Commerce Greenlights Nvidia H200 Exports to China

The U.S. Dept. of Commerce has cleared Nvidia to begin shipping H200 artificial intelligence accelerators, a maneuver that revives a carefully controlled channel for high-end compute. Shipments will only go to authorized customers, according to Semafor, and the U.S. government has imposed a 25 percent cut of any sales, CNBC reported.

Under the framework set forth in those reports, Nvidia can provide only H200 units that are about 18 months old, meaning there is a time lag keeping China at least one generation behind the bleeding edge. The deal highlights Washington’s move from blanket prohibitions to measured, revenue-generating oversight of crucial AI hardware.

What the U.S. approval for Nvidia H200 exports covers

The authorization will likely run through a license regime, and end-user vetting would ensure performance limits that revolve around previously acquired H200 cards instead of the latest boards. The 25% revenue share acts as an export toll, aligning commercial interests with policy objectives while still allowing the government to monitor volumes and buyers.

H200 is actually significantly more powerful than Nvidia’s H20, a detuned part built for the Chinese market in order to work around previous sanctions. Even while limited to an 18-month horizon, H200-class accelerators can productively upgrade training and inference capabilities at fleets of Chinese cloud providers relative to those deployed with H20 alone.

Why Nvidia’s H200 matters for AI compute performance

Based on the Hopper design, H200 combines tensor compute with high-bandwidth HBM3e memory, a feature frequently referenced at more than 140 GB per GPU and multi-terabyte-per-second bandwidth. That combination accelerates training of large language models and allows for higher-throughput inference, for things like recommendation engines, search, and multimodal applications.

HBM has been in tight supply, with industry sources at TrendForce noting ongoing limitations at SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron. In that environment, even older H200 batches are worth something—especially when lines for the bleeding edge of silicon form long and Chinese buyers have yet to find a source of equivalent-scale performance.

Policy Pendulum and Congressional Pushback

The move comes after months of back and forth over AI export policy, ranging from license requirements to talk of proposed “performance density” thresholds and revenue-sharing models. Previous signals had indicated a 15 percent government take; the 25 percent share being disclosed would formalize a more austere version of that notion.

Congressional skepticism remains high. Senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons also introduced a similar measure called the Secure and Trusted Artificial Intelligence Exports Act, which would require the Commerce Department to reject export licenses for advanced AI chips to China for two and a half years. The legislative push sets up a confrontation between a managed-trade approach from the administration and a hard pause that lawmakers worried about military and surveillance uses of the technology are seeking.

Implications for Nvidia and China’s AI stack

Prior to the crackdown on sales to Chinese companies, company disclosures and analyst estimates placed China at 20–25% of Nvidia’s data center business.

Opening the licensed channel might recapture some of that demand — but at lower margins both because of the levy itself and because it would have to allocate older stock.

Winners’ Risks and Enforcement Questions

The approval provides short-term relief to Chinese cloud operators that are building or refreshing clusters, and gives Nvidia an avenue for monetizing hardware that would otherwise grow old on the shelf. It also provides Washington with both a financial and informational toehold—knowing who buys what, in what amounts—through the licenses and the 25% remittance.

Risks persist. Policymakers are concerned about the use of materials for military-connected end users, gray-market resales, and fast model training that could outpace safeguards. Effective controls will depend on end-use audits, resale prohibitions, and rapid revocation powers if violations emerge—areas in which previous tech controls have been tried.

Pricing is another wildcard. A 25% tax will almost certainly be passed on, raising the total cost of ownership in China—and perhaps closing the gap with domestic accelerators. If price pressure spurs local development, Nvidia may gain 2–3 years of revenue in the near term, but will then compete with better-developed Chinese rivals over the medium term.

What to watch next on Nvidia H200 China export policy

Key indicators to watch will be:

Who else is approved as a customer

How many licenses are granted

Whether the SAFE Chips Act moves forward

Chinese leaders have indicated a favorable response to the approval through public comments by the American president, but regulatory countermeasures in Beijing may still determine practical access.

For now, one thing is clear — the U.S. is willing to meter AI compute into China under rigorous terms and take its pound of flesh in doing so. Whether that balance can be kept as geopolitical tensions rise, and technology leapfrogs, will determine how long this window stays open.