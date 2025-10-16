CMF Watch 3 Pro price drops to $79 at Amazon

Now $79 at Amazon

One of the year’s best-value wearables has just dropped to an exceptional price: You can get a CMF by Nothing Watch 3 Pro for $79 at Amazon, matching its all-time low, according to price-tracker CamelCamelCamel. That’s about 20% off its regular list price of $99, and a sweet spot for anyone who wants GPS fitness tracking and a crisp display without spending flagship money.

Why this $79 CMF Watch 3 Pro deal truly stands out

Budget smartwatches usually require some kind of trade-off: a dim screen, vague GPS or a battery life that cuts out well before the weekend. The Watch 3 Pro shatters that mold. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel that provides sharp, high-contrast images, inlaid in a metal body that feels much more expensive than its price tag would have you believe. The headline for runners, cyclists and walkers is dual-band GPS: Sending and receiving data on two frequency bands helps cut down the “urban canyon” wobble you get on cheaper devices when tall buildings or tree cover block signal.

Battery life is another differentiator. CMF rates the Watch 3 Pro to last for up to 13 days on a charge in typical usage. Real-world results vary with always-on display, frequent GPS workouts or continuous health tracking turned on, but even shaving that back still leaves you plenty of multi-day wiggle room — far more than most app-reliant smartwatches typically shoot for.

Key specs and features that actually matter most

Under the premium surface, the Watch 3 Pro hides away inside the things you need: all-day heart-rate tracking, estimates of your blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep stages and stress values. Wrist-based metrics aren’t medical-grade, but they are helpful for catching trends — the resting heart rate creeping up, sleep efficiency going down, or training load edging into the red.

For outdoor workouts, the dual-band GPS locks onto routes swiftly and usually delivers pace and distance data with more reliability than single-band models in this price range. That precision’s also handy for interval training and route recon, especially if you’re often running through busy neighborhoods or trails lined with trees where signal reflections can throw off cheap sensors.

It’s made simpler, going in the exact opposite direction with everything — swipe for widgets, click into workouts and health stats and settings — which only serves to blunt the learning curve, making it more friendly to first-time smartwatch owners. The watch’s companion app is available on Android and iOS, so you can easily sync activities, customize watch faces and review trends without friction. Notifications reflect from your phone and the stripped-down call and message features keep you in touch from the workout.

How it compares to other budget smartwatches

In the sub-$100 range, accuracy and longevity are what differentiate pretenders from keepers. Many alternatives at this price, including entry-level fitness bands, don’t include it onboard and depend entirely on the phone for location data. Others offer GPS, but not the more accurate dual-band system. That combo of a bright AMOLED display, better positioning tech and multi-day battery life is rare at under $100.

Relative to more expensive options like the Apple Watch SE or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE, you won’t find a broad app store, deep smartwatch utilities or premium safety features on the Watch 3 Pro. If you want contactless payments, wide third-party app support or LTE, you’ll still need a higher-tier model. But for basic fitness tracking, everyday notifications and battery endurance, the $79 price evens the playing field in a way that’s difficult to overlook.

Counterpoint Research analysts noted growth in the value smartwatch segment worldwide due to better sensors and features flowing down from premium price tiers. The Watch 3 Pro is a case in point — capabilities that were scarce at $200 just a couple of years ago are now arriving at or less than half the price.

Who this CMF Watch 3 Pro deal is best suited for

If your priorities are dependable fitness tracking, a legible screen in the sun and a battery that will outlast long weekends, you should buy it. It’s a particularly good option for runners and cyclists who want the most accurate routes possible but don’t want to carry a phone. Those users who need notifications, alarms and the basics of health will also enjoy the low maintenance and luxe look.

On the downside, if you are heavily reliant on a richly populated app ecosystem or need tap-to-pay support — which this device doesn’t offer — or depend on high-level safety tools like fall detection linked to an emergency service, you are probably going to outgrow a budget-first device. In those cases, it’s still safer to spend up a bit for a platform-specific watch.

Bottom line: excellent value if you want fitness first

For $79, the CMF by Nothing Watch 3 Pro is one of those rare budget products that doesn’t feel like a compromise. Those basics — including a brighter-than-usual AMOLED display, dual-band GPS and week-plus battery life — come with less compromise than we expect in cheaper wearables. Last, if you’ve been seeking a fitness-first smartwatch that looks good and won’t siphon too much cash or battery life from your wrist, this is the time to strike.