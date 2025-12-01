Deezer Unveils My Deezer Year 2025 Recap

Deezer has turned on My Deezer Year 2025, its annual listening recap that squarely aims for the same year-end shareability that made Spotify Wrapped a cultural institution. Rolling out now in the Deezer app, the experience wraps up a user’s year in music into a romantic-comedy narrative and new social tools meant to travel beyond Deezer’s existing user base.

What’s New in This Year’s My Deezer Year Experience

Where we might expect a straight data slideshow, Deezer offers up instead 2025’s recap as a rom-com starring you, the listener. The story is divided into three episodes. Meet Cute showcases the best new artists we discovered this year. Love Triangle features your three favorite artists, who battle it out tongue-in-cheek style. Happily Ever After ends with your favorite songs and a customized playlist that carries the vibe past the credits.

Visuals play into filmic tropes, and Deezer describes the “plot” with tongue-in-cheek character as you zip through taps. It’s a change from last year, when the campaign let listeners opt for being humorously roasted or hyped up about their habits.

Data Deep Dive and My Deezer Year Customization

Inside the theater, the meat of the recap consists of those same data points fans are made to crave: top tracks and artists, favorite albums, and how many minutes you spent with your most-played song and act. Deezer also pulled up platform-wide listening trends to put personal stats in context. By the company’s count, the average listener listened to 122.8 hours of music over the last year, streamed more than 691 tracks for 402 artists, and discovered 357 new songs.

Those numbers are a reminder of how recap features serve as engagement mirrors: They emphasize breadth (hundreds of artists) and depth (repeat listens to favorites), but also discovery (new tracks stumbled upon) — all factors that have a high correlation with retention in subscription services.

Quizzes and Viral Loops to Boost Shareability

Shareability remains a focus in this version, with a compatibility quiz that you can take and share to compare notes against friends. Most impressively, users can create their own quizzes by selecting a favorite genre, three songs, and a top artist, and sharing the challenge to see if anyone else has the same lineup. And for the first time, non-Deezer users can build these quizzes as well — a transparent growth play designed to reel in new listeners to the app via their social networks.

It’s a clever twist on the spec recap formula: have passionate fans who other fans would like to try author content, and craft a low-friction funnel from social feeds into the Deezer app.

Beating Wrapped to the Punch with Early Launch

Timing is the other story. By going live early, Deezer gets some attention before the end-of-year torrents from larger rivals. Spotify’s Wrapped owns share of voice every season, with Apple Music’s Replay and YouTube Music’s Recap proving to be reliable alternatives within their respective ecosystems. Amazon Music also offers an end-of-the-year summary of its own. Coming in before that wave will give Deezer a window to get organic reach, especially as users start sharing cards and playlists until their timelines are saturated.

Industry trackers like MIDiA Research have pointed out time and again that these year-end recaps are actually more powerful than they appear as marketing ploys. They turn passive listening into public brand expression, transform usage data into native social media content — a powerful cycle for discovery and re-engagement.

How to Access Your Recap in the Deezer App

My Deezer Year 2025 is now on the Deezer app for iOS and Android users. Open the app and find the My Deezer Year card on the Home tab; if you don’t see it, search for “My Deezer Year” in-app. From there, you can watch your episodes, save a playlist that is personalized to you, and share your story cards and quiz results on social media.

The feature uses your listening history to generate the narrative and stats, so recently created accounts may see a slimmer set of insights. The richest view — and quite possibly the most shareable highlights — will go to longtime listeners.

Why It Matters for Music Streaming Platforms

Recaps, as much as user treats, have become annual brand statements. For Deezer, it’s as strategic an approach — combo rom-com packaging, early timing, and open-to-non-users quizzes to spark conversation and widen the funnel in a crowded market. Because in the era of on-demand listening, which is continuing to expand according to reports from firms like Luminate, the platforms that spin routine playtime into cultural moments earn outsized visibility.

This year, Deezer is not attempting to out-Wrapped Wrapped: It’s recasting the recap as a story with you in a starring role, and your friends as players of an accompanying game. If the share streaks take hold, credits won’t roll until long after the playlists do.