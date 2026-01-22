Clair Obscur Breaks All-Time Game Awards Record

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has officially eclipsed Elden Ring to become the most award-winning video game on record, according to the latest aggregated Game of the Year tallies. Wccftech’s widely cited tracker now places Sandfall Interactive’s French RPG at 436 GOTY wins and counting, nudging past Elden Ring’s 435 and setting a new high-water mark for industry acclaim.

The milestone arrives while several major award circuits have yet to announce their winners, suggesting Clair Obscur’s lead could widen as the season wraps.

How Clair Obscur Passed Elden Ring in GOTY Tally

Year-end lists from global outlets and readers tend to roll in waves through January, and Clair Obscur surged during this late-season swell. The updated count shows it moving past Elden Ring’s 2022 benchmark, with prior all-time leaders The Last of Us Part II at 326 and Baldur’s Gate 3 at 288 by the same methodology.

What pushed it over the top? Consistency. Across critics’ lists, regional publications, and audience polls, the game appeared with striking regularity—not just as a winner, but as a fixture on top fives—mirroring patterns seen with past juggernauts while edging them in total volume.

What Makes This RPG a Consensus Game of the Year Pick

Clair Obscur stands out for marrying painterly, Belle Époque-inspired art direction with timing-based, turn-based combat that feels tactile and modern. Reviewers repeatedly cite its meticulous worldbuilding, brisk pacing, and boss encounters that reward precision without shutting out newcomers—an elusive balance that often correlates with broad awards appeal.

It helps that the game presents a cohesive creative identity. From its orchestral score to its moody lighting and diegetic UI flourishes, the production values sell a singular vision. GOTY seasons typically favor games that are both technically polished and unmistakably authored; Clair Obscur checks both boxes.

How the Record Is Counted Across Awards and Lists

The all-time ranking referenced by Wccftech aggregates a broad spectrum of awards: critics’ picks from media outlets, national publications, podcasts, reader-voted lists, and institutional honors. While totals can differ slightly from one tracker to another, the directional consensus is clear—every major count now shows Clair Obscur on top.

This approach is the same one used to credit previous record holders, which is why year-over-year comparisons are meaningful. It captures both the editorial verdict and community sentiment, reflecting how today’s GOTY conversations span traditional media and fan-led platforms alike.

More Trophies Still on the Table as Awards Continue

Per reporting from IGN, several heavyweight ceremonies remain ahead, including the BAFTA Games Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and the GDC Awards. Historically, results from these shows can add a late lift to totals, especially for titles already riding a critical wave.

Even without those decisions, the current figure already surpasses the standing record—turning the remaining calendar into an opportunity to extend a lead rather than scrape past a rival.

The Shadow of an AI Dispute Around Texture Use

Clair Obscur’s march wasn’t entirely smooth. One independent awards body disqualified the game over allegations of generative AI use in background textures, a claim Sandfall Interactive denied. The episode sparked renewed debate around AI pipelines and awards eligibility but ultimately did not stall the game’s broader momentum.

Industry discourse on AI remains unsettled—policies vary across festivals and organizations—but consumers and critics largely coalesced around what’s on the screen. As with other recent controversies, conversation continued while the voting totals stacked up.

A New Bar for Critical Consensus in Video Games

Becoming the most awarded video game ever places Clair Obscur in rare company—and resets expectations for how far a singular creative vision can travel in a crowded release calendar. With more ceremonies still to come, the only open question is how high the final number climbs before the season draws to a close.