ChatGPT And Automation E-Degree Down To $25

A surprisingly affordable AI certification just arrived: this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree is currently on sale for $24.97, a price that includes more than 25 hours of hands-on training spread over 12 courses. Geared for working professionals and aspiring career changers, the program focuses on practical application — automation, workflow design, data visualization and communication — so you can cut through the hype to ship some real results.

What You Get in the $25 ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree

The emphasis of the curriculum is on doing, not just watching. Students are tasked with creating prompt libraries, designing automated workflows and testing AI tools in projects that replicate on-the-job assignments. It starts with ChatGPT basics along with over 20 supporting tools for text, image and task automation. Anticipate exercises that include creating campaign copy, turning research into summaries, visualizing data and wiring the outputs of A.I. into apps that you use already.

Every course is meant to support a skill, from creating well-structured prompts and system messages to orchestrating multi-step automations that cut down on manual work. The focus on experimentation — iterating through prompts, validating output and setting guardrails — is designed to train students how to use AI responsibly in real-world constraints like deadlines and data quality.

Why AI Skills Matter Now for Careers and Productivity

The timing corresponds with a wider change in the job market. According to the World Economic Forum’s latest Future of Jobs report, 44 percent of workers’ core skills will be disrupted by 2027 as AI expands — and a majority of companies expect to implement it in that timeframe. The Institute for Business Value at IBM reached a similar conclusion: Some 40% of the world’s employees will require reskilling in the next three years as artificial intelligence continues to take hold.

At the productivity level, real-world results are materializing. GitHub said in research on its AI coding assistant that developers performed tasks 55 percent more quickly in controlled experiments. Pilot users in some of Microsoft’s internal Copilot studies completed certain tasks 29% faster, and 70% said they boosted productivity. Separately, McKinsey forecasts that generative AI could contribute an extra $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion a year to the global economy. For individuals, the message is simple: Job-specific AI skills turn into time saved and more leverage on mundane work.

Who This Practical ChatGPT and Automation Program Is For

Operations/marketing/HR/customer support/sales professionals who need to automate repetitive tasks such as reporting, email drafting and data cleanup.

Designers and creators who want to speed up the process of creating, testing, preparing and offering asset variations, minimizing work creating designs for clients.

Developers and data-curious learners who want to dabble in prompt engineering, API-aware practices, and data visualization without having to commit to a computer science track.

You don’t need a lot of fancy code. The course relies on no-code and low-code tools yet still imparts concepts that transfer — such as how to structure instructions, chain steps and confirm outputs before they go live.

How It’s Different from Video-Only Courses and Tutorials

Lots of AI primers get no further than definitions. This e-degree gets to the execution: creating automations that transfer data from app to app, constructing dashboards out of a mess of spreadsheets and setting up AI-assisted workflows you can measure. Auto-tagging of incoming emails, first-pass proposals pulled from briefs, summaries for interviews and interview transcripts and weekly performance snapshots (the results are sent to Slack or a CRM).

That project-based approach is like the way teams roll out AI in practice: Start with a discernible task, add prompts and checks, and weave outputs where work’s already being done. The payback you get is immediate — recovering hours back each week and reducing context switches on the part of your users — rather than an abstract understanding of what today’s model names are.

What to Watch For as You Learn and Build Real Projects

A reusable prompt playbook: Make tone, format, and constraints uniform to get more output consistency.

Include validation steps: include fact, date, and calculation checks before publication of results by automations.

Track impact: quantitatively measure time saved and error rates to focus efforts on the highest-value automations.

Mind data governance: don’t paste sensitive information into public tools; check your company’s AI policy if you’re using these skills at work.

Price and Availability for This Limited-Time E-Degree Deal

Eduonix’s ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree is available for $24.97, a dramatic price cut from its normal retail charge of $790.

The collection features 12 courses and more than 25 hours of content ranging from ChatGPT to 20+ AI tools, complete with project-based lessons designed to take you through real-world workflows. If you’ve been sitting on the fence with getting some hands-on experience (closer to AWS and GCP than SageMaker), this is a pragmatic way in with a laser focus on actually getting things done.