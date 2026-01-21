Deepinder Goyal Hands Eternal Reins To Blinkit CEO

In a move that underscores the rise of instant delivery in India, Eternal co-founder and longstanding chief executive Deepinder Goyal is stepping aside and elevating Blinkit head Albinder Dhindsa to lead the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit.

Goyal will remain vice chairman on the board and focus on higher-risk bets and incubation, even as operational control shifts to the architect of Eternal’s fastest-growing business. The changing of the guard signals where the company’s momentum—and investor attention—now sits: squarely in quick commerce.

Why the leadership switch matters for Eternal and Blinkit

Eternal’s latest quarterly numbers tell a clear story. Profit climbed about 73% to ₹1.02 billion on adjusted revenue of ₹166.92 billion, up 190% year over year, according to company filings. Blinkit was the standout, with net order value surging 121% to ₹133 billion in the period, vastly outpacing the legacy food-delivery business.

That scale and velocity change boardroom math. Quick commerce delivers higher order frequency, a broader merchant base, and new monetization surface areas like ads and private labels. Analysts at Redseer and Bernstein have noted that dark-store density and route-optimization software are compressing delivery times and improving unit economics across the category—tailwinds Blinkit has been leaning into.

For Eternal, which absorbed Blinkit in 2022 in a deal valued at roughly $568 million, putting the quick-commerce operator at the helm tightens execution across shared logistics, data, and go-to-market. It also aligns leadership with the business line most responsible for growth and cross-sell opportunities.

Dhindsa co-founded Grofers, steered its rebrand to Blinkit, and led the pivot to instant grocery and essentials. Since joining Eternal, he has pressed for denser dark-store networks and sharper assortment, a strategy reflected in the platform’s rising order frequency and improving fulfillment times.

As Eternal’s chief, his to-do list is broad but clear: keep compounding Blinkit’s growth without letting costs outrun retention; deepen ad-tech and private-label revenue; and bring the same operating discipline to food delivery, which still drives brand equity and cash flows. Expect tighter integration across logistics, data science, and customer programs, with measured expansion beyond Tier-1 cities where promising cohorts are emerging.

Deepinder Goyal’s next chapter as Eternal’s vice chairman

Goyal isn’t exiting the stage; he’s changing vantage points. As vice chairman, he will continue shaping Eternal’s long-term agenda while focusing on exploration outside the constraints of a listed-company operating cadence. In recent months, he has backed or co-founded initiatives in longevity research (Continue Research), an experimental brain-health wearable (Temple), and an aviation venture (LAT Aerospace), alongside ongoing angel investments.

That portfolio hints at where he adds the most leverage: spotting non-obvious bets early and incubating them until they’re ready for scale. For Eternal shareholders, the promise is a pipeline of future growth options without diluting day-to-day operating focus.

Quick Commerce’s New Center Of Gravity

India’s instant delivery market has flipped from experiment to expectation in metros, with rivals like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket building out dark stores and faster last-mile routes. Frequency-led behavior—household essentials, fresh produce, OTC health, and impulse categories—has created a different demand curve from restaurant delivery, with more daily relevance and broader advertiser appeal.

But the boom is meeting scrutiny. India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment has urged platforms to avoid “10-minute delivery” claims and to improve safeguards for gig workers. Brokerage research has flagged growing attention to insurer coverage, heat-stress protocols, and transparent earnings for delivery partners. Sustained growth will likely require demonstrating that time savings for consumers can coexist with safer, more predictable work for riders.

Against that backdrop, Eternal’s operating playbook—mixing tighter SLAs with a more thoughtful message on safety—will be closely watched. If Dhindsa can keep Blinkit’s flywheel spinning while improving partner economics and compliance, Eternal can widen its lead without regulatory whiplash.

What to watch next as Eternal leans into quick commerce

Three markers will define the new era.

First, whether Blinkit sustains triple-digit net order value growth as it penetrates newer cities.

Second, the pace at which ads and private labels expand contribution margins across both businesses.

Third, consolidation of profitability at the Eternal level as operating leverage from logistics and tech spreads across formats.

Eternal has reinvented itself before—from restaurant discovery in 2008 to food delivery dominance and now instant commerce. Handing the reins to the Blinkit chief is less a departure than a continuation of that arc, aligning leadership with where customer behavior—and the company’s growth engine—are moving fastest.