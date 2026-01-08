CES countertop ice maker provides fresh ice fast

Want ice quickly without the hassle of a large machine or a freezer that takes up precious space? A new countertop model at CES, the Euhomy Ice Leopard X1, burst onto the scene by churning out its first batch of ice in five minutes flat, earning it a spot as the fastest portable ice maker on the show floor.

The company’s pitch is this: speed, portability, and a low price point that undercuts most kitchen gadgets in its weight class. Though many compact models claim “first ice” in anywhere from 6 to 10 minutes, according to product listings as well as roundups from Consumer Reports and Wirecutter that we consulted, those extra minutes can lead to you serving weak drinks instead of a nicely chilled round for guests.

How fast ice production works in the real world

The X1, Euhomy says, turns out nine bullet-style cubes per cycle — about a cup of ice — in five minutes or so. That’s for the first pour; topping off its included bucket from empty takes longer, closer to an hour depending on room and water temperature. In other words, it’s a sprint to your first batch and more of a slow jog to enough for the entire party, which actually puts it in the same company as most countertop machines.

The bucket lifts out and comes with a fitted lid that, according to the company, holds ice icy cold for up to four hours — useful for patios or when you’re moving around the house. As with all rapid-freeze devices, your mileage may vary depending on variables like starting water temperature, ambient heat, and how fast you can scoop. The machine will be ready to serve in a few minutes — but it takes time for the water to be cooled, so always fill with cold, filtered water and let it stand.

Small form factor compact design and everyday usability

Physically, the X1 resembles a coffee maker more than it does a bar machine. It’s slim, light enough to carry back and forth between counter and cupboard, and made for small kitchens, dorms, RVs, or a tailgate. The removable bucket is dishwasher safe, adding to the ease of maintenance that’s often overlooked and causes scale or off-flavors in less expensive models.

Style-wise, the metal base is available in a variety of finishes while the bucket is available in many color options. It’s a small detail, but it makes even the most utilitarian of appliances blend better with modern countertop aesthetics. The headliner, though, is that aggressive price of around $150 — significantly under many popular compact ice makers, and a galaxy away from the premium set.

Speed claims in context and what to expect at home

Most manufacturers include daily output (which can range from about 26–40 pounds for countertop models) and time-until-first-ice in their descriptions.

Five minutes is fast for nine of your bullets, but remember that batch size matters. A cup of ice is enough to lower the temperature of two cocktails, or a couple of iced coffees; for party use expect fleet cycles running indefinitely and building reserve. The company prediction of about an hour to fill up the bucket tracks with field reality and is a better amount to plan on for hosts.

Also good to know: Portable residential ice makers are not covered under ENERGY STAR certifications. If your focus is efficient operation, consider practical indicators such as insulation and an auto shutoff when the bucket fills up — along with easy-to-clean parts that help it maintain its performance over time.

Bullet ice vs nugget ice: speed, texture and trade-offs

The X1 makes bullet ice — smooth, thimble-shaped pieces with a small hollow center. They freeze fast, are narrow enough to slide into most water bottles, and melt at a nice speed for cocktails or all-day hydration. Nugget ice is the cookie-cutter for chewable, “Sonic-style” pellets, though it’s often slower and more intricate to produce.

Exhibit A: Govee’s GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro, which was also showcased at CES and targets fans of the pellet with a first batch in about six minutes and more connected, high-end design.

It’s a bigger machine and has a price — about $500 new, more than three times what the X1 costs. That spread highlights the choice: fast, easy, and simple for bullet ice or texture and brains (for features like Wi-Fi) for nugget ice.

Price plays and who it’s for: buyers and use cases

Priced at about $150, the Ice Leopard X1 fits right into the sweet spot of new buyers and space-strapped households who want instant gratification without a bar-grade footprint. It’s a solid choice for beer fridges that don’t have built-in ice makers, for game-day coolers, or as an overflow when the built-in dispenser is at full send.

If you’re always entertaining a crowd, the smart play is to pre-chill some water, fire up the X1 ahead of time, and reserve finished ice in an insulated container to bank production. For smaller households, the five-minute sprint to that first cup is the headline advantage you’ll feel every single day.

Bottom line: a fast, portable and affordable ice maker

Euhomy’s Ice Leopard X1 isn’t just another countertop cube maker but a well-priced, fast-start appliance that trims the lag time between “turn it on” and “drop in ice.” The purported five-minute boast for a first batch holds water, the removable, lidded bucket brings some real-world convenience, and this is one of those packages that lands on the sweet spot between speed, portability, and cost. If bullet ice is your thing and you have the room for it, this’ll be the CES debut to look for.