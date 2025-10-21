DeWalt 20V Max nine-tool combo kit is 13% off

If you have a lineup of home projects and know where to use it, an infrequently discounted price on a full-service cordless solution should make getting up to speed a bit easier.

The DeWalt 20V Max nine-tool combo kit is currently slashed 13%, down to $699 from the list price of $807.81, a savings of $108.81, which brings a best-in-class all-in-one setup close enough you could reach out and touch it if you are an aspiring DIYer or professional contractor.

Why this DeWalt 20V Max combo kit stands out to us

DeWalt’s 20V Max system is sprawling, among the widest in the field with hundreds of compatible tools using the same battery interface. That breadth is important: invest in a platform, and from there all you’re doing is buying bare tools later on without having to rebuy batteries. Trade pros and reviewers often list platform depth as the main reason they buy into a brand, and DeWalt’s stable is one of the deepest.

The math helps too. For $699, or about $77 per tool before accounting for the batteries, charger, and storage, you’re essentially paying a little less than $80 apiece. Purchased separately, similar tools, batteries, and cases tend to sell for significantly more than the total of what’s in the bundle. The logic codified in that equation is cranked up past 11, as retail analysts love to say, when those multifunctional kits are in play, delivering on a dollar-per-tool basis.

What’s included in the DeWalt nine-tool combo kit

This drill set is ideal for most of the tasks around a home or work site. It comes with:

Drill/driver

Impact driver

Circular saw

Reciprocating saw

Right-angle drill

Oscillating multi-tool

Angle grinder

Bright LED work light

Jobsite Bluetooth speaker

Two 20V Max batteries, a charger, and two contractor bags complete the package for easy carry-and-go behind the seat.

Practically speaking, it means being able to hang cabinets in the morning, trim door jambs for new flooring in the afternoon, and then cut conduit or bolts before dinnertime—all without changing platforms or running extension cords.

To many homeowners, this becomes the one-purchase toolkit that handles years and years of projects, from repairs to the deck to finishing a basement.

Key performance considerations before you buy this kit

It’s great value, but you’re also wise to know where this kit sits in the DeWalt lineup. The tools in the kit work with brushed motors, which aren’t as efficient as the company’s brushless XR models, but are still hard-wearing and more affordable. For around the home and moderate jobsite usage, a brushed tool is likely what you want. Drive structural screws all day or rip loads of sheet goods and it’s an easy upgrade down the road to a brushless circular saw or drill—the same 20V Max batteries power them.

The pair of compact batteries is good for fastening and light cutting, but carry a few heavier tools or the circular saw and grinder, and you may want higher-capacity packs. A lot of users pair a 5.0Ah or 6.0Ah battery with saws to get longer performance and save time on changing batteries out. That is a common path for buyers: get the kit, add a high-capacity battery as projects grow. Safety-minded groups like the Consumer Product Safety Commission also remind users to charge lithium-ion packs only with the provided charger and store them away from extreme temperatures—small things that do add up over time.

How the current $699 price compares to other bundles

Combo kits like this are often a source of built-in savings compared with à la carte purchases. Get up above the $900 mark and we weren’t seeing a lot of bundles that were worth more than the actual dollar amount you pay into it (all things considered, just a good-quality drill/driver kit alone typically puts you near triple digits, much less a circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool, grinder, lights, batteries, and storage). The current $699 doesn’t get you covered across the tasks immediately, though, not without a compromise on brand support or ecosystem. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies has reported that home repair and remodeling activity remains strong, and tools through which homeowners can efficiently tool up are appealing to people getting more work done in-house.

From an ownership viewpoint, long-term value also relies on service and parts supply. DeWalt has a broad service network in North America and provides extended parts support for its growing lineup of mainstream models, which is important for keeping tools in service instead of replaced—an under-the-radar advantage when weighing bargain kits against incumbents in the pro space.

Bottom line: who this DeWalt combo kit is best for

Whether you’re assembling a cordless toolkit from scratch or plugging holes in an aging collection, this nine-tool DeWalt 20V Max combo at 13% off is a well-rounded, high-utility buy. It handles the jobs most people will face, draws from one of the best battery ecosystems, and provides space to upgrade certain tools to brushless models as those upgrades make sense—all without abandoning your initial investment. It’s one of the most attractive all-in-one deals on the shelf at this moment, for homeowners and light-duty pros.