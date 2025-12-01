Coupang Reveals Data Breach Affecting 34 Million Customers

SEOUL — The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has acknowledged a months-long data breach that exposed personal information tied to about 33.7 million customer accounts residing in the country, one of the largest known attacks on consumers in Asia and pointing to the increasingly high stakes in retail’s escalating cyberwars. Names, email addresses and parts of order histories were exposed, the company said, as well as mobile numbers and shipping addresses — but payment details and login credentials were not affected.

What Data Was Exposed and What Was Not in Coupang’s Breach

An investigation by Coupang found that emails, phone numbers and delivery information were among the data accessed, along with details of “certain order history” that indicate patterns about households and purchasing habits. The company insists that credit card numbers, bank information and passwords are safe and not part of the breach.

The financial data could look like it hadn’t been touched, but the building of identity and delivery information can be extremely useful to scammers. This kind of dataset, security researchers say, powers convincing phishing attacks as well as account takeovers carried out through social engineering and targeted scams timed to recent purchases or deliveries.

How the Coupang Data Breach Unfolded Over Several Months

Coupang first found a small group of affected accounts and then widened its investigation, finding that the incident had gone on for more than five months. The company says the avenue of intrusion was through foreign servers, a route that has since been shut off. Lateral movement has been curtailed, and external IR (Incident Response) experts were engaged to confirm containment and strengthen defenses.

The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) and the National Police Agency have been informed. At least one suspect, believed to be a former employee now living abroad, has been identified by police as part of an ongoing investigation into possible insider assistance or abuse of credentials — common vectors in large-scale data breaches.

Scale of the Breach and the Risk for Coupang Shoppers

The scale of the breach — some 33.7 million accounts, or roughly 66 percent of South Korea’s population — would be a remarkable footprint for any single attack. More than just a pain-in-the-rear spam feed, revealed identity and address information can be deployed in delivery interception scams, account recovery fraud and impostor approaches hard for consumers to recognize.

Partial order history is also sensitive. Knowing what items were purchased and where they were shipped enables criminals to create messages that seem real, like a fake return notice, refund confirmation or carrier delivery update. That specificity raises the success rate of scams versus generic phishing.

Regulatory and Legal Fallout Following the Coupang Breach

Under the Personal Information Protection Act of South Korea, companies are required to report a substantial breach in a timely manner to affected people and relevant authorities and can be fined for insufficient safeguards. PIPC and KISA normally focus on whether reasonable technical and management safeguards were in place, whether detection and containment were timely, and whether incident notification meets legal thresholds.

Coupang’s disclosure comes at a time of growing regulatory pressure in South Korea following several nationwide data breaches. Enforcement trends in South Korea have increasingly focused on common risk factors — overprivileged access, third-party exposure and lack of monitoring — areas investigators are likely to probe here, too.

Coupang’s Security Response and the Broader Context

It says it has closed the unauthorized access point, implemented heightened real-time monitoring of its environment and brought on an independent security firm to assist in the investigation. That’s the approach you should follow too: Isolate affected systems, lock down identity and access controls, rotate keys and tokens, and conduct a full forensic review to identify any lateral movement or data staging.

Coupang had been the subject of previous incidents, including breaches that affected customers and delivery workers in previous years, and a case where more than 22,000 customer accounts tied to its seller management platform were compromised. The repetition underscores how some of the world’s most sprawling e-commerce platforms — teeming with personal data, partner integrations and complex logistics tech — remain an attractive bull’s-eye for insiders and intruders.

What Coupang Customers Can Do Now to Protect Themselves

Customers should be aware that targeted phishing attempts referring to recent orders, deliveries (no matter how old), refunds or account verification are not from Coupang. Distrust unsolicited links; instead, go directly to the Coupang app or website and verify the messages through official channels.

Turn on two-factor authentication when available.

Check saved addresses and your contact details, too; watch for strange account activity.

Use unique email aliases per shopping site and password manager–generated credentials to minimize the blast radius of any single breach.

As regulators, investigators and retail leaders weigh root causes and protections here, the case also stands as a sobering reminder of this: The most poisonous payload in a retail breach isn’t always the stolen card data — it’s that granular personal context that makes the next scam seem far more plausible.