Cyber Monday Deal: Amazon Lists Sony WH-1000XM5 At $248

Amazon has slashed the Sony WH-1000XM5 to $248, a significant drop from the list price of $399.99 and a 38% discount that matches the record low for this model at big retailers.

If you’re in the market for top-notch noise-canceling headphones, this is the headline Cyber Monday price that audio heads wait all year to see.

This offer shaves $151.99 off one of the most celebrated over-ear headphones in the past few years. Availability can be a moving target by color and seller, but when it’s in stock at this price the XM5 immediately becomes one of the best-value buys you can make in the flagship ANC category.

Why This Sony Headphone Deal Is So Good Right Now

Deep bargains on Sony’s 1000X line usually only emerge during big shopping events, and the XM5 doesn’t tend to dip below $300 outside of those opportunities. At $248, you’re paying midrange money for a headphone that most reviewers still treat as the gold standard for active noise cancellation and travel comfort.

As well-respected independent test labs and reviewers have concluded, such as Rtings and What Hi-Fi, the Sony WH-1000XM5 can’t be beat when it comes to blocking low-frequency rumble (that’s the drone of an airplane cabin or subway), while still delivering balanced, highly listenable sound. Consumer Reports has also raved about the series as reliable and comfortable, things that may matter more in actual use cases than specs do.

WH-1000XM5 vs the Newer Model: What’s Different

This newer Sony flagship costs more most of the days, usually sitting in the high-$300s even when it’s on sale. The XM5, by contrast, now lands at $248 while losing none of its core performance: great ANC, stamina for days, and a refined tuning that’s equally at home with pop tunes or podcasts on a long flight.

The differences are subtle in practice. The XM5’s earcups don’t fold and the case is slightly bulkier, but the headset feels a smidge lighter on the head. Call quality and voicing have been tweaked incrementally from generation to generation, but more than a few reviewers say they experienced hardly any real-world gaps in noise-canceling strength between these two models. Absorbing the $100 to $150 premium for the latest version will be more of an optional splurge than a mandatory acquisition for most buyers.

Key Specs and Real-World Performance for the Sony WH-1000XM5

The WH-1000XM5 employs Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 working in concert with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and a network of eight microphones to beat back ambient noise. Wind-noise reduction and beamforming mics let calls come through clean, while multipoint Bluetooth allows you to juggle laptop and phone without burying your head in settings.

The battery life on these goes up to 30 hours with ANC turned on, giving you ample juice for a few workdays’ worth of audio consumption or to fly across the globe and back. Fast charging is a good thing: You can get hours and hours of listening from a quick top-up, which is super handy when you happen to notice that the cans are dead just as boarding begins.

On the audio front, 30mm drivers offer a detailed, slightly warm sound that’s comfortable to listen to for long periods of time. Support for LDAC means compatible Android devices can play at higher bitrates over a wireless connection, and features such as Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, and wear detection ensure everyday life is simplified. For anyone who streams spatial formats, 360 Reality Audio is onboard for compatible services.

Clever Shopping Tips For This Cyber Monday Price

Make sure the listing is sold by or fulfilled by Amazon so you’re not subject to third-party markups, and double-check that you are selecting new stock rather than renewed units if that matters to you. Prices can jump on popular colors; if a given color jumps, another may still show the best price.

It’s easy to return and there is warranty support, although the stock at this selling price might not last. Deal trackers frequently designate $248 as the floor for the XM5, and if you’ve been holding out for what is likely the sweet spot, this would be that.

Bottom line: The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers flagship-level active noise cancellation and features for a mid-range price of $248. If you didn’t manage to score this deal before it ran out the first time, consider this one of those once-in-a-row-do-overs that actually pans out.