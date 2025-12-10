Dating Startup From Hinge Creator Justin McLeod Launches

Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of Hinge, the dating app that promised a better set of prospects by suggesting matches who share Facebook friends, is planning to capitalize on the company’s newfound success.

The venture is backed by Match Group, which owns Hinge, signaling the world’s largest dating portfolio thinks daters are ready to meet their match.

In a note to introduce Overtone, McLeod positions the platform as an opportunity for a dating reset: less infinite scrolling, more targeted introductions. He says humans will never be replaced by artificial intelligence (the robots simply lack the life experience and intuition to come close), but, handled right, AI offers us a far more accurate, personal and efficient path to finding compatible partners.

An AI Matchmaker, Not Another Social Feed

Justin McLeod describes Overtone as a “service that acts like a matchmaker at the high end.” Instead of swiping through profiles to maximize time in app, it’s learning the context, preferences and communication style to facilitate serendipity — curated introductions aimed at modeling a social graph not based solely on shared coworking space membership. Think fewer, optimized matches that can help you find a connection to someone rather than lay it all out for you.

The concept is part of a larger shift in dating products, which are no longer limited to expanding as quickly as possible, the thinking that’s characterized most apps since Tinder took off. If Overtone is successful, think onboarding that’s more of an interview than it is a checkout form, continuous feedback loops around matches and AI that suggests the next step without taking over your human voice. The result to look for is that this actually significantly decreases swipe fatigue and increases match-through rates.

Leadership changes at Hinge as McLeod exits, Jantos CEO

McLeod leaves to found Overtone, and Jackie Jantos, Hinge’s former president and CMO, is taking over the CEO role. Tamika Young, who had been senior vice president for global communications, adds the title of chief marketing and communications officer. McLeod will consult with Hinge until March to facilitate the transition, the company said in a statement.

Hinge has been a growth engine across recent investor updates within Match Group’s portfolio. The company has doubled down on product features focused on better conversation quality, a segment that lines up with Overtone’s thesis but which now will be pursued on distinct tracks.

When It Comes To Dating, AI Will Be The Backbone Of Modern Romance

Hinge itself has embraced AI. Recent additions include Convo Starters to help users easily come up with a first message beyond “Hey” or “Hi,” as well as AI to provide feedback on prompts geared toward helping app users improve their profiles. Elsewhere in the sector, other companies have added AI safety controls and identity verification, profile suggestions and better recommendations.

There is a real appetite from consumers for change. Pew Research Center has long studied the changing nature of romantic relationships and the role of digital technology in how people meet potential partners and navigate web-based dating platforms. Data from the industry, including investor presentations and reports from mobile analytics firms, consistently reveals that users are willing to pay for features they hope will minimize noise and maximize their chances of a meaningful match — which is precisely the premise Overtone aims to test.

Safety is another driver. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has reported billions in alleged losses from romance scams over the last few years, prompting platforms to institute user-verification checks, content filters and fraud-detection models. Any service that is AI-first also will be judged as much by its guardrails — how effectively it addresses bad actors and misinformation — as by its matchmaking prowess.

Strategy signals from Match Group on AI-first dating

Match Group’s endorsement represents a barbell strategy: keep scaled apps like Tinder and Hinge, while incubating premium, high-intent experiences that might be able to command higher ARPU.

An AI-matchmaker service would naturally be aimed at people willing to pay for efficiency, verification and one-on-one help — an audience that’s been expanding as online dating has become more common.

There’s a portfolio logic here. If Overtone pans out with curated introductions and concierge-like support, those learnings can inform features throughout the company’s brands. If it doesn’t catch on, then the experiment stays ring-fenced and Hinge’s core isn’t disturbed.

Open questions and what to watch as Overtone launches

Several challenges loom. AI-powered matching must also deal with bias, explainability and transparency — users are going to want to understand why they matched and how their information is used. The service will require rigorous authentication to combat synthetic profiles and explicit transparency if AI contributes to messages or recommendations.

Ultimately, Overtone will be judged by the market on outcomes: better first dates, faster time to a first date and continued happiness with those dates. If McLeod can bring a dramatic improvement on those measures, Overtone could reset expectations of what a dating app can do — and have its rivals scrambling to keep up.