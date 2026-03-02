Claude Outage Disrupts Access As Anthropic Responds

Claude, Anthropic’s flagship AI assistant, is experiencing a widespread outage on consumer-facing services, with the company acknowledging elevated errors and degraded performance. While core business APIs remain broadly available, Anthropic says some API methods are misbehaving and engineers are working to restore full service.

Anthropic Confirms Claude Outage And Partial API Impact

Anthropic told us it is investigating elevated errors affecting Claude on web and mobile apps, as well as tools used by developers, including Claude Console and Claude Code. The company emphasized that the primary Claude API powering enterprise integrations is not fully down, but acknowledged that certain API methods are currently failing and being examined.

For Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic said the underlying issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. The company also noted a surge in usage, citing unprecedented demand for Claude over the last week, which can compound infrastructure strain when compounded by software changes or configuration drift.

Who Is Affected And What Still Works Right Now

End users are seeing errors or timeouts on consumer endpoints such as claude.ai and the native apps. Developers relying on the Claude Console and Claude Code may encounter intermittent failures. Most businesses using the Claude API should still be able to serve traffic, though some methods may intermittently return errors until the fix completes.

If your workflow depends on streaming responses, function-calling, or larger context windows, expect occasional retries. Teams with proper retry logic and graceful degradation will feel less pain than those relying on single-shot synchronous calls.

Why This Might Be Happening To Claude Services

Anthropic hasn’t disclosed a root cause yet, but the pattern is familiar across AI platforms: a rapid demand spike, a new model rollout, or a dependency failure can introduce hotspots that don’t appear in staging. LLM stacks are sensitive to token throughput, context length, and batching efficiency; even modest shifts in traffic shape can overload rate limiters, saturate vector retrieval backends, or trigger failovers that degrade latency and reliability.

We’ve seen similar incidents industry-wide. OpenAI and other major providers have weathered outages tied to unusually high load and adversarial traffic, later mitigated through autoscaling changes and stricter throttling. Cloud providers and edge networks can help absorb spikes, but misaligned capacity reservations, queue backpressure, or a single misconfigured service can ripple quickly through an LLM pipeline.

Impact On Businesses And Developers During Outage

For organizations that have normalized AI agents into daily operations, even short disruptions can be costly. A 99.9% uptime target still permits roughly 43 minutes of downtime each month, and AI demand tends to concentrate during business hours, magnifying the practical impact. The Uptime Institute has reported that the share of outages incurring six-figure losses continues to rise, underscoring the value of resilient architectures.

Pragmatically, teams that architected multi-provider fallbacks, cached known-good completions, and use circuit breakers to shed noncritical features will keep throughput higher. Those locked into a single execution path or a single model family will feel the drag more acutely.

What Users Can Do Now To Mitigate Disruptions

Anthropic advises monitoring its status page for updates while the fix rolls out. Developers should implement exponential backoff on 429 and 5xx errors, reduce concurrency where feasible, and consider narrowing prompts or context length to lower token load. If your app supports draft or offline modes, enable them to capture user intent until normal service returns.

Enterprises with strict SLAs can temporarily reroute eligible tasks to secondary providers or smaller models for routine requests, reserving Claude for high-value or safety-critical prompts. Keep human-in-the-loop review paths available for sensitive outputs during partial degradation.

When Service Might Return And What To Expect

Anthropic says it has identified the issue affecting Claude Opus 4.6 and is implementing a fix, with restoration proceeding as engineering completes validation. There’s no public ETA, and large-scale systems often return in phases: first stabilizing core API paths, then bringing developer tools and consumer apps back to full performance.

We’ll continue tracking Anthropic’s communications. For now, expect intermittent errors on consumer-facing surfaces, generally stable but imperfect API performance, and a staged recovery as capacity and software changes propagate through the stack.