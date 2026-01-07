CES 2026 Shows Off the Most Awesome TVs, Laptops, and Crazy Gadgets

From wall-hugging OLEDs to repairable ultrabooks and the sort of delightful oddities that can only be found where showgirls commingle with tech geeks, this year’s show floor is a snapshot of next steps for consumer tech. The headliners: TVs that adjust to the first Dolby standard that doesn’t include a number and arrive with exotic LED architectures, laptops built for the long haul and creator power, and a wave of quirky AI-infused gadgets destined to solve actual problems — or at least make us grin.

TVs and displays are key: brighter, smarter, more precise advances

Dolby Vision 2 got an early shout-out, with Dolby confirming that Peacock’s live sports — such as NBA and MLB games — are among the first scheduled for the advanced format. The payoff should be brighter specular highlights, more accurate color volume and dynamic uplift to the audio without requiring anything to be remastered, assuming your next television supports the new standard. For streamers, the system is low-friction quality that you can feel.

The big-screen arms race is now about light control and pixel precision. Samsung, LG and Sony all are promoting “Micro RGB” configurations for precise LED placement that enable finer luminance control and provide better uniformity. Pricing wasn’t the point, but the direction was: trickle-down tech from flagship showpieces to mainstream sizes. According to analysts at Omdia, perceived dynamic range — more than resolution — is what compels upgrades once you’ve hit 65 inches in some households, and that’s what these panels are being aimed at.

LG’s resuscitated Wallpaper OLED is back, and thinner and quicker than ever with an ultraskinny thickness along with a 165Hz refresh rate and Zero Connect box for near-wireless installs. Anyone gaming and creating video at the same time should take note of Samsung’s surprising new 6K monitors with glasses-free 3D. Real-time, parallax-adjusting eye-tracking felt more sophisticated than previous 3D efforts — the sort that might take off for CAD previews and movie gaming if the ergonomics can stomach a quick test.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display’s concept booth committed to the “screens everydamnedwhere” future: an AI OLED robot face that has real-time reactions, a full-dash in-car display and a watch-sized panel with pixel densities higher than living room TVs.

The throughline is clear: The display makers are building for contexts, not just making diagonals.

Laptops will be faster and easier to repair, with AI power gains

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 may just be the quiet revolution of the week. A “Space Frame” motherboard design exposes high-failure parts — USB ports, keyboard, speakers, fans and even the battery itself — for easy swaps. It’s the sort of engineering that matches the right-to-repair momentum in Europe and North America, and could cut downtime for I.T. departments, which have labored for years against glued-in parts. IDC has observed that corporate refresh cycles elongated when repairability improved in previous generations, and expects this to continue here.

Dell’s XPS line got new voices in the form of slimmer designs and promises of up to 27 hours on a charge, as well as serious improvements in on-device AI performance for the XPS 14 and 16. Creators got a solid new option in Asus’s ProArt PZ14: a 14-inch OLED slate with a 16:10 3K panel at up to 144Hz, and an attachable keyboard included in the box rather than as an expensive afterthought.

Beneath the surface, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus is aimed at the middle of the pack with a 10-core Oryon CPU, improved Adreno graphics, Wi‑Fi 7 wireless, and business-class security.

The middle of the market would love this silicon, in fact, if battery-sipping AI PCs are going to become the new normal. LG’s lightweight Gram Pro models, made with a new in-house material called Aerominum, emphasize portability even more — just what regular travelers have been begging for.

Robots and the delightfully weird show-floor scenes

Robot vacuums finally mastered a new trick: stairs. Roborock’s Saros Rover has fold-out legs to cross steps and thresholds, and Narwal’s Flow 2 pairs a whopping 30,000 Pa of suction with an AI that can find items you identified as missing and clean quietly close to a sleeping child. This is the sort of intelligence that earns “smart” on the box.

Jackery’s Solar Gazebo, along with its stand-alone Solar Mars Bot, surprised off-grid enthusiasts — in a good way. Its industrial-grade panels can deliver a daily output of as much as 10 kWh in optimal conditions — and the bot combines a mini power station with auto-retractable panels that follow you to camp like an obedient pack mule. It’s challenging, but Jackery’s 10 years of power experience make the ideas seem more inevitable than far-fetched.

In the pure whimsy realm, Lava Star’s bone-conduction Lollipop Star beams music right through your chompers for $9, iPolish “prints” 400-plus shades of nail polish on demand and Fraimic’s e‑ink canvas turns prompts into art with an AI assist.

Even the front door got a revamp: Lockin’s V7 Max smart lock is testing an optical recharging system called AuraCharge that sips power from a nearby transmitter — the sort of convenience that, if it works at scale, might put an end to parking lot power-outlet scrambling with dead batteries.

Health tech trended more personal and practical. Withings’s Body Scan 2 is bundling deeper cardiovascular metrics, pending regulatory clearance for some readings, and Luna’s Band lets you record mood, meals and workouts by voice through Siri, bypassing app friction. Shokz’s OpenFit Pro addresses the biggest open-ear gripe with solid noise reduction that still saves situational awareness — music to commuters’ ears.

Accessories worth packing for travel, work, and play this year

Belkin’s ConnectAir makes any room an uncluttered AV setup with a two-piece wireless adapter that beams video up to 131 feet — a lifesaver for conference rooms and hotel TVs. For Nintendo fans, there’s a new travel case with an integrated 10,000 mAh battery to keep the next Switch charged up and standing in position for tabletop sessions. And for VR or XR tinkerers, Xreal’s Neo combo battery and display adapter is a sleek alternative to the bulky Switch dock that also keeps smart glasses juiced up.

Why it matters: utility, repairability, and smarter everyday tech

Strip out the neon and you can see clear priorities here: a category of display makers lining up to implement more control over brightness — an upgrade in format that matters for sports watching; PC vendors doubling down on repairability and that thing, on-device AI, as a joyful tool to stretch life spans; a class of home robots and wearables attempting to make one notch of your everyday tasks easier. For years, the Consumer Technology Association has maintained that utility, not novelty, is what tends to drive adoption — and this year’s standouts feel designed with that maxim in mind, even when they come shaped like a singing lollipop.