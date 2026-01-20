ClearVPN One-Tap Annual Plan Now $20 for One Year

A one-tap virtual private network aimed at everyday privacy just dropped to $19.99 for a full year, bringing simple, on-demand protection to phones, tablets, and computers without the usual setup hassle. The ClearVPN Premium Plan is discounted 83% from its $119.88 MSRP, positioning it as a low-friction way to keep routine browsing more private at home and on public Wi-Fi.

What the $20 ClearVPN Deal Includes for One Year

The one-year subscription covers up to six devices and works across macOS, Windows, iOS, iPadOS, and Android. Rather than asking users to tinker with server lists and protocols, ClearVPN centers on one-tap connections that run quietly in the background. At roughly $1.67 per month, it’s a rare single-year price that doesn’t require a multi-year commitment.

ClearVPN is developed by MacPaw, the software maker known for utilities like CleanMyMac, and is designed for routine scenarios: hopping on airport Wi-Fi, shopping online, accessing sensitive accounts on coffee shop networks, and working while traveling.

Everyday privacy without the typical VPN headache

For most people, the biggest barrier to using a VPN isn’t cost—it’s complexity. One-tap protection reduces friction so users are actually more likely to turn it on, especially in high-risk moments like connecting to open hotspots. The Federal Trade Commission regularly advises consumers to use a VPN on public Wi-Fi to limit exposure to snoops and rogue access points.

Once enabled, ClearVPN encrypts traffic with AES-256, the cipher standardized by NIST and widely adopted by banks and governments. The service supports trusted protocols such as OpenVPN and IKEv2, which are known for a balance of security and performance that suits everyday browsing, messaging, and video calls.

Security and privacy at a glance for ClearVPN

ClearVPN states it follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not collect browsing activity, IP addresses, or personal data that could be used to identify how you use the service. That stance aligns with what privacy advocates encourage: minimizing retained data so there’s less to hand over if requested. It’s also consistent with consumer sentiment—Pew Research Center has found Americans are broadly concerned about how their data is collected and used online.

As with any VPN, performance depends on factors like server distance, local network congestion, and protocol choice. Nearby servers typically deliver the best speeds. If you’re switching from cellular to public Wi-Fi repeatedly, the one-tap design makes it easy to re-enable protection without digging through menus.

How the ClearVPN promotional price stacks up today

Most mainstream VPNs list annual plans between about $60 and $100, with the lowest headline rates often locked behind two- or three-year agreements. This $19.99 one-year option undercuts typical single-year pricing by a wide margin while keeping the commitment short. The 83% discount off the $119.88 MSRP is notable for anyone curious about VPNs but reluctant to commit long term.

Value isn’t just about the sticker price; it’s also whether you’ll actually use the tool. In usability studies and expert reviews across the industry, simpler apps tend to drive higher day-to-day usage. A one-tap interface can be the difference between “meant to turn it on” and actual protection when you need it most.

Who this ClearVPN one-year plan is best suited for

If you want baseline privacy on public Wi-Fi, a smoother way to secure browsing on shared family devices, or a travel-friendly layer of protection, this deal hits the sweet spot. Six-device support means one subscription can cover a laptop, phone, tablet, and a partner’s devices without juggling accounts.

Power users who require niche features like self-hosted endpoints or highly granular configuration might prefer a more advanced dashboard. But for everyday privacy with minimal setup, this one-tap approach checks the boxes that matter most to the average user.

Bottom line on ClearVPN’s $19.99 one-year premium plan

At $19.99 for a year, ClearVPN’s one-tap Premium Plan offers an accessible path to stronger everyday privacy: AES-256 encryption, reputable protocols, a stated no-logs policy, and coverage for six devices across major platforms. If you’ve been waiting for a low-effort, low-cost way to protect routine browsing, this limited-time price is hard to ignore.