CES 2026 Unveils Radical Wellness Technology

Wellness was big at CES 2026, with health-focused gadgets skewing less as novelties this year and more toward true value. From AI-guided perimenopause trackers to exoskeleton sneakers and light therapy you can clip on a laptop, the throughline was obvious: everyday wellness tech is getting smarter, more personal and closer to clinical-grade intervention.

AI Wearables Shift From Coaching to Care

One of the most buzzed-about wearables was Peri, a small sensor that you strap to your torso and follow along as it maps perimenopause symptoms, turning them into personalized recommendations. The North American Menopause Society reports that as many as 75% of women have vasomotor symptoms including hot flashes, but care is often disjointed. Peri’s pitch is intelligent triage: daily trend tracking, sleep and stress signals, decision support that inquires whether they’re ready to make lifestyle changes versus hormone therapy options. It’s up for preorder at $449.

Another category-bender was Petal, a bra-insert “health tracker” that uses bioelectrical impedance analysis to capture respiration, heart rate, HRV and body composition from the heart level down. The company claims its models learn to identify breast anomalies earlier by training on breast imaging datasets, though as always there’s the disclaimer that it is not a diagnostic tool. It’s priced for sale at $199 ($149 if you preorder) and, as with other BIA devices, is not recommended for use during pregnancy and among those with implanted medical devices.

Safer Steps and Stronger Seniors With Assistive Tech

A practical shift in mobility assistance. Dephy’s Sidekick sneakers are embedded with removable robotic “calf muscles” that both monitor and augment how you walk, providing additional torque during push-off to help you walk more easily. In academic labs like Stanford’s Biomechatronics Group, prototypes of lower-leg exoskeletons have cut the metabolic cost of walking by double digits in controlled studies — suggesting real-world benefits for commuters, soldiers or anyone with a mobility disorder. The Sidekick ships for $4,500.

Falls continue to be a public health epidemic; in the US, the CDC estimates about 300,000 older adults are hospitalized for hip fractures each year.

The Smart Hip Guardian seeks to intervene with a sensor-filled belt that recognizes when the news is bad and then can inflate airbags around your hips just one-third of a second before an impact. The idea has been in development for over a decade. The most recent iteration is all about comfort and quick-draw use. The price is $799.90 for a two-pack.

Emotional and Cognitive Wellbeing Devices and Aids

Tombot’s Jennie, a robotic companion dog for seniors with dementia, had a steady audience. With solution-focused movements and haptic feedback, Jennie addresses loneliness and agitation — two problems associated by the National Academies and the US Surgeon General with increased risk of cognitive decline and premature death. They’re not a panacea, of course, but early studies show they can help reduce stress and increase engagement in memory care environments. Jennie is slated at around $1,500.

On the stress-reduction front, Sensate offers noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation through mild low-frequency vibrations placed on the chest. The vagus nerve is the literal rest-and-digest system of the body, and clinical vagal nerve stimulation is now FDA-cleared for some purposes, but consumer devices are in the wellness category. Sensate pairs with soundscapes in an app and costs from $369, promising to reduce physiological arousal and increase perceived calm.

Sleep and Light, As Medicine, Move Into Daily Life

Sleep tech had a second act. Other gizmos focus directly on the mind with smart audio: Earable Neuroscience’s Frenz Brainband reads brainwaves and employs adaptive sound to push you into slumber; a fresh Tonino Lamborghini co-designed SuperBrain Edition introduces Focus mode for daytime attention training, thanks to real-time neurofeedback. With an estimated 10% of adults suffering from chronic insomnia, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, interest is high. Frenz is available for $680; the premium version should be coming in at $1,999.

Daylight deficiency is tilting into a modern hazard, especially for desk workers. A webcam-sized, near-infrared device is intended to deliver photobiomodulation downstream of the cellular energy entity within its mitochondrial dwelling. Studies from institutions such as Massachusetts General Hospital have tested NIR on its ability to support and recover your circadian rhythm; however, dose-response, wavelengths used, and safety standards all count. The unit aims for a desired set “daily dose” and is anticipated to be about $249.

Skin and Allergens Tailored to the Individual

L’Oréal gave a preview of an ultrathin LED mask that hugs the face the way a sheet mask does, beaming targeted red and near-infrared light directed at collagen support and tone. The dermatology literature has linked certain light wavelengths to reductions in fine lines and texture when used regularly; the American Academy of Dermatology mentions that the benefits depend on device quality and consistency. Pricing is not final, but the company says it expects a consumer launch next year.

Time is of the essence to people with food allergies. The Allergen Alert device uses a small sample inserted in a disposable pouch and messages results on an onboard screen and app within about two minutes. The F.D.A. recognizes nine major allergens, with sesame added in 2023, and advocates have long called for more transparent detection tools. Initial purchase price for the handheld reader will be around $200, and subscriptions for test pouches will likely begin at roughly $25 per month. With an estimated 32 million people in the United States living with food allergies, according to Food Allergy Research & Education, demand might be clear — users should still confirm with food preparers and, in some instances, carry emergency medication.

What CES 2026 Says About Health and Wellness Trends

The top wellness tech announced at CES 2026 has three things in common: continuous sensing, individualized feedback and a clear road to everyday use. Find companies that post validation data, are transparent with their privacy practices and have integrated with platforms like Apple Health or Google Health Connect. Regulation is getting stricter — just look at the F.D.A.’s guidance on A.I.-enabled devices — so any products that welcome evidence and transparency will stand out. For consumers, the future of feeling good is fast approaching, and it comes in the form of what you wear on your feet, under your bra and atop your monitor.