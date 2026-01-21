Criterion Channel Launches 20% Off Annual Plan

Cinephiles just got the most compelling streaming offer of the season: the Criterion Channel is knocking $20 off the first year of its annual plan, bringing the price to $79.99 with the promo code NEWYEAR26. That’s a clean 20% cut from the usual $99.99, and it brings the effective monthly cost to about $6.67 for a year of curated cinema.

Why This Deal Stands Out for Dedicated Film Lovers

While mainstream platforms chase buzzy new releases and algorithm-driven recommendations, Criterion Channel programs cinema like a first-rate repertory house. It’s the streaming counterpart to the Criterion Collection and Janus Films, two names synonymous with restorations, director-approved editions, and international discoveries. The service routinely features masterworks frequently cited by critics and historians, including many titles recognized in the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound polls and the National Film Registry curated by the Library of Congress.

The 20% discount meaningfully changes the value proposition. At $79.99 for the first year, the cost undercuts most ad-free tiers on mass-market platforms while delivering a niche library that centers on context, preservation, and film history—areas often underserved elsewhere.

What You Get With the Criterion Channel Subscription

The annual plan unlocks access to more than 1,500 feature films, over 500 shorts, and roughly 5,000 supplementary features. Those extras—introductions, interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, visual essays, archival footage, and commentary tracks—are the closest thing streaming has to the deep-dive experience of physical media.

Programming is curated into rotating collections built around themes, movements, and auteurs. One month might spotlight noir sagas and hotel-set dramas; another might explore new restorations from the New Hollywood era or contemporary international hits. Expect cycles dedicated to filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa, Agnès Varda, Wong Kar Wai, and Claire Denis, along with under-seen gems from global archives and boutique distributors.

The service runs on major platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, mobile apps, and the web, making it easy to jump between living-room viewing and on-the-go catch-up. For students and educators, the supplements and curated notes can function as a flexible syllabus; for collectors, they offer context normally reserved for premium Blu-ray releases.

The Value Breakdown and How to Redeem the Offer

At the standard $99.99 annual rate, Criterion Channel already prices competitively for ad-free, high-quality film streaming. Dropping it to $79.99 brings the effective cost to around $6.67 per month—less than the price of a single digital rental in many stores—while delivering a library that refreshes with new restorations and series throughout the year.

Redemption is straightforward: sign up for the annual plan, enter the promo code NEWYEAR26 at checkout, and the first-year price reflects the $20 discount. The offer applies to new annual subscribers, and after the first year, plans typically renew at the then-current standard rate unless you cancel.

Who Should Grab This Offer and Why It Makes Sense

If you love director commentaries, restoration notes, and film-history context, this is the most cinephile-friendly streaming play you can make. It’s also a smart pickup for students in film programs, educators building screening lists, and movie clubs looking to program reliable weekly lineups without chasing multiple services.

Even casual film fans benefit. The curated, human-led approach means you spend less time scrolling and more time discovering great cinema—often with introductions that help you decide if a title is for you. With the discount, the risk is low and the payoff is substantial.

Bottom Line: A Strong Year-Long Deal for Cinephiles

Criterion Channel’s first-year 20% discount is the best streaming deal for cinephiles right now. Use code NEWYEAR26, lock in $79.99 for the year, and get a meticulously curated catalog plus thousands of scholarly extras that simply don’t exist on most platforms. If your 2026 watchlist leans toward classics, world cinema, and restorations, this is the subscription to beat.