Cinnamon Bun Chosen as Android 17 Codename

The wait is over: Android’s next major release will be designated Cinnamon Bun internally. A reference to “CINNAMON_BUN” just appeared in the latest Android canary build as a system version name, killing weeks of semi-educated guessing and making it clear for developers what exact snack to watch while Android 17 is brewing.

Google has discarded the dessert names in marketing Android, but it still uses them internally for all code and build systems. Cinnamon Bun now brings up codenames which are usually (but not always) markers for integrations into the upstream Android Open Source Project and the broader developer community.

Evidence for Cinnamon Bun Appears in Android Canary Build

Notice comes from a code-level change in the current Android canary build, wherein android.os.Build adds “CINNAMON_BUN” to its known versions. This is the first time that it’s been asserted publicly, in system code, as opposed to rumor mills and private briefings, so it carries a certain amount of authority.

In the same reference, Cinnamon Bun corresponds with version code 10000. You will know that number as Android’s “magic” interim thing-in-progress identity — what is used today while the platform is still under construction, but before they assign it a proper API level. It’s a strong signal that core platform work is up and running.

The API Level Path from Android 16 to API Level 37

Android releases are mapped to their sequential API levels that define the behavior and available features for your apps. Since Android 16 is API level 36, we intend to move Android 17 to be API level 37 in an upcoming preview build, and as a part of platform APIs getting each beta release, which should give developers more time to test apps before the platform behaviors are finalized at Platform Stability. In the meantime, 10000 is used as a placeholder in builds and system reports.

Why this matters: many application teams put gates on features and compatibility logic based off of API levels. During pre-release cycles, checks against 10000 might be useful for internal testing, but long-lived code should switch to checking against 37 once it’s out. Google has asked Android developers to consider focusing on the latest SDK version as early and as much as possible, letting behavior settle down.

Why Dessert Codenames Still Matter Inside Google and AOSP

Google ceased naming releases after desserts starting with Android 9 Pie, but the internal tradition didn’t die. Examples include Android 10 Quince Tart, Android 11 Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 Snow Cone, Android 13 Tiramisu, Android 14 Upside Down Cake, and Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream. Cinnamon Bun keeps it going for Android 17.

These names provide a difference inside of AOSP or partner documentation to differentiate branches, assets, and feature flags. You’ll see them in commit messages, build artifacts, and test plans — all useful breadcrumbs for OEMs, silicon vendors, and Android developers wanting to track the many changes that flow through the stack.

What This Means for Android 17 Development and Timing

The codename doesn’t actually tell us much about features — but it does suggest that the project has reached an advanced enough stage for public identifiers to start appearing in code. Typically, revelation of an internal name is accompanied by a slowdown in pace toward beta, when Google locks down app-facing APIs and begins aggressive testing for compatibility with big-name partners.

For end users, that is trivia. For OEMs and app developers this is a clock-start moment: get smoke tests running against canary builds, monitor AOSP Gerrit for changes to subsystem libraries, and start planning for targetSdk and behavior changes that we know are coming (probably as API level 37). With Google’s more predictable release rhythm, Platform Stability has emerged as a reliable milestone for giving the green light on large-scale compatibility work.

Expert Tips for Developers Preparing for Android 17

Treat 10000 as a “move the cheese” benchmark. Do not ship production logic keyed off of it and prefer feature detection or behavior toggles until API 37 is stable.

Spin up CI on the latest canary and run instrumentation tests against both current stable and Cinnamon Bun builds to catch regressions early (background execution, sensors, and storage permissions are common places we see things tuned between preview/stable).

Monitor changes via Android Developers release notes and AOSP commit history. You’ll find that code review tags or build identifiers containing Cinnamon Bun make decent filters for general platform-affecting changes.

Cinnamon Bun is Android 17’s now official in-the-park badge. To be certain, it’s not going to alter your day-to-day just yet, but it is the surest sign yet that this next cycle of Android development is progressing from rumor to reality — and you’d better believe I’ve got some updates on how we’re preparing for the march toward API level 37.