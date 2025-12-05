Critics Choice Awards 2026 Nominations Announced

The votes are counted and there’s a commanding front-runner. The Critics Choice Association has announced nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners topping all films at 17 noms that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor/Michael B. Jordan and Supporting Actress/Wunmi Mosaku. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another came next with 14, and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein each had 11. On the TV side, Adolescence led with six nods, while drama veterans The Pitt and Severance scored four apiece. And here is the complete rundown of today’s biggest races.
The leaders all reflect clean awards-season narratives: Sinners is a general crafts-and-acting play, and Anderson’s epic landed rare double Supporting Actor nods, while Frankenstein and Hamnet made huge strides in below-the-line categories — often an indicator of Best Picture viability. Recent years have seen the Critics Choice winners often converging with the Oscars in marquee categories, so these tallies remain especially notable as guild nominations inch closer.
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Wicked: For Good
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
- Teyana Tayson — One Battle After Another
Best Young Performer
- Everett Blunck — The Plague
- Miles Caton — Sinners
- Cary Christopher — Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman — Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe — Hamnet
- Nina Ye — Left-Handed Girl
Best Original Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer — Jay Kelly
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Zach Cregger — Weapons
- Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams
- Park Chan-wook and Lee Kyoung-mi with Don McKellar and Jahye Lee — No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
- Will Tracy — Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet
Best Cinematography
- Claudio Miranda — F1
- Dan Laustsen — Frankenstein
- Łukasz Żal — Hamnet
- Michael Bauman — One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw — Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso — Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price and Keith Dawson — F1
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets and José Granell — Frankenstein
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland and Kirstin Hall — Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Michael Ralla (VFX sup.), Espen Nordahl (Grd supervisor), Guido Wolter (Head of character animation action unit), Donnie Dean — Sinners
- Stéphane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams — Superman
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- In Your Dreams
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Characters of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Comedy
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Eternity
- Friendship
- The Naked Gun
- The Phoenician Scheme
- Splitsville
Best Foreign Language Film
- It Was Just an Accident
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sirāt
- Belén
Best Song
- Drive — Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin (F1)
- Golden — Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy (KPop Demon Hunters)
- I Lied to You — Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
- Clothed by the Sun — Daniel Blumberg (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Train Dreams — Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner (Train Dreams)
- The Girl in the Bubble — Stephen Schwartz (Wicked: For Good)
Best Score
- Hans Zimmer — F1
- Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
- Max Richter — Hamnet
- Daniel Lopatin — Marty Supreme (No Time to Die)
- Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
Best Drama Series
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Studio
Best Limited Series
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lightning
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Movie Made for Television
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Deep Cover
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Summer of ’69
Best Non-English Language Series
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- Squid Game
- When No One Sees Us
Best Animated Series
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
What to watch next: A second Supporting Actor nod reinforces Sinners’ across-the-board strength; a pair of down-ballot nods for One Battle After Another and craft depth for Frankenstein and Hamnet are shaping up a close Best Picture race. Adolescence, in its ensemble, shows little sign of a limited-series star burst. The telecast will be broadcast live on E! and USA Network, and these nominations likely will help inform the next arm-wrestling of guild and industry voting that is about to commence.