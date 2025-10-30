Costco drops AirPods Pro 2 price under $150 (again)

Apple’s flagship earbuds just hit a rare price point at a warehouse club. Costco is offering the AirPods Pro 2 for $149.99, a 40% cut from the $249 list price and roughly $20 lower than widely seen prices at major online retailers. It’s a sharp, limited-availability deal with a couple of caveats—but for iPhone users, the value is hard to ignore.

The headline savings land within a dollar of the lowest price tracked for this model, making it one of the best chances this season to upgrade without waiting for a holiday doorbuster. If you’ve been watching the price wobble between $169 and $199, this under-$150 window is the moment to pounce.

How Costco’s $149.99 pricing compares to recent lows

Historical pricing tools such as Camelcamelcamel have logged the AirPods Pro 2 dipping to $149 at their absolute floor. That means Costco’s $149.99 is effectively a price match to the all-time low, and about $99 in savings versus MSRP. Outside of major shopping holidays, it’s uncommon to see Apple’s current-gen noise-canceling buds break the $150 barrier.

This matters because AirPods Pro 2 rarely undercut premium rivals by this much. Comparable ANC models like Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony’s WF-1000XM5 usually sit in the $249–$299 range. At $149.99, Apple’s set undercuts many midrange earbuds while still offering flagship features.

Membership requirements and limited-availability details

There is a catch: the price is available only to Costco members. You will need to have an active membership to get the deal either in the warehouse or online.

Here is another wrinkle—warehouse availability may differ from place to place, and many listings do not offer standard shipping. For numerous shoppers, the workaround has been same-day delivery through Instacart, which usually includes a service fee and may display a slightly different price depending on your region.

Stock fluctuates rapidly on high-demand Apple products on any given day, so checking your local warehouse inventory or the Instacart app early often gives you better odds. Prices will likely be higher than $165 if you miss out on the first few waves.

Why AirPods Pro 2 remain a compelling pick today

Despite launching in 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 are still an excellent selection due to Apple’s H2 chip, which runs class-leading active noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency that calms unexpected loud sounds while allowing you to hear what’s around you.

Battery life is up to 6 hours per charge with ANC on, and up to 30 hours with the case. The latest USB-C MagSafe case offers IP54 dust resistance, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard ring for Find My pings.

The second-generation Ultra Wideband chip makes Precision Finding more reliable for locating a missing case at the last minute. Another superb feature on Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Dolby Atmos mixes is customized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

With iOS 17 and later, AirPods Pro 2 gained Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. For hearing health, iPhone features such as Headphone Accommodations and Reduce Loud Sounds can adjust audio output using an audiogram in the Health app and restrict exposure to excessive volumes.

The AirPods Pro 2 are consistently listed among the top-performing earbuds for iPhone users by reviewers at Wirecutter and Rtings for ANC, mic quality, and device switching.

Who should consider this AirPods Pro 2 deal at Costco?

For shoppers in the Apple ecosystem, AirPods Pro 2 are a clear choice.

Commuters will notice the ANC immediately on trains and planes.

Remote workers will see improved calling performance and smart features like Conversation Awareness.

Gym-goers will appreciate the secure fit and sweat-and-dust resistance, as well as simple one-tap pairing with Apple devices through iCloud.

The math is also appealing to other buyers. The AirPods Pro 2’s $149.99 price is often lower than many midrange models while still retaining the majority of their features. The integration with iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in particular, surpasses that of most cross-platform rivals, attracting the attention of market trackers.

Summary and buying tips for this limited Costco deal

Costco’s record-setting $149.99 price for AirPods Pro 2 is one of the most enticing headphone purchases available currently. Since you will need a Costco membership, stock will vary, and delivery may not always be available to your location, proceed carefully. However, the cost reduction is very real.

Act fast if you see inventory in your area.

Confirm you are getting the USB-C version.

Factor in delivery and service fees if you go the Instacart route.

I just don’t know if iPhone users will have a better sub-$150 upgrade option this season.