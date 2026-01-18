CES Showcases 8 Weird Gadgets With Real Utility

Every year, CES turns Las Vegas into a proving ground for strange ideas that just might reshape consumer tech. This year’s show leaned into that tension, pairing delightfully odd designs with surprisingly practical use cases. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, says the event routinely draws well over 100,000 attendees and thousands of exhibitors, and that scale lets even eccentric products find their audience. Here are eight of the weirdest gadgets I can’t stop thinking about—and why some might actually earn a spot in your life.

AI hair clippers map your head for safer, even cuts

Proof that AI is getting buzzed into everything, a set of computer vision clippers used depth sensors to map a scalp and guide the blade in real time. The promise is fewer uneven fades and safer touch-ups between barbershop visits. Smart guards adjusted by millimeters based on angle and hair density, and a companion app tracked the cut like a GPS route. The upside is consistency; the risk is overconfidence. A dead battery mid-fade is no one’s friend, and any face or voice data should stay on-device. If manufacturers commit to privacy-by-design, these could become the electric toothbrush of grooming.

Bone Conduction Lollipop Plays Your Playlist

It looks like candy, but it’s an audio device: a flavored stick that vibrates along your teeth to beam music through your jawbone. Bone conduction is old science—Beethoven famously experimented with it—but wrapping it in confectionery is peak CES. The sound quality won’t convert audiophiles, yet the sensation is uncanny and fun. Hygiene matters; manufacturers pitched disposable tips and food-safe coatings. Think experiential marketing, museum exhibits, or theme parks rather than daily drivers. In a world where Deloitte notes audio listening hours continue to expand, expect more whimsical form factors vying for your ears—literally.

Laundry-Folding Robot That Tries Not To Scare You

Humanoid helpers walked the floor again, but the most convincing demo was narrower: a biped with soft grippers sorting and folding towels. Limiting the task makes sense. The International Federation of Robotics has tracked steady gains in service robots for specific chores, not general intelligence. This machine worked patiently, with force feedback to avoid crushing fabrics and a “teach mode” to learn new folds. It’s still slow and pricey, but reliability beats wow-factor in homes. Expect early adoption in hotels and laundries before a consumer version trickles down.

Digital Nail Polish Prints Art In Seconds

Beauty tech keeps getting bolder. A compact nail system printed intricate designs directly onto natural nails, cured under a safe light, and sealed with a top coat. Starter kits were pitched under $100, with per-manicure costs comparable to a salon’s simple polish. The draw is customization—seasonal art packs, creator marketplaces, and color-matching to your outfit—without a steady hand. The catch is durability; heavy typists may need frequent touch-ups. Still, as Euromonitor has noted, at-home beauty devices are one of the fastest-growing segments, and this feels poised to join hair dryers and straighteners as a staple.

Holographic AI Companion In A Curved Display

A tabletop “3D soulmate” projected a lifelike avatar inside a curved OLED, chatting with generative AI and ambient sensors. It’s an arresting blend of telepresence and personality. The use cases span wellness check-ins, calendar briefings, and language practice. But the social implications are serious. Human-computer interaction researchers have long warned about over-anthropomorphizing machines, and any always-on mic or camera heightens privacy risk. The more responsible demos supported local processing, clear data controls, and scheduled “quiet hours.” If that discipline sticks, this category could evolve beyond novelty into a new interface for the home.

Smart toilet screens your morning for health insights

Health tech got candid. A connected toilet insert analyzed biomarkers from routine bathroom visits, flagging hydration trends and diet feedback in an app. Companies in this space, including those that have piloted products in Europe, walk a regulatory tightrope; in the United States, features that cross into diagnostics may require FDA clearance. The appeal is obvious—passive health data with zero extra effort. The priority now should be accuracy, data minimization, and clinician-friendly reports. If handled responsibly, it’s the rare bathroom gadget that could genuinely improve outcomes.

Autonomous stroller that pushes itself and parks safely

Imagine a stroller that brakes, follows, and nudges uphill on its own. Using cameras and lidar, the latest model kept pace beside a parent rather than in front, a smarter safety choice. It also parked itself when you let go. The convenience for hills and groceries is real, but scrutiny is essential. Consumer safety advocates have urged rigorous third-party testing, redundant braking, and clear disclaimers that this is an assist, not a chauffeur. If the industry treats autonomy as a helper layer—not a replacement for hands-on parenting—trust will follow.

Anti-Snore Pillow That Repositions Your Head

A deceptively simple pillow embedded pressure sensors and air bladders to detect snoring and gently tilt the sleeper’s head. It’s a clever pivot from wrist-worn sleep trackers toward interventions that act without waking you. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine estimates millions live with undiagnosed sleep apnea, so anything that encourages evaluation is welcome. These pillows won’t replace CPAP or medical care, but for positional snorers, they can reduce midnight elbow nudges and morning grogginess. Battery life through the night and silent pumps are the must-haves.

What ties these curiosities together is not shock value but focus. The winners narrowed their scope, embraced ambient AI, and respected real constraints like safety, hygiene, and privacy. CES will always deliver spectacle. The useful kind is when the spectacle solves a mundane problem so neatly you stop laughing—and start reaching for your wallet.