De’Longhi Combo Coffee Maker Is 33% Off

One of De’Longhi’s best-selling combination coffee and espresso machines is now 33% off in a rare weekend deal that makes this all-in-one brewer one of the best value buys for home baristas right now. It’s tailored to make drip coffee for a full pot and pull espresso shots simultaneously, and then complete drinks with a manual steam wand that froths milk by hand, for lattes and cappuccinos — all from a single counter footprint.

The discount effectively drops the machine from a list price that averages around $399 to the mid-$260s or so, depending on the retailer. That puts it well under most entry-level espresso makers by themselves and without needing a separate drip brewer. This is the budget-friendly half-and-half for homes divided between pour-over purists and iced latte loyalists — it feels like a treat, but never like a concession.

What Makes This All-in-One Coffee Maker Stand Out

De’Longhi’s combo unit draws from separate wells to heat water quickly, and its buzzy vibration pump is capable of producing the high pressures needed for espresso brewing. Its espresso side uses a 15-bar pump (an industry standard for consumer machines) but in practice, real extraction usually occurs near the sweet spot of 9 bars. That’s plenty for rich crema, assuming your grind size and dose are dialed in.

Its built-in steam wand turns milk into a frothy foam whenever you like. You won’t get the microfoam nuance of a commercial setup, but for flat whites, cappuccinos and iced lattes with cold foam it’s genuinely flexible and will do most cafe-style drinks justice at home. Its ability to brew and steam within minutes of each other is what makes a combo unit like this feel much more “coffee shop” than basic pod systems.

Key Specs and Everyday Usability for Home Brewing

Everyday convenience factors are well addressed: a programmable timer means you can schedule drip coffee up to 24 hours in advance; the glass carafe has a spout with spill-proofing to avoid countertop dribbles; and easy push-button controls ensure that the learning curve remains shallow.

The espresso side’s pressurized portafilter is forgiving, so pre-ground coffee can do while you get grinder upgrades sorted.

Maintenance is straightforward. The heating elements are protected and you can enjoy great-tasting water due to fresh filters and a regular cleaning schedule. The Specialty Coffee Association lists water quality as a fundamental parameter; if you have hard tap water, think about filtration to ensure both taste and equipment are on point.

Value Math and Market Context for Combo Machines

At list price a combo maker like this is already a better deal than buying separate machines. Now 33% off, the math gets even more attractive. Consider that an average cafe beverage costs around $5 — will you be replacing three drinks a week, which breaks even with the sale price after just a few months (and your cost per latte at home might dribble down to less than a dollar when you start buying beans and milk in bulk)?

A new study from the National Coffee Association also indicates growth in at-home consumption and strong demand for espresso-based beverages.

Consumer Reports has also stated that combo brewers give users convenience and flexibility at the expense of top-tier specialty performance — which is to say, they walk a line that many homes likely want. It won’t outmuscle a barista-grade 58 mm machine, but it makes morning coffee in a snap without the usual multi-appliance setup, and you can make a surprisingly credible cappuccino — for roughly half the price of its upper-end countertop counterpart, which often costs between $550 and $600.

Who It Suits and What to Consider Before Buying

It’s perfect for beginners looking to establish a coffee routine, roommates with different tastes or anyone upgrading from a pod machine. Matching it with a burr grinder specifically will make espresso body and consistency distinctly better than the competition, but is not a prerequisite for getting started.

Perfectionists who crave competition-level shots and ultra-velvety microfoam may need a full-on espresso rig with an oversized portafilter and more steaming muscle. For most homes, however, the versatility-to-price ratio right here is tough to beat — and even more so at a 33% discount.

Bottom Line: Is This De’Longhi Combo Worth It Now?

If you have been waiting to double up on daily drip coffee and weekend cappuccinos with one machine, here is the De’Longhi deal. That great trifecta of simultaneous brewing, a competent pump and real steam wand for around $260 now is one of the standout kitchen upgrades in its class.