Crunchyroll Confirms Data Breach After Hacker Claims

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has confirmed a data breach involving customer service ticket information after a threat actor publicly claimed unauthorized access to user data and internal systems. The company says the incident stems from a third-party vendor and that an investigation is underway to determine scope and impact.

Crunchyroll, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan-based Aniplex following Sony’s $1.18 billion acquisition in 2020, serves about 15 million subscribers and offers more than 2,000 titles in over a dozen languages. That scale makes any exposure of support data a high-stakes event, particularly if contact details can be weaponized for targeted scams.

What Crunchyroll says so far about the vendor-related breach

In its initial statement, the company said the breach is tied to a third-party provider that handles customer service tickets. Crunchyroll is conducting forensic analysis and coordinating with external experts, but has not publicly detailed the volume of records affected or the specific data fields involved. Notification steps will follow applicable laws and contractual obligations, the company indicated.

Security researchers have noted the incident appears separate from a recent breach at Telus Digital, a support services provider that disclosed its own security issue. Crunchyroll did not comment on whether the impacted vendor is connected to any known support partners, and Telus Digital did not respond to requests for comment.

What the hacker claims about stolen ticket records

The individual claiming responsibility told BleepingComputer they obtained roughly eight million support ticket records, including about 6.8 million unique email addresses. These assertions have not been independently verified. The same person claimed entry via a compromised Okta single sign-on account belonging to a support agent, a familiar attack path in recent identity-centric breaches.

Support ticket systems can contain a wide range of information depending on configuration and user input, such as names, email addresses, subscription details, device and app versions, IP addresses, message content, and attachments. Even when passwords and payment data are not involved, exposed contact and context data can enable convincing phishing and account-recovery scams that target specific conversations or case numbers.

The most immediate risk is phishing. Attackers often impersonate support staff, reference recent issues, or urge users to “verify” their accounts to harvest credentials. Subscribers should be skeptical of unsolicited messages that reference support cases, avoid clicking embedded links, and navigate directly to the official app or website to verify requests. Enabling two-factor authentication where supported and using unique passwords via a password manager remain effective safeguards against credential stuffing.

Users who have contacted Crunchyroll support in the past may be more likely to see targeted lures. Watch for requests for one-time codes, payment updates, or refunds tied to ticket numbers. If a notification arrives, verify it through official channels and report suspicious emails to the company.

The broader security context around identity attacks

Identity and access platforms, including single sign-on providers, are frequent targets because they unlock access to multiple systems once compromised. In 2023, Okta reported a breach of its support case management system that led several enterprises to rotate credentials and tighten controls. Social engineering of help desks and vendors has become a preferred path for threat actors to escalate privileges and move laterally.

Third-party exposure is a persistent theme across modern breaches. According to Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, 74% of breaches involved the human element, with stolen credentials a leading factor. IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report pegs the global average cost at $4.88 million, highlighting the financial stakes for response, legal exposure, and resilience investments. For a global streaming platform operating in the U.S., EU, and Japan, potential obligations may include regulatory notifications under GDPR and state privacy laws, depending on the data involved.

What to watch next as the investigation progresses

Key open questions include the final record count, the precise data elements exposed, whether any credentials or payment details are implicated, and the identity of the affected vendor. Expect further disclosures as forensics mature and regulators engage. Clear guidance on user protections and any forced password resets would indicate whether account integrity risks extend beyond phishing.

Until then, subscribers should treat any unexpected account or billing communications with caution, confirm changes through official apps or settings, and review recent support interactions for signs of misuse. As supply-chain attacks and identity compromise continue to intersect, platforms that rely on external support partners will face heightened scrutiny over vendor access, logging coverage, and least-privilege controls.