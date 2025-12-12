Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Falls 20% to Black Friday Low

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down 20% to $39.99, matching its Black Friday low for one of the year’s best RPGs at its deepest price. The discount is available as a PC digital code from a major retailer, while the PS5 edition matches the drop on the PlayStation Store. If you’ve been thinking about getting on board, this is the uncommon post-awards window where value and hype line up.

Where the 20% off deal applies across platforms

The list price is $49.99, and at $39.99 it delivers a straightforward $10 savings that matches its Black Friday low. The deal has been matched for the PC online game code at Amazon and as a matching price for PS5 on the PlayStation Store. Availability is subject to change, particularly after awards season buzz, and may vary by service region and device. Xbox prices may differ from one storefront to another.

Why this price cut is different after the awards

Expedition 33 didn’t just make international headlines—it commandeered The Game Awards, racking up nine trophies including:

Game of the Year

Direction

Narrative

Art Direction

Score and Music

Performance

RPG

Independent Game

Debut Indie

That haul established a new record, shattering the previous mark set by The Last of Us Part II. Winners typically experience a visibility bump; reports from industry tracker Circana suggest awards recognition tends to drive significant increases in sales and engagement across digital storefronts.

Given that, a 20% post-awards cut is conspicuous. Publishers tend to hold the line on price during a halo moment. Hitting the Black Friday low right as word-of-mouth peaks gives fence-sitters an easy “buy now” rationalization until the next seasonal sale.

What you get for $39.99 in this acclaimed RPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features a Belle Époque–like world and well-painted layers, with lots of effective tension but perhaps too much plot leaping to pull the player through what can feel like repetitive scenes and vague rules; in this mysterious realm, “the Paintress” marks an age, and children do not reach maturity when they hit that number.

The new number is 33, and your party sets out to break the cycle before more lives are lost. It’s an evocative hook that powers a quest across the world and bestows narrative weight on every decision.

The art direction and musical score have been universally praised—areas where awards recognition dovetailed with player response. The RPG systems emphasize deliberate, strategic play with a dose of cinematic spunk for timing, positioning, and party synergy. The effect is a battle tempo that seems fresh and modern while not forsaking the franchise’s strategic roots.

Who should buy now and who might want to wait

If you tend to play the buzziest new releases while the conversation is hot, this is a smart time. The current 20% off is a “best so far” price that comes in below the usual post-award premiums. Bargain hunters willing to be patient might find deeper discounts during broader holiday sales events, but those tend to exchange time for unpredictability. For PC gamers, the digital code format is convenient and offers instant access; PS5 buyers get pricing parity without waiting for a platform-specific flash sale.

Bottom line: is Expedition 33 worth $39.99 now?

A historic awards sweep and a return to the Black Friday low make Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 an easy recommendation at $39.99. It’s a smooth, conversation-driven RPG that respects your backlog—and the contents of your wallet.