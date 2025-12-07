Cyber Week Deal Cuts 20TB Cloud Storage Price

Cyber Week is still churning out headline-worthy deals, and one of the top picks comes through an extremely impressive price drop on a 20TB lifetime cloud storage plan from Internxt. Now on sale for $389.97, a 92% discount off the $4,900 MSRP, this deal is for anyone who’s sick of paying recurring monthly fees and needs massive capacity to store media libraries, creative workloads, or multi-device backups.

What This Cyber Week Deal Includes for Internxt 20TB

The plan offers 20TB of storage attributed to one account, which includes apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and apps on iOS, Android, and the web too.

Internxt promotes itself as a privacy-first provider with end-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption, which means it encrypts the files on your device before they are sent to the cloud. It’s also EU-based, has a focus on being compatible with GDPR, and uses open source for its client apps.

What does 20TB mean in a practical sense? As a very rough average, you could store about 4 million smartphone photos that weigh in at 5MB each — or roughly 400,000 RAW or uncompressed images at the same file size. For video, a 4K/60fps stream at 100Mbps gets you about 45GB per hour and about 440 hours of footage. And it’s a sufficient amount of headroom for keeping full-system backups from several PCs or Macs, with none of the constant pruning and jockeying required by many 3 to 4TB drives.

How It Stacks Up Against Subscriptions From Rivals

Sticker shock can set in for higher-tier storage subscriptions. Google One’s 20TB plan, for example, is $99.99 a month, and Apple’s iCloud+ goes up to just 12TB for $59.99 a month. Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive have strong ecosystems, but their high-capacity tiers are often overkill for what most families or individual creators want to invest in long term. A single near-$400 payment can outweigh years of continual charges if you require persistent high-capacity storage.

There’s broader-stroke (pun intended) context to consider: IDC’s global datasphere research suggests data creation is still exploding as more 4K and 8K content is captured, and workflows slide into cloud-first collaborative environments. For users whose storage requirements increase a little bit every year — photographers, videographers, educators, families that share libraries — locking in 20TB should provide more operational breathing room without having to buy another line item again and again for the rest of your natural life.

Security and Privacy Considerations for Internxt

Internxt emphasizes client-side encryption and a zero-knowledge design, so the service can’t decrypt your files. This is appealing for sensitive personal archive — or professional work. Since encryption is your responsibility on your device, the need for strong passwords and secure key management is yours. It is important to enable two-factor authentication and to have a secure recovery process.

Performance is based on your bandwidth and the provider’s infrastructure. In the case of large media sets, features like selective sync, block-based changes, and resumable uploads can really help to expedite transfers. Many cloud services will also provide file versioning and trash retention to help prevent accidental deletions or ransomware rollbacks; check for the details of that functionality in this plan before committing all your mission-critical data.

Who Needs 20TB and How to Use It Effectively

Creators: A year of client work in 4K alone takes up a few terabytes. It also reduces the amount of back-and-forth transferring to and from external drives by keeping projects, proxy files, and deliverables online.

Families: A centralized cloud vault makes device upgrades easy while maintaining a single source of truth for memories, particularly with higher-quality phones and home videos.

A centralized cloud vault makes device upgrades easy while maintaining a single source of truth for memories, particularly with higher-quality phones and home videos. Small offices: Storing proposals, design resources, and training materials in one centralized encrypted location reduces the chaos of dispersed USB drives and aging NAS products — especially for remote or split teams.

Pro tip: You’ve heard of the 3-2-1 rule, right? Keep three copies of your data, on two different media, with one away from home.

Even with a 20TB cloud plan, you should have at least one local copy on a NAS or external drive to allow for quick restores and robustness.

The Fine Print and Long-Term Value of This Deal

“Lifetime” cloud offerings generally mean the product or service lifetime, not your life. Read the terms of service for acceptable fair use, bandwidth, and link-sharing limitations, and find out how account recovery works. Like all prepaid offerings, consider the reputation, transparency, and roadmap of the provider. It’s a good thing that Internxt is strongly focused on privacy and available for all platforms, but it would not be unwise to do some thorough research before making haste to move terabytes of data.

20TB will cost you $100 a month just about anywhere else, so this promotion pays for itself in less time than that. If you’re a heavy user in search of more privacy, and dreaming about the end of the subscription treadmill, it’s an enticing time to scale up — assuming the feature set and terms expand rather than limit your workflow.

Bottom line: Gigantic encrypted storage with a one-time fee is an anomaly. If 20TB is right for you and you’re good with the provider’s hit-and-miss approach, this Cyber Week offer is one of the standout cloud deals of the season.