Cyber Monday headphone deals drop by as much as 50%

Cyber Monday has become a kind of annual reset button for headphone pricing, and this year is no different: marquee models from Sennheiser, Sony, Samsung, Bose (and others) have plunged by as much as 50%.

For those who’ve been waiting to upgrade active noise-canceling over-ear cans or hoping to pick up a pair of travel-ready in-ears, there’s still time to grab record-low pricing across budget levels and categories.

Big-name headphones fall to record-low prices

Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which ranks as a benchmark in independent testing labs like Rtings and SoundGuys, has dropped substantially below the $250 mark at several major retailers—historically a price floor that appears only around Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Sennheiser’s Momentum 4, which combines marathon 60-hour battery life with a neutral, detail-forward tuning, has been hitting just north of $200, about half off list.

Earbud shoppers aren’t left out. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are going for around $150—about 40% off—and offer adaptive ANC plus easy Android integration. Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which offer spacious sound and are purpose-built to smother the sounds of travel, are floating just a little below $299—this time-honored price is for the brand’s current flagship class.

These aren’t isolated outliers. Market trackers at Circana observe that Q4 continues to be the quarter with the most strength in premium audio, and Cyber Monday consistently ranks as a top day for over-ear and true wireless sales each year. Translation: the deep discounts you’re noticing today are not likely to be exceeded until spring promotions.

What to consider beyond the headline discount

ANC quality varies widely. On a plane, where cabin noise tends to hover around 80–85 dB, the best systems can take away between 20 and 30 dB SPL of low-frequency rumble, alleviating much of the fatigue from long-haul flights. Sony’s state-of-the-art approaches and Bose’s feed-forward/feedback systems have repeatedly provided impressive results; Sennheiser’s hybrid ANC approach has matured a great deal over the past couple of generations as well.

Battery life and multipoint connectivity are real-world concerns. Expect 30–60 hours on over-ears and at least 6–8 hours per earbud charge. Multipoint Bluetooth allows you to bounce between computer meetings and speakerphone calls without reconnecting. If you plan to stream high-res audio, look for LDAC (standard on Sony and some Android phones) or aptX Adaptive, if your devices are compatible; Apple users can rely on AAC. Bluetooth SIG reports annual shipments of billions of Bluetooth devices, and LE Audio with LC3 is catching on—a bit of future-proofing you might be happy to have if it’s on your shortlist.

Comfort and fit are non-negotiable. Over-ears should spread clamp force across the head evenly; earbuds require multiple tip sizes (and, if possible, fin tips) to form a good seal. Proper fit on your ears doesn’t just affect noise cancellation and bass response; it can matter as much as any codec.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals we’re tracking now

Sony WH-1000XM5: Dropping to the low $200s quite regularly, around 35–40% off. You get best-in-class ANC, LDAC support, and comfort that holds up during long flights. Even as new models hit the market, many reviewers still consider these the overall best travel pick.

Dropping to the low $200s quite regularly, around 35–40% off. You get best-in-class ANC, LDAC support, and comfort that holds up during long flights. Even as new models hit the market, many reviewers still consider these the overall best travel pick. Sennheiser Momentum 4: Typically about $199, approximately half off. Expect clean, balanced sound, extremely durable battery life (up to 60 hours), and hardware that’s more pocketable than previous Momentum models. A solid pick if audio fidelity is your guiding star.

Typically about $199, approximately half off. Expect clean, balanced sound, extremely durable battery life (up to 60 hours), and hardware that’s more pocketable than previous Momentum models. A solid pick if audio fidelity is your guiding star. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Coming in at close to $149, about a 40% discount. With anywhere from five to 12 hours of battery life, a dedicated gaming mode, Adaptive ANC, and tight integration with Android, there are plenty of reasons for Galaxy owners to consider these buds. The miniaturized case and two-way drivers help them punch above their size.

Coming in at close to $149, about a 40% discount. With anywhere from five to 12 hours of battery life, a dedicated gaming mode, Adaptive ANC, and tight integration with Android, there are plenty of reasons for Galaxy owners to consider these buds. The miniaturized case and two-way drivers help them punch above their size. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: We’re spotting these for $299, or about 30% off. Bose continues to define what people expect for relaxed, spacious sound and travel-worthy silence. Spatial audio modes bring immersion to films without overcomplicating everyday use.

We’re spotting these for $299, or about 30% off. Bose continues to define what people expect for relaxed, spacious sound and travel-worthy silence. Spatial audio modes bring immersion to films without overcomplicating everyday use. Value deep cuts: Sennheiser Accentum has tumbled under $100 with hybrid ANC and 50-hour stamina; JBL’s Tune 720BT is down to nearly $45—still roughly half off—for basic, long-use over-ears; Anker’s Soundcore Space One is closer to (but not quite at) under $70 with stronger-than-expected ANC for the price. It’s the sort of sub-$100 purchase that makes Cyber Monday a smart time to stock up on secondary pairs for the office or gym.

How to get the most value for your money today

Check the retailer’s price-match policy and extended holiday returns; many stores push returns into January, which helps if you’re gifting or auditioning several models.

Confirm you’re not sacrificing must-have features (multipoint, higher-bitrate codecs like LDAC or aptX Adaptive) just to hit a lower sticker price, and verify whether the sale model is the latest generation.

For earbuds, use fit tests in companion apps and try multiple tips; a better seal can swing bass response by 5–10 dB and significantly enhance ANC.

For over-ears, take advantage of quick EQ options—many apps from Sony, Sennheiser, or JBL offer presets that can compensate for room noise or commute rumble without overcooking the sound.

Bottom line: Cyber Monday has extended genuine floor pricing on headline models from Sony, Sennheiser, Samsung, Bose, and more—often 30–50% off and in some cases even deeper. If the feature set aligns with your phone and travel usage patterns, this is the time to buy before inventories dry up and prices float back toward their normal level.