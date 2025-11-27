Dell Latitude and Office 2021 bundle only $275

One budget bundle is making a credible argument against spending more for laptop deals. For $275, you’re getting a refurbished Dell Latitude 7410 combined with a lifetime copy of Microsoft Office Professional 2021 — a double shot that means your home for the hardware and software essentials most professionals and students are looking for. The combined list value for the bundle is claimed to be $1,000; overall, this means around 73% off, with stock being limited.

What you get in the bundle: laptop and Office details

Designed for use on the road, the business-class 14-inch notebook Latitude 7410 is a reliable (and serviceable) mobile workhorse. It also features an Intel Core i5-10310U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, a combination that keeps dozens of browser tabs, spreadsheets and conferencing apps running smoothly. The Full HD display is optimized for everyday productivity, and Windows 11 Pro provides enterprise capabilities such as BitLocker device encryption, domain join and granular Group Policy controls.

Connectivity includes all of the basics:

USB-A for legacy peripherals

USB-C for the latest docks and charging

HDMI for external monitor support

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in webcam

A fingerprint reader brings a fast and secure sign-in option to your PC. This item is Class A refurbished and shows minor cosmetic defects on exterior housing such as minor scratches or scuffs.

On the software, meanwhile, a single-device Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license comes with:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

Publisher

Access (for those using the free version of Teams)

That’s a perpetual, non-subscription license for a single Windows PC. Microsoft’s product lifecycle guidelines say that Office 2021 will receive security updates through October 2026, but it won’t be graced with the rolling feature additions that Microsoft 365 subscribers get.

Performance and everyday use of this refurbished laptop

The Core i5-10310U is a 10th-gen Intel vPro-class chip built for efficiency and reliable office performance. With 16GB of memory, it deals well with data-heavy spreadsheets, multiple Outlook and Teams sessions and browser multitasking without the slowness you’d notice on a device with 8GB of memory. Powering up is fast, and you have plenty of space for that Access-based workload — Word files stored on your hard drive.

Integrated graphics are enough for video calls, streaming and light photo edits, but this isn’t a creator or gaming rig. Think: polished office productivity backstopped by the stability and build quality you would expect from a corporate fleet laptop, if not cutting-edge performance.

The refurbished advantage for value and long-term reliability

Business laptops in, say, the Latitude 7000 series are known for being tough, and often they’ve been put through MIL-STD testing with solid-feeling chassis and serviceable internal parts. Both of those things pay dividends on the second-hand market. Grade A usually indicates the unit looks close to new and is working fine, although battery health can be hit or miss. Smart shoppers will want to verify the return window and warranty duration, as refurb coverage can run anywhere from 30 to 90 days.

Refurb units also reap the benefit of mature driver support and firmware stability. Dell’s enterprise tools and documentation make it easy to install a BIOS update, manage drivers, or swap user-serviceable components if you need to extend the life of the machine for use as a secondary workstation or as an everyday driver with modest requirements.

How the price compares with separate laptop and software buys

Office Professional 2021 is typically priced in the hundreds of dollars on its own. Microsoft announced it was also selling the one-time license above an annual subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. In the meantime, a refurb of a 16GB RAM/512GB SSD Latitude 7410 will generally fall in the $200-$350 range on major refurbish sites, depending on condition and warranty.

Combining the two for $275 undercuts purchasing separately by a significant amount. For anyone who hates the notion of a subscription, and likens software subscriptions to cable-TV style, regularly scheduled program renewal hassles, the bundle’s software piece is arguably the gem: It locks in app suite equivalents limiting added value (if by then) outside of Office 2021’s security-update support window.

Key caveats to consider before buying this budget bundle

The Office 2021 license is for one Windows PC and isn’t transferable back and forth. Feature updates are slim compared to Microsoft 365 and Teams in the package is the free tier. If you depend on fancy teamwork features or shared cloud storage, you might still need to upgrade to a Microsoft 365 plan.

Hardware specifications could vary a little bit by refurb batch — ports and webcams and storage makers are not necessarily consistent. Battery life on second-user laptops will always be hit and miss. If it’s going to be a long, unplugged run, take the cost of replacement batteries into account or bring along a charger. Also verify activation of Windows 11 Pro and the seller’s policy on dead pixels or cosmetic flaws.

Who this deal suits: students, remote workers, small firms

This bundle is a good fit for students, remote workers and small businesses who value stability, security and classic Office apps over bleeding-edge performance. It is a good choice for spreadsheets, reports, email, light data work in Access and creative presentations — but you will just have to avoid the subscription traps.

If 4K video editing or next-gen 3D modeling is just another day in the office for you, you might want to go with a newer platform with discrete graphics instead. But for mainstream productivity at a price that bests piecemeal purchasing, a $275 Latitude and Office 2021 is an attractive, ready-to-work package.