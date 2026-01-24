Chrome To End Support For macOS Monterey On Older Macs

If you’re still browsing on a pre-2018 Mac, take note: Google is preparing to retire Chrome support for macOS 12 Monterey, a move that will leave many older Intel-based iMacs, MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, and Mac mini systems without future Chrome security updates.

What Exactly Is Changing for Chrome on macOS Monterey

According to Google’s Chrome support documentation, Chrome 150 is slated to be the last release that runs on macOS 12. Starting with Chrome 151, the browser will require macOS 13 Ventura or later. The app will still launch on Monterey after that cutoff, but it will stop receiving new features and routine security fixes.

That’s not a minor detail. Chrome’s release notes routinely log fixes for high-severity bugs each cycle, and some vulnerabilities end up on the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list. Running an unpatched browser effectively expands your attack surface with every passing update you miss.

Which Macs Are Affected by Chrome Ending Monterey Support

The heart of the issue is Apple’s OS support matrix. macOS 13 Ventura dropped support for numerous older Intel Macs, including iMac models predating 2017, MacBook Air models before 2018, MacBook Pro models before 2017, Mac mini models before 2018, and several 12-inch MacBook configurations. If your hardware can’t move beyond Monterey, Chrome’s update train will effectively depart without you.

Owners of popular systems like the 2015 MacBook Pro or a 2014 iMac, for example, are locked to Monterey. Those devices will continue to run Chrome 150, but they won’t get the protections that come with newer builds. Apple’s own support pages outline which Mac models can install Ventura or later; if your machine isn’t on that list, you’re in the at-risk cohort.

Why Browser Makers Move On from Older macOS Versions

Cutting support for legacy OS versions isn’t just about performance; it’s about security architecture. Newer macOS releases add modern sandboxing hooks, hardened memory allocators, improved code-signing policies, and updated GPU and media frameworks. Chrome leans heavily on these OS-level capabilities. Maintaining a secure, high-performance browser on older platforms demands increasing engineering trade-offs, which is why vendors eventually raise the floor.

There’s also a broader market reality. Chrome handles the majority of desktop web traffic worldwide—roughly in the mid-60% range by StatCounter’s tracking—so aligning with contemporary OS baselines lets Google focus resources on the features and defenses most users will actually benefit from.

Your Options If You’re Stuck on Monterey

First, check whether your Mac can upgrade to Ventura or later. If it can, the safest path is to update. On compatible Macs, go to System Settings, open General, then Software Update to see if an upgrade is available.

If your hardware can’t move past Monterey, consider your browser lineup. Safari updates are tied closely to macOS versions, so staying on Monterey may also limit Safari’s pace of improvement. Mozilla Firefox remains a credible alternative today, but Mozilla’s own lifecycle notes show that support for legacy macOS releases winds down over time. Microsoft Edge, built on Chromium, typically tracks Chrome’s OS requirements, so it may not remain a long-term workaround either.

If you must remain on an unsupported setup, reduce exposure: enable automatic updates for any software that still receives patches, remove rarely used extensions, turn on site isolation and strict tracking protection where available, and use a standard user account instead of an admin account for daily browsing. These steps don’t replace timely browser updates, but they can modestly lower risk.

Impact on Homes and IT Teams as Chrome Moves On

For households, the decision may be as simple as weighing the cost of replacement hardware against the security risk of an aging browser. For organizations with fleets of Intel Macs, this is a refresh and compliance planning event. Chrome’s Extended Stable channel can lengthen feature cadence, but once the OS itself is out of scope, security coverage ends. Inventory your Monterey machines, assess app dependencies for Ventura or later, and budget for either upgrades or decommissioning.

The bottom line is straightforward: Chrome is moving on from macOS Monterey, and many pre-2018 Macs can’t follow. If your device supports a newer macOS, upgrade soon. If it doesn’t, start planning a transition—whether to newer hardware or a browser that still supports your OS—before the security gap widens.