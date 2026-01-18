CES 2026 Unveils Weirdest And Wildest Gadgets

CES has always mixed moonshots with market-ready tech, but this year’s show took delight in the delightfully odd. From EEG headsets that sharpen your gameplay to a lollipop that doubles as an audio device, the show floor delivered gadgets that made crowds stop, grin, and ask for a second demo.

Below are nine standouts that captured the weird, the wild, and the genuinely promising. Taken together, they hint at where consumer tech is headed next—toward interfaces you feel, screens that reshape on demand, and devices that insist on presence rather than living quietly in the background.

EEG Headsets Make Game Focus Visible with Neurofeedback

Neurable’s latest EEG-powered gaming headset, built around its PRIME neurotraining, turned heads because it delivered measurable results on the spot. Short guided sessions visualize focus and cognitive load in real time, then nudge your brain toward a calmer, faster-response state before a match. It’s not magic—neurofeedback research cited by the American Psychological Association notes benefits can vary by user—but the effect felt immediate enough to earn repeat lines around the booth.

Rollable Laptop Screens Get Hands-On Demos at CES 2026

Lenovo showed a rollable laptop concept that physically grows its display area with the press of a key, shifting from a standard clamshell to a taller canvas for code, timelines, and spreadsheets. Reps described it as “adaptive screen real estate,” but the real story was how refined the mechanics looked. No lag, no drama—just a silent expansion that felt ready for daily work, not just a show floor flex.

Dual-Fold Tablets Hint At Shape-Shifting PCs

In a companion concept, Lenovo demoed a dual-fold tablet that morphs between book mode and a flat, large-format slate. The hinge tolerances and crease control were strikingly polished for a prototype. If PCs are going to compete with tablets and ultraportables in 2026 and beyond, this kind of hardware fluidity is the bet—turn one device into three without swapping ecosystems.

Samsung TriFold Pushes Foldables Further

Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold stole glances as it unfurled into a genuine tablet-sized display, then refolded into something pocketable. It’s audacious, not practical—especially with a rumored price around $2,500—and Samsung framed it as a technology showcase rather than a mass-market buy. Still, for a category that research firms like Counterpoint say is moving steadily upmarket, the TriFold signals where premium foldables want to go next.

Lego Smart Play Makes Bricks React Without Screens

Lego’s Smart Play system brings sensors, lights, and audio to classic bricks without pulling kids onto a screen. In demos, cars roared when pushed, ducks squawked when flipped, and trophy builds detected who crossed the finish line first. The company’s CMO, Julia Goldin, framed it as the most significant evolution to the brick since the minifigure. Watching kids compete—and the set “know” the winner—made the pitch feel earned.

A Lollipop That Plays Music via Bone Conduction

Lollipop Star is exactly what it sounds like: a candy that sings through bone conduction. Electronics hidden in the stick vibrate through your jaw to your inner ear; the result is a surprisingly crisp, private soundtrack while you… snack. At $8.99, it’s not replacing your earbuds, but the company’s artist tie-ins—each flavor mapped to a track—made this the rare novelty that actually delighted engineers as much as kids.

An AI Companion That Stares Back with Eye Tracking

Lepro’s Ami puts an animated face to AI companionship with a curved OLED cylinder, eye-tracking cameras, and depth sensors that anchor its avatar in your room. Unlike chatbots tucked into apps, Ami claims physical space on your desk and your attention, pitching itself as a “soulmate” for remote workers. Skepticism is warranted, but booth traffic told its own story: people lingered, talked, and waved back.

A Solar Robot That Hauls Its Own Power and Panels

Jackery marked its 10th anniversary with Solar Mars Bot, an autonomous power station on wheels that trundles into the sun when it needs a charge. Retractable panels deploy like a sci-fi beetle spreading its wings; when finished, the bot collapses into a tidy rolling pack and follows its owner around. For off-grid creators and campers, it’s a portable-energy twist that feels both absurd and oddly useful.

Transparent OLED Tables Blur TV And Furniture

Transparent OLED panels—pioneered by display makers like LG Display—matured into furniture-scale concepts this year. Coffee tables that become information displays and living room dividers that double as TVs turned heads precisely because they disappear when off. It’s pure CES theater, but it points to a future where screens aren’t objects to hide; they’re materials designers compose with.

The Consumer Technology Association has long argued that CES is where categories get invented in public. This year’s oddities underscored that point: some of these devices will ship, others will never see retail, but the ideas—devices you feel, furniture that computes, assistants that look back—are already out in the wild.