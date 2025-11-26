Chipolo POP Tracker Bundle Lowest Price Ever

You can snag a four-pack of Chipolo POP Bluetooth trackers for $71.20 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is an all-time low for this package and a solid buy that will resonate with anyone who frequently loses their keys, bags, or backpacks.

At that price, the cost per tag averages out to $17.80, besting most of the competition while bringing a well-executed feature set to real-world use.

Why This Deal Matters for iPhone and Android Users

Of course, Bluetooth trackers are only as practical as the networks behind them, and this is where the POP rises above.

It collaborates with both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device networks, which is a rarity among trackers that usually lock you into one ecosystem. If you are in a mixed iPhone/Android household, or if you switch devices, you will not be stranded.

There’s also a practical travel factor. SITA’s Baggage IT Insights has long reported rates of mishandled checked bags of about 5-8 per thousand passengers globally, a reminder that an inexpensive tracker can quickly pay for itself when your luggage tends to go its own way. A loud ring and accurate distance estimates can mean the difference between a returned-at-the-gate bag and one lost for a day at the service counter.

What’s in the Box: Features and Hardware Highlights

The POP is not just a no-frills tag. It’s loud — it’s rated for up to 120 decibels — so you can hear it in a noisy apartment or bustling terminal. Range can be up to 90 meters in perfect conditions—thanks to an upgraded Bluetooth stack that allows for improved distance estimation based on the hardware capabilities of devices and platform support. Keyring hole included; you do not need to purchase extra fittings for attaching it to your keys or zipper pulls.

Hardware durability is a standout. An IP55 rating helps the POP shrug off dust and splashes, which matters when you’re clipping it to outdoor gear or tossing it inside a gym bag. Power is provided by a user-replaceable CR2032 battery, which is good for about a year of everyday use and requires no cables, downtime, or proprietary battery packs.

Chipolo’s smartphone app adds a layer of polish on top of the Find My and Find My Device integrations. In addition to standard location tracking, you’re also getting out-of-range alerts, the ability to customize your ringtone, ring functionality for your phone itself, easy flashlight cues to help you find things in dark areas, and even a remote camera shutter. Firmware updates are delivered via the app, which means features and fixes continue to land over time.

How It Stacks Up to Competitors Across Ecosystems

Apple’s AirTag is still the frontrunner for ultra-precise UWB-powered finding on iPhones, but it locks you into an ecosystem and requires accessories for keyrings. Tile’s lineup is cross-platform and loud, but it lacks native tie-ins to Apple’s and Google’s massive crowdsourced networks. Samsung’s newest tags are at their best in the Samsung ecosystem. The differentiator here is the cross-network compatibility of the POP — particularly useful for families or teams that have a mix of phones.

Price matters, too. One other thing to note: A four-pack for $71.20 is 20% off list and lowers the per-tag price below what a lot of mainstream trackers charge for a single. For the vast majority of people, this combination of loud alerts, durable build quality, and ability to connect to dual networks at this price makes for an easy value pick in the POP.

Privacy and Safety Considerations Across Platforms

Trackers have come under fire for misuse, and safety across platforms is non-negotiable. Apple and Google announced an industry standard for blocking unwanted trackers, and the POP benefits from those defenses. If a tag is out and about with someone who does not own it, both iOS and Android smartphones can send the person an alert. That, along with network-level anonymity and changing identifiers, keeps the POP closely in line with best practices for ethical tracking.

Color options and single-tag savings now available

Several colors available as a bundle are also marked down to $71.20, so you can code your gear’s safe return home by color or just go bright for easy spotting on carousel or conveyor belts. For those who only require one, single POP tags are 20% off as well, letting the budget-minded try before they (hopefully) buy.

Bottom Line: A Strong Value for Cross-Platform Users

With a four-pack of Chipolo POP dropping to all-time low pricing, you’re getting an unusual blend: dual-network compatibility, a loud 120 dB ring, a robust IP55 build, a replaceable battery, and thoughtful app extras—for a price point that undercuts much of the competition. If you have been wanting to tag your keys, your luggage, or whatever it may be, now is the time to lock it up.