Chrome Extension Warns Of Extension Takeovers

A small but savvy Chrome add-on is drawing attention for tackling a big problem in browser security: what happens when the extensions you trust are quietly sold to new owners. The tool, called Under New Management, monitors your installed extensions and alerts you if their ownership changes — a red flag that has preceded several high-profile privacy incidents.

A Simple Idea That Solves A Real Security Risk

Browser extensions are convenient, but they also require sweeping permissions to access web pages, files, or account data. Once granted, those permissions typically persist through updates and even changes in ownership. That’s where Under New Management steps in: it watches for publisher changes in your installed extensions and surfaces a timely warning so you can review, disable, or uninstall before damage is done.

The extension itself has a modest footprint. It is the work of a solo developer, counts roughly 9,000 users, and its source code is openly published on GitHub for scrutiny. It hasn’t seen frequent updates, which in this case is a plus: fewer moving parts reduce the chance of silent feature creep in the very tool meant to flag it elsewhere.

How Under New Management Works To Flag Ownership Changes

After installation, the extension periodically checks Chrome Web Store metadata for the extensions you already use. If the listed publisher or developer account ID changes — a reliable signal that the extension changed hands — it places a badge on its toolbar icon and provides details so you can investigate the new owner.

Crucially, it does not need or request invasive access to your browsing history or the contents of web pages; it focuses on extension management information and store listings. That narrow scope lowers its own risk profile while delivering the one alert most users never see from Chrome natively.

Why Ownership Changes Matter For Browser Extensions

History shows that takeovers can precede abuse. In 2021, The Great Suspender — once a beloved tab management tool — was removed from the Chrome Web Store after ownership changed and new code exhibited malicious behavior. In 2020, Nano Adblocker and Nano Defender were sold and subsequently pulled amid reports of data collection and ad injection. Years earlier, the popular Hover Zoom extension was implicated in the DataSpii revelation, where researchers uncovered a network of extensions quietly exfiltrating browsing data from millions of users.

Security researchers have long warned that a developer with a clean track record can sell an extension to a buyer who then pushes a “routine” update that harvests data or injects ads. Because users rarely re-evaluate permissions they already accepted, the grift often succeeds until security teams or vigilant users catch it. A warning about the change in stewardship gives you the chance to re-check reviews, permissions, and news coverage before trusting that next update.

What This Tool Doesn’t Do Or Intend To Replace

Under New Management is not an antivirus for extensions. It won’t audit code, block installation, or score permissions. It focuses on one high-signal event — an ownership change — and leaves the decision to you. It also won’t help with side-loaded extensions installed outside the Chrome Web Store, and it can’t catch malicious updates from the same publisher.

For a broader safety net, pair it with Chrome’s built-in Safety Check, enterprise-focused auditing tools like CRXcavator from Duo Security, and a healthy skepticism for extensions that request broad host access or sensitive permissions without a clear need.

Expert Context And Real-World Signals For Users

Independent research underscores the stakes. The DataSpii investigation led by security researcher Sam Jadali found that a set of browser extensions quietly collected and sold corporate and personal data from millions of users, including internal URLs and order receipts. Incidents like these accelerated platform changes such as Chrome’s move toward Manifest V3, which tightens rules on remote code and background processes, and updated Web Store policies that limit undisclosed data collection. Even so, marketplace due diligence is imperfect, and publisher changes remain a blind spot for many users.

Practical Steps To Reduce Extension Risk

Prune your list: Remove extensions you no longer use. Fewer add-ons mean a smaller attack surface.

Review permissions: Be wary of extensions that ask to “read and change data on all websites” without strong justification.

Check recent reviews: Sudden one-star waves or reports of ads and trackers after an update can indicate trouble.

Watch ownership and updates: Use Under New Management to flag takeovers, and be cautious of abrupt shifts in update cadence or privacy policies.

Segregate profiles: Keep work and personal browsing in separate Chrome profiles to contain potential fallout.

Bottom Line: A Low-Effort Way To Add Extension Safety

Under New Management is not flashy, but it delivers a high-value early warning for one of the most common extension attack paths. If you rely on Chrome extensions — and hundreds of millions do — adding this lightweight sentry is a low-effort way to stay a step ahead of bad takeovers without changing how you browse.