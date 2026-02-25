Claude Outage Disrupts Access for Thousands

If Claude isn’t loading or your chats are stalling, it’s not just you. Anthropic’s AI assistant is in the middle of a partial outage that has left many users unable to start sessions or receive responses. User complaints surged on crowdsourced monitoring site Downdetector, topping 1,200 reports around midday ET, after an initial wave earlier in the morning.

What We Know Right Now About Claude’s Partial Outage

Anthropic has acknowledged the disruption on its public status page, describing a partial service degradation affecting access and reliability. The company says a fix has been deployed and teams are working to fully restore functionality. As is typical with large-scale services, recovery can be uneven as changes propagate, so some users may regain access before others.

While neither root cause nor an exact timeline has been shared, the pattern of reports — a sharp rise in the morning, a dip, then another spike near lunchtime — suggests intermittent mitigation efforts that haven’t yet stabilized the platform for everyone.

What Users Are Seeing During Today’s Claude Outage

Reports describe timeouts when opening Claude, delays generating replies, and error banners when sending prompts. Some users say they can read older conversations but can’t kick off new ones, while others note intermittent success after multiple refreshes. Developers using the API have flagged elevated error rates and failed requests, consistent with a partial outage where some regions or services are more affected than others.

Downdetector data is noisy by nature — it reflects self-reported issues rather than definitive uptime metrics — but spikes like today’s are a strong real-time signal that something upstream is off. In past AI platform incidents, similar report curves have coincided with backend throttling or degraded model serving capacity.

Anthropic’s Response So Far and Recovery Progress

Anthropic’s status message notes that teams have pushed a fix and are continuing recovery. That typically means rolling restarts, configuration changes, or traffic rerouting designed to reduce error rates without taking the whole service offline. Expect gradual improvement: users may find that requests begin to succeed, then occasionally fail again as load shifts and systems rebalance.

This is not unprecedented for major AI providers. OpenAI and Google have both experienced intermittent outages over the past year, with large clusters of Downdetector reports during peak incidents. According to analyses from the Uptime Institute, change-related issues and capacity constraints remain among the leading triggers for modern cloud service disruptions.

Quick Steps You Can Try While Claude Recovers

Check the official status page for live updates and components affected.

Hard refresh or try an incognito window to clear cached sessions that may hang on degraded nodes.

Switch networks if possible; some routing paths recover faster than others during partial incidents.

If you use the API, implement exponential backoff and graceful retries, and temporarily lower concurrency to reduce failure cascades.

For critical workflows, have a short-term fallback in place, such as queueing prompts for later or using an alternate assistant until service stabilizes.

Unlike typical web apps, AI assistants depend on heavy-duty inference infrastructure that must scale rapidly with unpredictable demand. A sudden surge — a new feature rollout, a viral demo, or a regional traffic swing — can pressure model serving clusters and the orchestration layers that manage them. Even minor configuration changes can ripple through these systems and produce timeouts or elevated error rates.

Providers increasingly use layered safeguards like rate limits, request shedding, and queueing to protect overall stability. During a partial outage, those safeguards may manifest as longer waits, sporadic failures, or temporarily unavailable features while core services recover.

What To Expect Next As Anthropic Restores Service

If Anthropic’s fix proceeds as described, users should see a steady drop in errors over the next rollout window, though intermittent issues can persist until all regions and components are synchronized. Keep an eye on the status page and plan for brief disruptions until the company declares full resolution.

For teams that rely on Claude for support, coding, or research, this is a timely reminder to build operational slack into AI-dependent workflows. Redundancy, thoughtful retries, and clear internal communication can turn a frustrating outage into a manageable slowdown — and help you get back to productive chats as service normalizes.