CES 2026: Seven Accessories to Refresh Your iPhone

Lost amid the glitter of concept cars and wall-spanning TVs, however, CES quietly yielded what I value most: sensible mobile gear that will alter the way I use my iPhone on a daily basis.

Not by being the flashiest or the It-Crowd’s favorite, but because they all do such a good job addressing the pain of power, portability and productivity with intelligent, concrete improvements.

The timing is perfect. Apple’s (finally) abandoning its proprietary standard for USB-C, the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 spec has fully taken off and the market is flooded with products supporting faster, cooler, aligned-by-magnets charging — without all the compromises in safety and size. The best ones of those new add-ons embrace the standards, shed some bulk and belt on some genuinely useful features like device tracking and adaptive power management.

These are the seven pieces with which I’m comfortable swapping out my current iPhone setup, and why each deserves a spot in the tight rotation of an everyday carry.

Moft Tripod Wallet Adds Find My Without Extra Bulk

Moft’s new trackable Snap Tripod Wallet retains everything I enjoy from the original — like a slim profile, solid kickstand angles and a good grip — then adds in support for Apple’s Find My, audio cues and wireless charging. For a small MagSafe stand that also serves as a wallet, onboard tracking is no doubt a worthwhile hedge against forgetting it at some café or gate. It’s a relatively thin accessory that is slimmer than any battery pack I’ve seen but more useful than most cases.

Pisen iDock Will Transform Your Desk Into A Smart Charging Hub

The Pisen iDock Qi2.2 AI Robot Charging Station is a charging station with a twist, or really more of a bake and shake. On the hardware front, there’s a 25W magnetic wireless fast charger for phones and 65W GaN dual USB-C ports for laptops or tablets. A passive cooling system keeps generated noise to a minimum (less than 25 dB), even during heavy use, minimizing thermal throttling. Software-driven, Pisen’s “AI dynamic power distribution” smartly apportions wattage among the ports, while a Bluetooth speaker and reactive RGB lighting support it for work or play. It’s a form that tries to minimize clutter and streamline the experience — exactly what you want in a daily dock.

Baseus PicoGo AC22 Miniaturizes A 45W Bank To Earbud Size

Baseus’ PicoGo AC22 Ultra-Mini Power Bank is near the size of a wireless earbuds case but supports up to 45W of output over USB-C — enough to fill up a super-light laptop in an emergency. Fewer loose cords with the built-in USB-C cable, and dual-device passthrough charging is a travel lifesaver. If you’ve been lugging around a brick “just in case,” this is the pocketable alternative.

The Tessan Voyager 205 Makes Global Power Easy With One Brick

Travel chargers are finally becoming as ungainly as we actually pack for trips. Tessan’s 8‑in‑1 Voyager 205 offers a universal adapter that works in over 200 regions, GaN-based efficiency for cooler operation, and enough outlets and USB ports to charge eight devices at the same time. Tessan says it’s the highest‑power travel adapter available. (The pack is listed at $128 and often discounted; it’s a smarter way to replace the bag of dongles and region-specific plugs.)

ESR MagSlim 10K Provides Thin Qi2 Mag Charging At 25W

ESR’s MagSlim Magnetic Power Bank 10K takes dead aim at the MagSafe crowd, with magnets aligned to Qi2 standards and 25W wireless output. The company claims it’s the thinnest 25W wireless power bank currently in development, combining a 10,000 mAh capacity with a flatter profile that will sit more comfortably in a pocket against an iPhone. Designed to fit the newer iPhones, it’s available in five colors — including bold blue and orange — without that brick-like weight.

Anker Nano 45W Charger Adds A Smart Display And Cooler Charge

Anker’s small 45W wall charger combines GaN efficiency with a unique smart display that recognizes what kind of iPhone you’ve plugged in and lets you easily see its personalized charging status. Anker claims that it lowers the temperature of a phone’s battery by 9 degrees Fahrenheit over other 45W bricks, and that does matter long-term for both battery life and performance. With a 180‑degree foldable plug, it’s designed for travel, and at 47% smaller than the brand’s original 30W charger while offering 50% more output, it makes a compelling argument for retiring the old standby.

Ohsnap Mcon Controller Gives You Console Comfort On Mobile

For those who like to game on the go, there’s the Ohsnap Mcon Gaming Controller, which offers portable and ergonomic gaming control without having to lug around an entire additional gamepad. It’s made to attach quickly and give you a more natural hold (so that prolonged Apple Arcade sessions or cloud gaming are less of a hand-cramp gamble). Industry analysts like Newzoo have long listed mobile as the single largest piece of gaming revenue, and a good controller can prompt you into more than casual taps.

Why These Seven Make a Permanent Place in My Kit

On the whole, it’s better that these accessories lean on standards that actually mean something (like USB‑C for universal cables and Qi2 for faster, better-aligned magnetic charging) rather than proprietary tricks. The Wireless Power Consortium has stressed how magnetic alignment decreases energy waste and heat, and you can definitely feel it in actual use when phones charge far more quickly without developing an uncomfortable warmth. Factor in smarter power distribution, integrated tracking and real pocketability and you have an iPhone kit that’s lighter, cooler and more capable.

That’s the sort of progress I want out of CES: not just tech theater, but gear I can actually count on. Consider my previous setup on notice.