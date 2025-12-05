Critics Choice Awards 2026 Nominations Announced

The votes are counted and there’s a commanding front-runner. The Critics Choice Association has announced nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners topping all films at 17 noms that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Michael B. Jordan and Supporting Actress/Wunmi Mosaku. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another came next with 14, and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein each had 11. On the TV side, Adolescence led with six nods, while drama veterans The Pitt and Severance scored four apiece. And here is the complete rundown of today’s biggest races.

The leaders all reflect clean awards-season narratives: Sinners is a general crafts-and-acting play, and Anderson’s epic landed rare double Supporting Actor nods, while Frankenstein and Hamnet made huge strides in below-the-line categories — often an indicator of Best Picture viability. Recent years have seen the Critics Choice winners often converging with the Oscars in marquee categories, so these tallies remain especially notable as guild nominations inch closer.

Complete list of film nominations for Critics Choice Awards

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

Teyana Tayson — One Battle After Another

Best Young Performer

Everett Blunck — The Plague

Miles Caton — Sinners

Cary Christopher — Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman — Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe — Hamnet

Nina Ye — Left-Handed Girl

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer — Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Zach Cregger — Weapons

Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook and Lee Kyoung-mi with Don McKellar and Jahye Lee — No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Will Tracy — Bugonia

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda — F1

Dan Laustsen — Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal — Hamnet

Michael Bauman — One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw — Sinners

Adolpho Veloso — Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett — Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price and Keith Dawson — F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets and José Granell — Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland and Kirstin Hall — Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla (VFX sup.), Espen Nordahl (Grd supervisor), Guido Wolter (Head of character animation action unit), Donnie Dean — Sinners

Stéphane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams — Superman

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Characters of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Belén

Best Song

Drive — Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin (F1)

Golden — Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy (KPop Demon Hunters)

I Lied to You — Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Clothed by the Sun — Daniel Blumberg (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Train Dreams — Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner (Train Dreams)

The Girl in the Bubble — Stephen Schwartz (Wicked: For Good)

Best Score

Hans Zimmer — F1

Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

Max Richter — Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin — Marty Supreme (No Time to Die)

Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

Complete list of television nominations for Critics Choice

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Best Non-English Language Series

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game

When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

What to watch next: A second Supporting Actor nod reinforces Sinners’ across-the-board strength; a pair of down-ballot nods for One Battle After Another and craft depth for Frankenstein and Hamnet are shaping up a close Best Picture race. Adolescence, in its ensemble, shows little sign of a limited-series star burst. The telecast will be broadcast live on E! and USA Network, and these nominations likely will help inform the next arm-wrestling of guild and industry voting that is about to commence.