Digital Nail Polish Unveiled at CES 2026

At CES 2026, a startup introduced iPolish, a collection of app-connected press-on acrylics that change shades in seconds to promise salon-level looks with no remover, UV lamps, or drying time. Matching a color library of over 400 options with a pocketable wand that instantaneously changes the finish of every nail, it’s an eye-catching case study of beauty tech moving closer to mainstream acceptance.

In live demos on the show floor, nails cycled from deep oxblood to a milky nude in seconds, with a glossy, gel-like surface that did not come off as ‘digital’ from arm’s length. The starter kit is available for preorder at $95, and comes with the wand, a top coat, bonding glue, and two sets of nails; replacement packs start at $6. The company indicates it plans to roll out retail distribution in upscale beauty chains after its initial run.

How iPolish changes nail color using electrophoretic film

Beneath the polish-like veneer is a thin electrophoretic film, a technology more commonly referred to in e-readers, that shuffles charged color particles around when in the presence of an electric field. Since electrophoretic displays are bistable, no power is consumed in maintaining a static image, even if the power is removed. That feature comes in handy here: The nail doesn’t require energy to maintain its color once a shade is set, which allows for a small wand and an easy-breezy tap-to-update routine.

The companion app presents curated palettes and individual shades, then walks you through slotting each nail tip into the wand for an update. Company representatives said that the core display stack has been optimized for cosmetics and made with protective coatings and raised topcoat gloss to simulate the look of depth that you get with gels. The result, at least in initial demos, appears almost shockingly analog.

Why it matters for beauty tech adoption and wearable trends

Beauty tech has made a bigger and bigger splash at this show for years, with smart hair tools and color-matching makeup devices leading the way. The Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, has observed that beauty exhibitors are on the rise in general — a sign that both big beauty and agile startups view hardware as a competitive advantage. L’Oréal’s recent CES activations, for example, have helped make the concept of cosmetics that are as much about algorithms and electronics as formulas a normal one.

Digital nails naturally fit into that trend. For creators, stylists, or anyone who toggles between events, the value proposition is clear: switch looks fast — no acetone, no fresh set. There’s also a sustainability angle. The solvents, the throwaway cotton rounds: The time-honored nail color change revolves around them; a digital layer cuts that churn. It doesn’t get rid of waste — the nails, in fact, have electronic components in them — but it transfers some environmental burden from consumable items to a longer-lived device.

Price, value, and the business model behind the iPolish system

Priced at $95 for the kit and $6 for replacement sets, iPolish is a mid-tier at-home nail system, not a luxury gadget. Recurring revenue is expected to come from replacement nails in a variety of shapes and sizes, more akin to razor heads than polish bottles. Analysts at companies like Grand View Research estimate the global nail care market to be in the low double-digit billions, with single-digit growth — plenty of space for a niche that combines devices and cosmetics if only the experience holds up.

It is also a different wager than nail printers, which physically deposit color or images onto natural nails. Some brands like O’2NAILS and others have gone that route with varying degrees of success because of setup time and maintenance. iPolish addresses the same “instant variety” need by incorporating the color layer into the nail itself, streamlining the process to tap, insert, swipe to change.

Durability and safety questions for daily wear and long-term use

Wear time and longevity will be what makes this category stick. The company adds its own top coat to improve shine and resistance to scratches, but daily life is hard on a manicure — dishwashing, typing, and sanitizer can strain even salon gels. In demos, edges were clean and the finish was fingerprint-resistant; longer-term testing will reveal how chip-resistant it is, as well as whether repeatedly changing colors has any effect on the surface over time.

For safety, the display layer is an airtight substrate covered by coatings, and the nails themselves are passive once dyed, consuming power only when being updated by the wand. Like any press-on, the adhesive is the primary point of contact with skin; consumers with acrylate sensitivities should review any ingredient disclosures. Things like FCC certification for the wand and cosmetic compliance with coatings will be table stakes as it moves into more mainstream retail.

What comes next for shades, features, and retail expansion

If the launch is successful, one can expect a rapid scaling up of the shade library, seasonal drops, and artist or fashion-house collaborations. The base display technology might also open up elements beyond flat color — soft gradients or micro-patterns, say — though the brand is sensibly kicking off with block shades to get the basics right.

Thus far, the pitch is straightforward and seductive: color that’s back from the salon as fast as you are to make new plans.

If iPolish can give me multi-day longevity, realistic looks, and an app as frictionless as it claims, digital nails won’t just be a CES party trick — they’ll be a new addition to the beauty tech arsenal.