CMF Watch 3 Pro is back at record-low price of $79

The CMF Watch 3 Pro returns to its all-time lowest price with a limited-time offer of $79 that shames its already aggressive list price of $99.

It’s one of the best sub-$100 deals right now for value-minded smartwatch shoppers in a lesser-known space, matching a previous temporary deal low we’d seen during an Amazon event and offering to work with multiple colorways.

What You Get for $79 on the CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF is the value-oriented sub-brand from Nothing; the Watch 3 Pro goes hard on features you’d normally expect to cost more. The hardware is headlined by a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED panel with a resolution of 466 x 466, which displays nice and bold text as well as vibrant watch faces. Peak brightness is up to 670 nits, so while you won’t see as much of a difference for browsing or watching movies, it means the screen remains just about readable outdoors without having to crank settings all the way up.

Battery life is another standout. CMF cites a maximum of 13 days on one charge under typical usage, which is broadly in line with what we’ve become used to seeing from non–Wear OS watches that are running custom software. Efficient sensors and an operating system that is built to ensure long runtimes rather than one with a heavy app ecosystem also help in sustaining that endurance.

For fitness and cartography, the watch includes dual-band GPS and is compatible with both GLONASS and Galileo, which make it easier to keep a fix in the city or woods. Health tracking is similarly strong for the cost, featuring a four-channel heart-rate arrangement, sleep monitoring, and 130-plus sport modes. There is also an onboard running coach that adjusts to performance, making it easier for newbies and casual runners to train.

Software Approach and Smart Features on Watch 3 Pro

Instead of running Wear OS, it sits on a custom-made platform by Nothing. The trade-off here is the point; you sacrifice a giant library of third-party apps, but receive faster navigation, less battery draw, and more straightforward controls that please users who want fitness-first features and reliable notifications.

A neat touch is the inclusion of integrated ChatGPT. Add your phone and companion app to the mixture, and it can serve up basic queries or prompts from the wrist. It’s not a complete desktop-grade chatbot experience, but as a thin assistant it’s unique in a price category where most of its rivals lack voice at all.

Key Limitations to Weigh Before Buying This Watch

Most conspicuously absent is contactless payment. There’s no compatibility with NFC payments, so you won’t be tapping your wrist at the checkout. If you are a regular user of tap-to-pay, that’s a deal-killer. App extensibility is also somewhat restricted versus premium wearables, so you’ll be relying on the built-in tools and companion app for most features.

That said, at $79 the fundamental promise of good battery life, dependable fitness tracking, and capable navigation is a strong one – territory where the Watch 3 Pro is competitive (and in some areas class-leading) for your money.

How It Stacks Up in the Budget Smartwatch Category

Below $100, the crowded smartwatch market is flush with decent options from Amazfit, Redmi, and budget-first brands. Watches like the Amazfit Bip models are frequently able to stretch battery life impressively – but they also tend to cut corners on display resolution or advanced GPS. Dual-band GPS for this price is still not very common, and the Watch 3 Pro looks like an interesting option for runners and hikers who want more precise route tracking without jumping up to a midrange watch.

Fitbit’s introductory devices prioritize health metrics and a slick app, but typically cost more at launch and require subscriptions for high-level insights. In comparison, CMF offers a wide range of features and functionality with no continuous charges. Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have pointed out that entry-level devices are driving unit growth in wearables, and the Watch 3 Pro hits the sweet spot where features meet price.

Who This CMF Watch 3 Pro Deal Is Perfect For

If you’re looking for precise outdoor tracking, multi-day stamina, and a crisp AMOLED screen without paying midrange prices, this is an easy recommendation. And it’s a sensible choice for those who want a no-nonsense, fitness-focused experience instead of fussing over app installs and constant charging.

If you absolutely need NFC payments, a deep pool of apps, or strong ecosystem tie-ins, though, you’re probably going to have to spend more money for a Wear OS or Apple Watch model.

Buying Notes, Availability, and Compatible Devices

The $79 rate comes as a temporary discount from an online retailer, with the publication adding that several color options are listed – such as Ash Grey, Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange. Like most flash sales, color options and availability can vary based on the region, and stocks typically disappear swiftly once prices drop to historic lows.

The watch works with a companion app for current Android phones and iPhones, allowing firmware updates, workouts to be synced, and watch faces to be managed. For optimal performance, ensure that your device is compatible prior to purchasing and charge the device fully out of the box, as well as calibrate sensors and GPS, based on the Bluetooth connection between the watch and the iPhone.

Bottom line: Priced at just $79, the CMF Watch 3 Pro provides rare value with dual-band GPS, a dazzling AMOLED display, and week-plus battery life. If tap-to-pay doesn’t matter to you, this is one of the best budget smartwatch buys around right now.