Comprehensive list of 2025 technology industry layoffs

A new year did not stop the retrenchment across tech. Independent trackers such as Layoffs.fyi report there have been in excess of 22,000 tech worker cuts so far, unusually concentrated this time in February. That comes on the heels of an estimated over 150,000 tech job cuts at more than 500 companies last year. Here’s a closer look at the who, what, and why of the cutting, including where the pain is concentrated — and why it continues even as companies herald ever-rising levels of A.I.- and automation-fueled growth.

What the current layoff numbers reveal across tech

The layoffs this year are concentrated in operations, customer support, recruiting, and some layers of management alongside targeted cuts in product and design. The footprint has the familiarity of geography — San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle region, Tel Aviv, and key European hubs, with ripple effects through India and Canada. State filings, WARN notices, and company announcements indicate multiple rounds at some employers, signaling continued recalibration rather than a one-and-done reset.

The biggest corporate workforce cuts announced so far

Intel announced plans to cut around one-fifth of its workforce, more than 21,000 roles, as it pivots toward a focus on manufacturing efficiency and next-generation chips. Amazon announced fresh cuts across devices and services, and shuffled its audio assets by placing Meeker’s Wondery acquisition under the purview of Audible, taking the axe to units attached to hardware and Alexa. Google also scaled back some design and cloud-adjacent jobs. Meanwhile, the cuts were deeper among Android, Pixel, and Chrome teams, and additional layoffs at Seattle and Silicon Valley offices were previously reported in multiple outlets.

Salesforce filed to slash hundreds of jobs in San Francisco and the Seattle area, where it is still doing selective hiring in AI-facing roles. Lenovo forges ahead on U.S. job cuts as PC demand normalizes. Roku said it would cut about 700 jobs, or roughly 6%, to streamline operations. ABB detailed moves to cut thousands of positions across its automation and EV charging operations to sharpen competitiveness, while General Motors shed headcount at its Factory Zero EV plant in Michigan as it paces investment to match demand.

It also made targeted cuts within Reality Labs as it refines its hardware and VR content priorities. ByteDance cut jobs in the Seattle area. Indeed and Glassdoor will cut about 1,300 jobs combined as the parent reorganizes around AI and the centralization of operations, Recruit Holdings said. These moves reflect a common theme: big platforms slashing in mature areas and investing in areas — A.I., ads, commerce — that they believe can scale.

Startups and midmarket standouts seeing notable cuts

Food delivery heavyweight Just Eat said it would cut around 450 jobs across the business as part of a comprehensive cost review and more investment in automation. Fiverr plans to cut about 250 positions — or around 30% — as the company retools for an AI-first model. Rivian also made separate cuts of about 200 positions as the EV market cools and incentives change, too. Thirty team members at Consensys were let go, and 3,870 staffers found themselves standing grimly outside their company’s offices in Brooklyn.

Atlassian shed approximately 150 customer support and service positions as platform improvements reduced inbound volume. Gaming and media also felt pressure on Wednesday as the game publisher Electronic Arts reportedly laid off hundreds across its studio system, and Wondery, which is owned by Amazon, had 100 layoffs as audio and video teams were restructured. In enterprise SaaS, various suppliers — data, cloud tools, and collaboration — all took cuts to chase those fat public market multiples and protect spend for AI co-pilots and automation features.

Automattic laid off about 16% of its staff in other departments. Grammarly fired an entire team of technical writers just a year after promoting generative AI internally. And Webflow cut part of its staff as growth slowed. The Swedish battery maker Northvolt cut more than half its headcount after it entered bankruptcy proceedings, highlighting how capital-intensive climate tech is exposed to lurches in financing and demand.

Sectors under pressure and where the pain is greatest

Hardware and EVs are in a reset, with automakers and their suppliers modulating spend to a slower adoption curve amid cooling subsidies. Consumer internet and ad tech have generally stabilized, but media, creator platforms, and gaming are still trimming projects that don’t show a near-term path to revenue. In software, the refrain is “operational discipline” — consolidating duplicative tools, collapsing management layers, or automating support while funneling savings into AI features that can increase average contract values.

Why this wave of technology layoffs continues in 2025

Three reasons drive the push, executives say: a requirement to match costs to “post zero-rate” demand; a chance at automating workflows via AI; and pressure from investors to shield margins ahead of a new product cycle. Recruiters also report fewer net-new roles in IC-specialist or generalist functions, as firms prefer hiring builders of AI-infused features, model tweakers, or doer-sellers for teams with cognitive-enterprise budgets. Data from labor firms such as Challenger, Gray & Christmas indicate that tech continues to account for the outsized share of corporate job cuts, even against a backdrop of modest U.S. unemployment.

How we built this list and verified the reported cuts

This roundup is a summary of confirmed layoffs from company filings, Labor Department notices, and layoff tracking websites such as Layoffs.fyi; it does not include the many working Americans who are laid off but do not draw public attention to their dismissals. Figures are based on announced or filed cuts and may not include contractor cuts, which have gone unreported, or attrition. In cases where a company had multiple rounds and totals, we refer to the rounds reported in the new actions disclosed this year.

What to watch next as hiring and budgets rebalance

Three indicators will define the rest of the year: enterprise AI spend turning into tangible revenue, the rate of EV demand in the U.S. and Europe, and getting the IPO window back open for late-stage startups.

If AI products start to inflate top-line growth, headcount freezes might relax in customer-facing and GTM positions. If not, brace for another quarter of “surgical” cuts — fewer massive layoffs, but ongoing, targeted cutbacks as executives scramble to retool their businesses for an AI-native market.