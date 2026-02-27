Clicks Communicator Confirmed For Android 20 Upgrade

The retro-modern Clicks Communicator, a BlackBerry-style Android phone with a physical QWERTY keyboard, is now officially slated to receive platform updates through Android 20. The company also committed to five years of security patches, signaling unusually strong software support for a niche device and answering one of the biggest questions buyers had after its CES debut.

Clicks further confirmed the phone is powered by MediaTek’s 4nm Dimensity 8300, aligning the device with the latest wave of efficient, upper-midrange silicon. Coupled with 256GB of onboard storage and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 2TB, the Communicator’s core spec story is starting to look surprisingly robust for a keyboard-first handset.

Why Android 20 Support Matters For Longevity And Value

For most buyers, the number on the box matters less than how long the phone stays current. A pledge that stretches to Android 20 places the Communicator ahead of many midrange Android phones that typically see three or four OS upgrades. It does not match the seven-year commitments recently announced by Google and Samsung on select flagships, but for a startup shipping a highly specialized device, this is an ambitious promise that should reduce buyer hesitation.

Longevity also matches broader market realities. Research firms such as Counterpoint and IDC have noted that smartphone replacement cycles continue to lengthen beyond 40 months in mature markets. Long-term software support gives the Communicator a credible runway for enthusiasts, writers, and IT teams who want a hardware keyboard without sacrificing modern Android features and security standards over time.

Dimensity 8300 Under the Hood: Performance and Efficiency

The Dimensity 8300 (MT8883) brings a 4nm process and a CPU cluster built around Cortex-A715 and Cortex-A510 cores, a configuration designed for sustained performance with strong efficiency. While the company has not disclosed RAM details yet, the chipset is known for handling heavy multitasking and modern connectivity, setting expectations that productivity use cases like email triage, docs, and messaging across multiple accounts should feel snappy.

The choice of this SoC also helps explain the extended update pledge. MediaTek’s current platforms are built with a longer software runway in mind, and that, paired with Android’s modularization efforts in recent years, makes multi-generation updates more feasible even for smaller OEMs. It is a strategic bet that the Communicator’s audience values consistent performance and reliability as much as they value tactile typing.

A Physical Keyboard That Adapts To Languages And Workflows

Clicks is leaning into its differentiator. Beyond the standard QWERTY, the Communicator will support AZERTY and QWERTZ, plus layouts for Korean and Arabic. That breadth matters for global appeal and enterprise rollouts where local language support is nonnegotiable. Buyers will also be able to select colors and back covers closer to shipment, with the company highlighting Smoke, Clover, and Onyx finishes.

The addressable market for physical-keyboard phones is small but fiercely loyal. Recent experiments like the Unihertz Titan line and Planet Computers’ Astro Slide show there is sustained demand among power users who value precision typing, shortcut-driven workflows, and muscle memory. By pairing a modern SoC and a forward-looking update plan with a keyboard-first design, Clicks is attempting to turn a niche into a durable product category.

Pricing And Availability Details For Clicks Communicator

Clicks has extended its $399 early-bird offer for a limited time. Prospective buyers can place a $199 reservation to lock in that price or pay $399 upfront to receive two additional back covers. The Communicator carries a $499 launch price and is slated to begin shipping in the coming months.

As smartphone designs grow more uniform, the Communicator stands out by combining a throwback input method with up-to-date silicon and rare long-term software support. If Clicks delivers on Android 20 and five years of security updates, this could be the most future-proof keyboard phone in the Android ecosystem—and a compelling alternative for those who never stopped missing the click of real keys.