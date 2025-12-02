Cyber Monday iPad Pro M5 deal: still live at $100 off

One of the hottest Cyber Monday tablet deals hasn’t disappeared yet. Apple’s M5 chip, 256GB storage model of the 11-inch iPad Pro is still on sale for $100 off at $899.99, despite recent restocking efforts. Considering this device has only recently been the object of serious markdowns, it’s a noteworthy holdover — and doubtful to remain for long considering that most post-event inventory swings come on parting adidas Yeezy models.

Why this iPad Pro deal is worth it for creators and pros

Unlike the regular iPad or even the newer Air, the M5 iPad Pro is designed for more demanding creative and productivity tasks. Apple’s silicon still mops the floor with them, and initial third-party benchmarks place the iPad Pro M5 at over 16,200 in Geekbench 6 multi-core tests. In real-world use that means faster 4K and graphics-intensive workflows on apps like LumaFusion, Pixelmator, and Affinity Photo; rendering performance for effects and color grading in Procreate is also substantially improved; now you can even edit up to three streams of 8K ProRes RAW simultaneously in DaVinci Resolve without anything falling out.

More important to pros than raw speed are the Pro’s display and input stack. The 11-inch display features ProMotion technology with a stunning Retina display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate for beautiful scrolling and responsiveness, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for impressive stylus work; wide color and high brightness levels also help to provide a great experience when needing accurate color. At that point — not counting Apple’s new Pencil Pro stylus and latest Magic Keyboard — it also becomes a plausible mobile studio for illustrators, designers, and editors who require muscle without the footprint of a laptop.

Practically, on battery life the iPad is a strong performer. The Pro line usually aims for a 10-hour web or video thumb wrestling envelope, and in mixed creative workloads — pushing through files, editing, light browsing — lab tests we’ve seen suggest the M-series iPads have runway to run all day on performance alone, courtesy of Apple’s (usually) favored core-and-thread efficiency.

How today’s price compares to recent iPad Pro discounts

At $899.99, you’ll see a 10 percent discount on Apple’s current-gen 11-inch, 256GB, Wi‑Fi model. Which is, near as makes no difference, the lowest price that device has ever been — less than a dollar off the all-time floor reported by price-tracking services. In the past, high-end Apple tablets see occasional, short-lived discounts outside of major sale events and retailers will typically reprice if they feel a product is moving too slowly. Adobe Analytics has been extremely bullish on Cyber Week electronics demand, and promo depth quickly softened thereafter, so jump while the tag is still under $900.

If you’re cross-shopping, the latest iPad Air with an M-series chip frequently hits the mid-$500s, but lacks some Pro-only advantages — higher refresh display, more GPU headroom and the pro accessory ecosystem — that matter if you edit video and composite large images or run multiple pro apps side by side.

IDC’s recent tablet market analyses also indicate that premium slates retain resale value more when you trade in down the line (with an LTE option), to offset that upfront cost.

Who would like it: ideal buyers for this iPad Pro deal

Creators and editors: If you work with 4K timelines, RAW photo batches or vector illustrations, the M5’s CPU/GPU lift plus a 120Hz panel offer palpable gains on A-series iPads and a significant step up even from M1-era Pros.

Students and mobile pros: The 256GB model is a savvy baseline for note-taking, research and documentaria that grows with offline media and project files when you need it. Plug in a keyboard and you’ve got an excellent travel machine for presentations and light dev use.

Upgraders from older Pros: If you’re coming from the A12Z or earlier, expect huge leaps in app launch time, export speed and multitasking smoothness. Even M1 users will benefit from faster media processing and better support for external displays in pro apps.

Tips on how to buy: maximize savings on this iPad Pro

Make sure it has the right SKU: This price is for the 11-inch M5, 256GB Wi‑Fi model. There may be different prices with the same provider for cellular models or higher storage tiers.

Think about total setup cost: If you’ll be sketching or editing frequently, budget for Apple Pencil Pro. Those who do a lot of typing should also budget for a compatible Magic Keyboard. Retailers include accessories at times or give away gift cards — worth checking out before you check out.

Make use of trade-ins and protections: Trade-in credits from major retailers can bring down the actual cost significantly, and coverage such as AppleCare+ is a good idea for devices that will be used on the go.

Bottom line: a strong Cyber Monday holdover worth grabbing

Apple’s high-end tablets never seem to stay at near-record lows after Cyber Monday, but here we are with the iPad Pro with M5 for just $899.99 and more. If you’ve been biding your time looking for a substantial discount on a pro-grade 11-inch iPad — in an offer that doesn’t skimp on speed, display quality, or accessories — here’s your opportunity to snap one up before prices shoot back up.