-Loop Still Matters in AI Diligence

To counter the biggest objection to AI-made research—hallucinations and overconfident claims—the startup routes every deliverable through senior consultants with buyout and growth equity backgrounds. Those reviewers test the logic chain, check source coverage, and add context from comparable deals and operating playbooks. It’s a hybrid approach designed to preserve the interpretive rigor PE teams expect while letting machines absorb the grunt work.

The founders’ vantage point is pragmatic: Hansen previously commissioned diligence for multibillion-dollar transactions, and Biltoft led many of those workstreams on the consultancy side. Their pitch is less about replacing blue-chip firms and more about right-sizing spend across the deal funnel.

Cost, Speed, and Deliverables for AI-Driven Diligence

Traditional commercial diligence can span six to eight weeks, with large interview programs and 150- to 300-page decks. DiligenceSquared targets days to a few weeks for similarly scoped readouts, depending on audience access and sector complexity. Reports pair customer evidence with market sizing, cohort churn and retention diagnostics, go-to-market mapping, and a model-ready set of assumptions and red flags.

Crucially, at roughly one-tenth the prevailing price, PE firms can commission work earlier—pre-IOI or in parallel screens—without risking seven-figure sunk costs if a deal doesn’t proceed. Bain & Company’s annual M&A analyses have long noted that early fact-finding correlates with higher underwriting confidence and fewer late-stage surprises. Cheaper, faster interviews expand that early evidence base.

A Crowded Field of AI Diligence Startups Emerges

DiligenceSquared’s entry comes as multiple startups rethink research workflows. Bridgetown Research raised a $19 million Series A co-led by Accel and Lightspeed, signaling investor appetite for AI-first diligence models. On the consumer-research side, Listen Labs raised $69 million at a $500 million valuation, while players like Keplar and Outset popularized automated interviews for brand insights.

The difference here is depth and decision criticality. Private equity diligence requires defensible claims, auditable sourcing, and actionable next steps for operators—closer to operating manuals than marketing summaries. That’s where human review, sampling discipline, and triangulation with third-party datasets (think GLG or AlphaSights expert calls, audited financials, and vendor data) become table stakes.

Compliance and Trust Questions for AI Voice Diligence

AI voices raise new governance issues. Interviewees must consent to recorded automated calls, and firms will expect robust data handling, including PII redaction and encryption. With regulators sharpening guidance on synthetic media and automated decision-making, platforms will need transparent audit trails, clear provenance of quotes, and documented sampling methodologies to withstand investment committee and LP scrutiny.

There’s also the question of interviewee quality. Top-tier diligence lives or dies on who you speak with—economic buyers, technical evaluators, ex-champions who churned—and how representative that cohort is. DiligenceSquared says its playbook prioritizes role diversity and validates claims against contract data when accessible.

What to Watch Next as AI Voice Diligence Scales in PE

Adoption will hinge on repeatability across verticals with messy buyer committees—healthcare, fintech, industrial software—and tight procurement norms. The bigger test is whether lenders and LPs accept AI-assisted research in credit files and post-close value-creation plans. If they do, DiligenceSquared could shift spend patterns: big-firm studies for pivotal calls, AI-first programs for screening and targeted deep dives.

For a market pressured to do more with less after volatile deal volumes, a reliable, voice-led diligence engine is a compelling proposition. If the promised cost curve holds, expect PE teams to widen their aperture—and abandon fewer deals for lack of early facts.