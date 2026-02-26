ChatGPT Tests Naughty Chats For Verified Adults

Code references in a recent ChatGPT app build point to a new setting called “Naughty chats,” a toggle that would allow “spicier” adult-themed language for users who verify they are 18 or older. It’s a small switch with outsized implications: the first official signal that a mainstream AI assistant may wade directly into erotic territory for consenting adults.

App Clues Point To An Adults-Only Toggle

Strings spotted in ChatGPT v1.2026.055 describe a setting that loosens some of the model’s language and behavioral guardrails when users explicitly ask for adult content. The text also makes clear access would be restricted to 18+ accounts, reinforcing that this is not a default behavior and that the assistant will not initiate sexual content on its own.

The framing aligns with earlier public comments from OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, who in 2025 floated the idea of allowing erotica for verified adults under a principle of “treat adults like adults.” In other words, it’s a consent-based, opt-in mode rather than a blanket policy change.

Age Checks Likely To Blend AI And ID Verification

The app strings suggest OpenAI could lean on its age prediction system to gate the feature. That tool infers a user’s age from behavioral and contextual signals and, if uncertain, reportedly defaults to classifying the user as under 18. To overturn that default, users may be asked to complete a selfie-based identity check via Persona, a third-party verification provider widely used in fintech and gig platforms.

Biometric checks will raise familiar privacy and fairness questions. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has shown that face-based estimation and matching systems can exhibit error variation across age, gender, and skin tone. Regulators such as the Federal Trade Commission and the UK Information Commissioner’s Office have also flagged risks around expansive biometric data collection, purpose creep, and retention. If OpenAI rolls this out, expect detailed disclosures on how images are processed, stored, and deleted—and robust appeal paths for false negatives.

A Calculated Shift Toward Adult Use Cases

There’s a strategic read here. AI companions and role-play bots that permit sexual content have grown quickly, with some startups monetizing heavily through subscriptions and paywalled “NSFW” modes. Mainstream assistants, by contrast, have held a hard line against erotica, ceding that demand to niche apps. A gated “Naughty chats” setting would be OpenAI’s attempt to reclaim adult use cases without opening the floodgates to general audiences.

It could also be a differentiation bet. While most big-tech models maintain strict prohibitions on sexual content, the competitive landscape is shifting as open-source models proliferate and users seek fewer guardrails in private contexts. A verified-adult path offers a middle ground: adult content by request, under identity checks, with clear lines for what remains banned.

Regulatory Friction And Platform Policies

Age-gated erotica doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Child-safety laws such as COPPA in the United States place strict obligations around minors, while the European Union’s Digital Services Act compels very large platforms to assess and mitigate risks to young users. App store rules also prohibit pornography yet allow mature content with stringent controls. Any rollout will likely be staged, region-aware, and tuned to satisfy these overlapping regimes.

The line-drawing will matter. Even for verified adults, content involving minors, nonconsensual scenarios, exploitation, or illegal acts will remain prohibited. Clear taxonomy, on-request triggers, and strong reporting tools will be essential to keep the feature within policy while reducing misuse.

What Changes For Users Right Now And What To Expect

Nothing immediately—this is code-level evidence, not a live feature. If and when the toggle appears, expect an opt-in flow, an 18+ gate enforced by AI-driven checks and selfie verification where needed, and granular controls to turn the mode off. Transparency reports detailing enforcement outcomes and appeals would go a long way toward building trust.

For many, the utility may lie less in explicit content and more in frank, adult conversations about relationships, intimacy, and sexual health—areas where overly prudish filters have limited usefulness. The risk, critics will argue, is a slow “pornification” of a general-purpose tool, reshaping incentives and pushing assistants toward parasocial intimacy to drive engagement.

The Bigger Question For AI Companions Ahead

The prospective “Naughty chats” toggle is a litmus test for where mainstream AI goes next. Does the future look like a productivity aide that occasionally permits adult talk under strict consent and verification, or a companion economy where intimacy becomes a core growth loop? OpenAI’s implementation details—not just the existence of a switch—will answer that. For now, the code suggests a cautious first step into a space that is both commercially attractive and fraught with societal and regulatory stakes.