China BCI Startup Gestala Raises $21M 2 Months After Launch

Gestala, a China-based brain–computer interface startup building non-invasive ultrasound systems, has raised $21 million just weeks after its debut, a brisk pace that underscores investor conviction in surgery-free neurotechnology. The oversubscribed round reflects a shift in BCI bets toward modalities that can reach deep brain circuits without implants.

The financing was co-led by Guosheng Capital and Dalton Venture, with participation from Tsing Song Capital, Gobi Ventures, Fourier Intelligence, Liepin and Seas Capital. Investor interest topped $58 million, according to founder Phoenix Peng, who also leads implantable BCI venture NeuroXess. Gestala plans to expand its team from 15 to roughly 35 by year-end, stand up a manufacturing facility in China and complete its first-generation prototype within months.

Betting on Ultrasound Over Implants for Non-Invasive BCI

Gestala’s thesis is straightforward: low-intensity, focused ultrasound can non-invasively sense and modulate neural activity across wider swaths of the brain than surface electrodes, while avoiding the risks and costs of cranial surgery. Phased-array transducers can steer acoustic energy through the skull to target deep structures, enabling precise stimulation or suppression of neural circuits.

Ultrasound neuromodulation is gaining traction in academia. Studies reported in journals such as Nature Neuroscience and Neuron have shown that properly tuned acoustic pulses can alter activity in cortical and subcortical regions in animals, with early human research suggesting potential in pain, mood and motor pathways. The Focused Ultrasound Foundation tracks more than 170 neurological indications under investigation with various ultrasound approaches, highlighting growing clinical interest.

To be sure, the physics are non-trivial. Skull attenuation and individual anatomy can distort beams, and strict acoustic safety limits must be observed to avoid heating and cavitation. But improvements in modeling, skull-specific calibration and real-time monitoring are steadily improving targeting accuracy, making ultrasound an increasingly credible alternative to implants for certain use cases.

Funding and Go-To-Market Strategy and Near-Term Goals

Peng describes the round as the largest early-stage raise to date in China’s BCI sector, positioning Gestala to sprint from concept to manufacturable hardware. The company’s near-term priority is a clinician-ready prototype that can be deployed in hospital studies, a move designed to compress the feedback loop between R&D and real-world outcomes.

The timing aligns with a broader rebalancing in BCI investment. While U.S. players like Neuralink, Synchron and Precision Neuroscience push implanted or minimally invasive pathways, a cluster of startups, including OpenAI-backed Merge Labs, are exploring ultrasound as the next non-invasive frontier. Gestala aims to differentiate on speed and scale by leveraging China’s dense component supply chains and domestic manufacturing, historically advantageous in wearables, imaging and robotics.

Clinical Targets and Data Strategy for Ultrasound BCI

Gestala’s lead program focuses on chronic pain, a pervasive condition that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates affects about 21% of adults in the United States. Non-invasive ultrasound could offer a drug-free adjunct or alternative by modulating pain networks without implanted leads or ablation. The startup is also exploring applications in depression, PTSD, autism and OCD, as well as stroke rehabilitation; longer-term, it sees potential in Alzheimer’s disease, essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease.

Alongside device development, the company is building an “Ultrasound Brain Bank,” a large multimodal dataset intended to train AI models that decode brain states and personalize stimulation. Global initiatives like the NIH BRAIN Initiative and the China Brain Project have emphasized the importance of standardized, shareable neurodata; Gestala’s approach mirrors that momentum while raising important questions around consent, privacy and dataset bias that regulators and ethicists will scrutinize.

China’s Scale as a Strategic Lever for Clinical Studies

Gestala argues it can run clinical studies at roughly 20% to 33% of the cost of comparable trials in the U.S. or Europe by partnering with major hospitals and tapping centralized procurement and manufacturing. Lower costs can translate into more iterations per dollar—critical in a field where parameter tuning, patient stratification and endpoint selection often demand multiple pilot studies before pivotal trials.

Despite rising geopolitical friction, Peng contends cross-border collaboration remains essential: China offers scale in clinical operations and supply chains, while the U.S. contributes leading labs and algorithmic expertise. If Gestala can align multicenter studies and data standards with international partners, it could accelerate external validation and eventual market entry outside China.

Competitive and Regulatory Landscape for Ultrasound BCI

Gestala enters a competitive field spanning implanted electrodes to stent-mounted leads and non-invasive modalities. Its non-surgical stance contrasts with implant-first strategies from Neuralink and Synchron, and with surface approaches from Precision Neuroscience. The ultrasound cohort is smaller but growing, with Merge Labs among the most visible in the U.S.

Regulatory pathways will hinge on demonstrating repeatable targeting, clinically meaningful effect sizes and adherence to acoustic exposure limits. Agencies such as the FDA and China’s NMPA are likely to scrutinize thermal and mechanical indices, long-term safety and data integrity from AI-driven control loops. Success will depend on linking robust biophysics with clear clinical endpoints—pain reduction, mood scores or motor function gains—collected across diverse populations.

If Gestala delivers a reliable prototype and early clinical signals on the timeline it outlines, it could set the pace for ultrasound BCIs in Asia and pressure global rivals to move faster. The $21 million raise—only two months in—suggests investors believe that non-invasive neurotech may reach real patients sooner than many expected.