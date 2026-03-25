CMF earbuds drop to $26 in a big Spring Sale

CMF by Nothing just kicked off a Spring Sale that slashes its true wireless earbuds lineup to eye-catching lows, with entry models dipping to roughly $26 and the feature-packed Buds 2 Plus falling to $55. For shoppers hunting strong audio features without flagship prices, this is the kind of flash discount that moves inventory fast.

The headline deal centers on the Buds 2 Plus at $55, a $24 markdown that pushes advanced features like LDAC high-resolution streaming and adaptive noise cancellation into budget territory. Two additional options round out the sale: Buds Pro 2 at $47 and Buds 2a at $24.65, offering tiered choices depending on how much ANC, battery life, and control customization you want.

Top Pick: Buds 2 Plus Score Flagship Features

The Buds 2 Plus punch above their price with LDAC support, adaptive ANC rated up to 50 dB, and deep customization in the Nothing X app, including personalized hearing tests and a spatial audio mode. CMF claims up to 60 hours of total runtime with the case, which is well above what many midrange competitors manage, where 24 to 40 hours is more typical.

Third-party testing backs up the value proposition. In lab reviews from SoundGuys, the Buds 2 Plus were praised for cleaner, more balanced tuning than the previous generation, pulling back excess bass to reveal better midrange detail. Noise cancellation performance was deemed strong for the segment, even if the real-world effect doesn’t fully match the most ambitious marketing numbers—a common pattern across the category, as ANC measurements aren’t standardized across brands.

A quick note on LDAC: to take advantage, you’ll need a compatible Android phone and to enable the codec in Bluetooth settings or through the Nothing X app. LDAC can deliver up to 990 kbps for higher-fidelity streams but may shorten battery life and be more sensitive to interference than AAC or SBC. If stability is your priority, you can always toggle back to a standard codec without losing the sale’s core benefits.

Cheaper picks: Buds Pro 2 and Buds 2a explained

For $47, the Buds Pro 2 keep a fan-favorite hardware flourish: CMF’s Smart Dial on the case, which offers physical volume adjustment and quick controls. You still get solid ANC and a dual-driver setup designed to improve separation between bass and treble. While you give up LDAC, this model hits a sweet spot for listeners who value tactile controls and strong everyday performance.

At the bottom of the range, the Buds 2a at $24.65 deliver the essentials: a comfortable fit, lighter ANC suitable for low-frequency rumble on commutes, and simple app customization. This is a pragmatic pick for casual listeners, students, or as a gym backup—priced close to no-name buds but with brand support and a more mature app experience.

How these CMF Spring Sale prices compare today

Under $60, it’s rare to see LDAC and long battery endurance paired together. Comparable models like the Anker Soundcore Life P3, JBL Tune series, or OnePlus Nord Buds 2 often retail between $40 and $80, typically offering ANC or robust battery life but not always hi-res codecs. On the extreme budget end, sub-$30 models from brands like JLab often skip ANC entirely, prioritizing portability over isolation.

Industry trackers such as Counterpoint Research have highlighted that the sub-$100 bracket continues to be the growth engine for true wireless earbuds, as consumers trade down for value while still expecting premium features. Deals like this push trickle-down tech—adaptive ANC, multipoint connectivity, and personalized EQ—into everyday price bands, accelerating that shift.

Who should buy which CMF earbuds from this sale

Choose the Buds 2 Plus if you stream high-bitrate music, commute frequently, or want the most future-proof option in CMF’s lineup. The combination of LDAC, adaptive ANC, and 60-hour claimed endurance is unusually complete for the price.

Pick the Buds Pro 2 if tactile controls matter and you appreciate a slightly richer sound from a dual-driver design. They’re a smart middle ground for people who want ANC without obsessing over codecs.

Opt for the Buds 2a if you need the lowest price for casual listening. They won’t beat pricier models for isolation or nuance, but at roughly $25 they provide reliable basics with a legitimate warranty and app support.

Buying tips before you check out during this sale

Confirm codec support on your phone if you want LDAC, and remember that iOS devices typically default to AAC. Expect actual battery life to vary by volume, codec, and ANC intensity. If you’re sensitive to fit, try different eartips to maximize seal, which has a bigger impact on bass and isolation than most EQ tweaks. Finally, check retailer return windows; even with strong lab scores, fit and tuning remain personal.

Bottom line: this Spring Sale pushes CMF’s earbuds into impulse-buy territory, especially the Buds 2 Plus at $55. If you’ve been waiting for a budget jump to hi-res audio and credible ANC, this is the kind of pricing window that doesn’t stay open for long.